Remember Richard Appiah Akoto, who gained fame last month for drawing MS Word on Chalkboard used in teaching computer science to students at Betenase M/A Junior High School in the southern Ghana town of Sekyedumase?



Well he is starting to appreciate the fruits of his unexpected media attention. As people and organizations have already started donating desktop computers and laptops to the school. 1 Like

Expect half of them to be sold and then ask them about it in 3 years time and hear the super story they will start telling u. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Expect half of them to be sold and then ask them about it in 3 years time and hear the super story they will start telling u.

Exactly what happened when I was in high school. More than 100 laptops where donated, after 3 months.. they said students stole 5. The worst part.... We aren't even allowed to utilise it. Some where sold, some spoiled and only few where still working. Dunno about now!

Kwaropsion is not that high in Ghana as it is in Nigeria, i don't see them selling half(If at all they're selling any which i doubt) i had my primary and Junior high school in Ghana so i know what it's like. Ghana no bad like we.

Wonderful move

But, will it last?

GOOD

This is Ghana not Nigeria.....

Congratulations to the school

Congratulations to him and the school he would be forever be remembered by the school





Cheap PR stunt.

If na naija, you are on your own

Expecting part 2 from Nigerian teachers

God pls help me, I want to be a philanthropist,so I can also donate to people.. 3 Likes

You are mistaken Ghana no be naija

That's ghana not naija..if na naija..na from ontop that table the buyer go pay and carry am enter car.

This is the power of Social media. It can make or destroy. 2 Likes

Teaching Ms Word/Computer on the blackboard aint a new thing in Nigeria.. I don't seem to understand why its making the news on social media & in Ghana

Africa and poverty

What is computer without internet or even electricity to power dem batteries? We've always been senseless anyways

This is really cool, but hope there will be provision for electricity to power those pcs?







Nice work from the teacher.

Nice move

Ghana is not Nigeria oga.

Faceville:

Expecting part 2 from Nigerian teachers



indeed, young man. People with PHD in Goatiocism, vacancy exist for packing goat poo and washing the poo from their pen! attractive salary, plus free goat milk monthly. salary is between 500 naira (single note) to 2000 naira and is paid every 6 months, in between you will be fed with garri and sugar, with or without sugar depending on your managers mood. This garri feeding is carried out for your survival pending when you receive your 500 naira, please apply quickly. Fringe benefits include 10 naira every 3 months for medical checkup. indeed, young man. People with PHD in Goatiocism, vacancy exist for packing goat poo and washing the poo from their pen! attractive salary, plus free goat milk monthly. salary is between 500 naira (single note) to 2000 naira and is paid every 6 months, in between you will be fed with garri and sugar, with or without sugar depending on your managers mood. This garri feeding is carried out for your survival pending when you receive your 500 naira, please apply quickly. Fringe benefits include 10 naira every 3 months for medical checkup.