|Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by superiorinferno(m): 7:09pm
Remember Richard Appiah Akoto, who gained fame last month for drawing MS Word on Chalkboard used in teaching computer science to students at Betenase M/A Junior High School in the southern Ghana town of Sekyedumase?
Well he is starting to appreciate the fruits of his unexpected media attention. As people and organizations have already started donating desktop computers and laptops to the school.
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by EbukaHades10(m): 7:12pm
Expect half of them to be sold and then ask them about it in 3 years time and hear the super story they will start telling u.
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by superiorinferno(m): 7:17pm
EbukaHades10:
Exactly what happened when I was in high school. More than 100 laptops where donated, after 3 months.. they said students stole 5. The worst part.... We aren't even allowed to utilise it. Some where sold, some spoiled and only few where still working. Dunno about now!
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Nutase(f): 7:41pm
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by MiamiePizza(m): 7:52pm
EbukaHades10:
EbukaHades10:
EbukaHades10:Kwaropsion is not that high in Ghana as it is in Nigeria, i don't see them selling half(If at all they're selling any which i doubt) i had my primary and Junior high school in Ghana so i know what it's like. Ghana no bad like we.
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by BrainnewsNg(f): 8:31pm
Wonderful move
But, will it last?
Cc: Lalasticlala
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Essentials1(m): 9:49pm
GOOD
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Sphilip1(m): 9:49pm
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Ayoswit(f): 9:49pm
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by BishopZion: 9:49pm
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by honey001(m): 9:50pm
EbukaHades10:
This is Ghana not Nigeria.....
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Pepsi101: 9:50pm
Congratulations to the school
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by anuoluwapo884: 9:51pm
Congratulations to him and the school he would be forever be remembered by the school
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 9:52pm
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by hermosa7: 9:52pm
Cheap PR stunt.
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Burger01(m): 9:53pm
If na naija, you are on your own
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Faceville: 9:53pm
Expecting part 2 from Nigerian teachers
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Topmaike007(m): 9:54pm
God pls help me, I want to be a philanthropist,so I can also donate to people..
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by greggng: 9:55pm
You are mistaken Ghana no be naija
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Pidginwhisper: 9:55pm
EbukaHades10:That's ghana not naija..if na naija..na from ontop that table the buyer go pay and carry am enter car.
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by juwonloo(m): 9:57pm
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by fajul: 9:57pm
This is the power of Social media. It can make or destroy.
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Luukasz(m): 10:00pm
Teaching Ms Word/Computer on the blackboard aint a new thing in Nigeria.. I don't seem to understand why its making the news on social media & in Ghana
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by davodyguy: 10:03pm
Africa and poverty
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Stallion93(m): 10:07pm
What is computer without internet or even electricity to power dem batteries? We've always been senseless anyways
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Innov8ve1: 10:09pm
This is really cool, but hope there will be provision for electricity to power those pcs?
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by mechanics(m): 10:09pm
Nice work from the teacher.
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by Queenserah26(f): 10:10pm
Nice move
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by NaijaElba(m): 10:10pm
EbukaHades10:
Ghana is not Nigeria oga.
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by goat22: 10:14pm
Faceville:
indeed, young man. People with PHD in Goatiocism, vacancy exist for packing goat poo and washing the poo from their pen! attractive salary, plus free goat milk monthly. salary is between 500 naira (single note) to 2000 naira and is paid every 6 months, in between you will be fed with garri and sugar, with or without sugar depending on your managers mood. This garri feeding is carried out for your survival pending when you receive your 500 naira, please apply quickly. Fringe benefits include 10 naira every 3 months for medical checkup.
|Re: Richard Appiah Akoto: Computers Donated To Ghana School (Photos) by ifyalways(f): 10:17pm
EbukaHades10:Not in Ghana please.
Thank u
