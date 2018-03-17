Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour (18108 Views)

Ebuka Refers To Adesua As "Mrs Etomi" Instead Of "Mrs Wellington". Her Reaction / Tekno Replies Dammy Krane. Refers To Him As An 'It' / Basketmouth Refers To A Man As 'My Queen'; Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







Davido who seemed ready to reply Nigerians who were making comments on the post replied a follower referring to chioma as his wife after the follower said he was responding to every post abd tweets like trump.



See below:



Source:



Cc; Lalasticlala After Instablog9ja reported that Davido and girlfriend Chioma had unfollowed each other on Instagram, purporting that they had gone their separate ways, Davido has reacted to the post, debunking the news, saying it's a fake account.Davido who seemed ready to reply Nigerians who were making comments on the post replied a follower referring to chioma as his wife after the follower said he was responding to every post abd tweets like trump.See below:Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/17/yes-chioma-is-my-wife-davido-replies-nigerians/ Cc; Lalasticlala

He's in love. 30 Likes 2 Shares

kimbraa:

He's in love. lol lol 1 Like

Am not hating but some love has expiring date 17 Likes 1 Share

Na so we dey hear

Let Chioma enjoy Davido for the main time 5 Likes 1 Share

MhizAJ:

Let Chioma enjoy Davido for the main time lol lol

igbo girls are wife material anytime 38 Likes 6 Shares

Nuella2018:

igbo girls are wife material anytime lol lol

cyndy1000:

Am not hating but some love has expiring date you're obviously hating you're obviously hating 21 Likes 2 Shares

udo...onye na way ya 1 Like

Is it secularism or what? When we copy the West immoral way of life but failed to copy their good side of life, it becomes a very bad omen. Someone is fornicating with someone who he is not legally married to and we are here celebrating as if the right thing is being done.



Little wonder our politicians will travel abroad not to come back to transmit what he saw in the foreign land into his land but to go dump money that the developed world will continue to use to develop more and more while his place remains a place close to abyss.



I just tire for this country and it's people 8 Likes 1 Share

It seems Davido loves this girl more than she does love him. If I'm right then Davido head isn't straight and his brain should be reset 3 Likes

Lucky girl... 1 Like

Igbo girls sabi hold man. Na 6 Likes

I love Davido. I wish I can kiss him

Nuella2018:

igbo girls are wife material anytime Yoruba guys are husband material anytime. Yoruba guys are husband material anytime. 14 Likes 1 Share

Chioma must have a very competent witch doctor that gave her such a potent charm that worked on Davido. 2 Likes 2 Shares

I love them together

After eating chioma's ofe nsala....

No Comment



just want to say Happy sunday to everybody



okay Bye

MhizAJ:

Let Chioma enjoy Davido for the main time

Are u planning on replacing her?

Ugly thing... Are u planning on replacing her?Ugly thing... 14 Likes 2 Shares

Jazz at work...

How tha hell is this fp worthy for God sake

Na thunder go fire all the moder..... 9 Likes 2 Shares

bambi2016:

After Instablog9ja reported that Davido and girlfriend Chioma had unfollowed each other on Instagram, purporting that they had gone their separate ways, Davido has reacted to the post, debunking the news, saying it's a fake account.





Davido who seemed ready to reply Nigerians who were making comments on the post replied a follower referring to chioma as his wife after the follower said he was responding to every post abd tweets like trump.



See below:



Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/17/yes-chioma-is-my-wife-davido-replies-nigerians/



Cc; Lalasticlala

ollah2:

It seems Davido loves this girl more than she does love him. If I'm right then Davido head isn't straight and his brain should be reset Is the girl supposed to love him more Is the girl supposed to love him more 2 Likes

Dareal90s:



Yoruba guys are husband material anytime.

Every Nigerian man is husband material na the woman wey dey sow am go know how to handle with care. God dey Every Nigerian man is husband material na the woman wey dey sow am go know how to handle with care. God dey 4 Likes

davido don love up

bambi2016:

After Instablog9ja reported that Davido and girlfriend Chioma had unfollowed each other on Instagram, purporting that they had gone their separate ways, Davido has reacted to the post, debunking the news, saying it's a fake account.





Davido who seemed ready to reply Nigerians who were making comments on the post replied a follower referring to chioma as his wife after the follower said he was responding to every post abd tweets like trump.



See below:



Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/17/yes-chioma-is-my-wife-davido-replies-nigerians/



Cc; Lalasticlala

Who wouldn't wife a gal from the East. Umu ada Igbo, unu nwe aka a! Who wouldn't wife a gal from the East. Umu ada Igbo, unu nwe aka a!