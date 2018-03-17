₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,547 members, 4,140,912 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 05:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour (18108 Views)
Ebuka Refers To Adesua As "Mrs Etomi" Instead Of "Mrs Wellington". Her Reaction / Tekno Replies Dammy Krane. Refers To Him As An 'It' / Basketmouth Refers To A Man As 'My Queen'; Fans React (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by bambi2016: 7:22pm On Mar 17
After Instablog9ja reported that Davido and girlfriend Chioma had unfollowed each other on Instagram, purporting that they had gone their separate ways, Davido has reacted to the post, debunking the news, saying it's a fake account.
Davido who seemed ready to reply Nigerians who were making comments on the post replied a follower referring to chioma as his wife after the follower said he was responding to every post abd tweets like trump.
See below:
Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/17/yes-chioma-is-my-wife-davido-replies-nigerians/
Cc; Lalasticlala
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by kimbraa(f): 7:28pm On Mar 17
He's in love.
30 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by bambi2016: 7:37pm On Mar 17
kimbraa:lol
1 Like
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by cyndy1000(f): 7:46pm On Mar 17
Am not hating but some love has expiring date
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Cletus77(m): 10:56pm On Mar 17
Na so we dey hear
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by MhizAJ(f): 2:12am
Let Chioma enjoy Davido for the main time
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by bambi2016: 8:32am
MhizAJ:lol
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Nuella2018: 8:54am
igbo girls are wife material anytime
38 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Nuella2018: 10:10am
Nuella2018:lol
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Nuella2018: 1:41pm
cyndy1000:you're obviously hating
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by gmoney12: 3:20pm
udo...onye na way ya
1 Like
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by paulchineduN(m): 3:20pm
Is it secularism or what? When we copy the West immoral way of life but failed to copy their good side of life, it becomes a very bad omen. Someone is fornicating with someone who he is not legally married to and we are here celebrating as if the right thing is being done.
Little wonder our politicians will travel abroad not to come back to transmit what he saw in the foreign land into his land but to go dump money that the developed world will continue to use to develop more and more while his place remains a place close to abyss.
I just tire for this country and it's people
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by ollah2: 3:21pm
It seems Davido loves this girl more than she does love him. If I'm right then Davido head isn't straight and his brain should be reset
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Amirullaha(m): 3:21pm
Lucky girl...
1 Like
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Homeboiy: 3:21pm
Igbo girls sabi hold man. Na
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Borbrisky: 3:22pm
I love Davido. I wish I can kiss him
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Dareal90s(m): 3:23pm
Nuella2018:Yoruba guys are husband material anytime.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Mrindependence: 3:23pm
Chioma must have a very competent witch doctor that gave her such a potent charm that worked on Davido.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Viicfuntop(f): 3:23pm
I love them together
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 3:24pm
After eating chioma's ofe nsala....
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by PortableToDynam(m): 3:24pm
No Comment
just want to say Happy sunday to everybody
okay Bye
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Rubbiish(m): 3:24pm
MhizAJ:Are u planning on replacing her?
Ugly thing...
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by babatee1985(m): 3:25pm
Jazz at work...
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by HausaOverlord: 3:25pm
How tha hell is this fp worthy for God sake
Na thunder go fire all the moder.....
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by free2ryhme: 3:26pm
bambi2016:
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by AuroraB(f): 3:30pm
ollah2:Is the girl supposed to love him more
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by solasoulmusic(f): 3:30pm
Dareal90s:
Every Nigerian man is husband material na the woman wey dey sow am go know how to handle with care. God dey
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by roarik(f): 3:32pm
davido don love up
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by nwabobo: 3:34pm
bambi2016:
Who wouldn't wife a gal from the East. Umu ada Igbo, unu nwe aka a!
|Re: Davido Refers To Chioma As 'Wife' As He Debunks Break Up Rumour by Gkay1(m): 3:35pm
e nor concern me, life na per head
Lovely Beautiful Portraits Of Toke Makinwa / Pictures From Uche Jumbo's 33rd Birthday Party / Who Is The Sexiest In Nollywood?
Viewing this topic: koolg, 2undexy(m), valdovas, Chomsky1967(f), talk2flash(m), myxxdenyi(f), PatrickPhilip(m), poncedeleon, Trafford(m), Kayus4real, Slymonster(m), cyanohydrin, blizzers(m), Uwaeromosele, Emmyirab(m), wickedworld, janedoe(f), TerrorSquad147, Dammytemmy(f), dealslip(f), oluwatmah(f), NJnC, Mashrock, Spacko007(m), Bbrown65, SirLakes, PMPhoenix(m), malele(m), Prefola, adangonadi, Drshobz, Plolly(f), gracevile, moren3310(m), tunde55(m), Davedavy, sosonwa(f), zeeman123(m) and 76 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6