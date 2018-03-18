Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) (5093 Views)

Final Year ABSU Female Biochemistry Student Missing (Photos) / Ogun College Suspends Lecturer For Impregnating Nursing Student / Lecturer Impregnates Nursing Student At Ogun State College Of Health Technology (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Charles Benjamin Uruakpa, a Final year Nursing student of Abia State University, Uturu. was laid to rest yesterday the 16th of March, 2018.

Which one is drowned to death again.. Do Ppl drown to coma before? 2 Likes

He Tired Me Jare

He never portray Nursing science mentality.



Rest in perfect peace bro EhyaRest in perfect peace bro

Sorry bro Rip

R.I.P

R.I.P

RIP Brothers





GP CV 1 Like







R.I.P To be sincere, my brain alws interpret "burial" as "Buhari" i will have to go back to read the topic again wen it sounds nonsense to me..R.I.P 2 Likes

Chaii na Mbaise boy join o.... Chaii!

Rip

Rest in peace Bro. Kelechi elendu is my blood brother.



Wiziman:

He never portray Nursing science mentality. whats nursing Science mentality?

Still baffles me how people dive into water knowing fully that they can't swim

Djyucee1:

Rest in peace Bro. Kelechi elendu is my blood brother.

sent it to you on WhatsApp.

didn't know you had seen it.

may his soul rest in peace sent it to you on WhatsApp.didn't know you had seen it.may his soul rest in peace

RIP bruv

eTECTIVe:

Which one is drowned to death again.. Do Ppl drown to coma before? eTECTIVe:

Which one is drowned to death again.. Do Ppl drown to coma before?

Djyucee1:

Rest in peace Bro. Kelechi elendu is my blood brother.

U mean cult brethren? U mean cult brethren?









quote author=Wiziman post=65933773]He never portray Nursing science mentality. [/quote] Which is nursing science mentality? Antisocialquote author=Wiziman post=65933773]He never portray Nursing science mentality. [/quote]

May God grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.



From my own alma mata Effects of cultism. Who con be d jew man now?From my own alma mata