|Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by neloyah(f): 10:20pm On Mar 17
Charles Benjamin Uruakpa, a Final year Nursing student of Abia State University, Uturu. was laid to rest yesterday the 16th of March, 2018.
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by eTECTIVe(m): 11:51pm On Mar 17
Which one is drowned to death again.. Do Ppl drown to coma before?
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by kelvincruz(m): 12:26am
He Tired Me Jare
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Wiziman(m): 7:45am
He never portray Nursing science mentality.
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by beejayphako(m): 10:10am
Ehya
Rest in perfect peace bro
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 10:10am
Sorry bro Rip
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Breezzy(m): 10:10am
R.I.P
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by DCMIX(m): 10:10am
R.I.P
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by knight05(m): 10:10am
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Atiku2019: 10:11am
RIP Brothers
GP CV
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 10:11am
To be sincere, my brain alws interpret "burial" as "Buhari" i will have to go back to read the topic again wen it sounds nonsense to me..
R.I.P
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Rawged: 10:12am
Chaii na Mbaise boy join o.... Chaii!
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by SapphirePRINCEX(f): 10:14am
Rip
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Djyucee1: 10:16am
Rest in peace Bro. Kelechi elendu is my blood brother.
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Clakyvip: 10:17am
whats nursing Science mentality?
Wiziman:
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Respect55(m): 10:18am
Still baffles me how people dive into water knowing fully that they can't swim
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Pearllait(f): 10:27am
Djyucee1:
sent it to you on WhatsApp.
didn't know you had seen it.
may his soul rest in peace
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by MAJORBANKZ(m): 10:32am
RIP bruv
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by BuhariSelf(m): 10:33am
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 10:36am
Djyucee1:
U mean cult brethren?
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by kalishay: 10:36am
Which is nursing science mentality? Antisocial
quote author=Wiziman post=65933773]He never portray Nursing science mentality. [/quote]
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:37am
May God grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by CharlesShaw(m): 10:37am
Effects of cultism. Who con be d jew man now?
From my own alma mata
|Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by madgoat(m): 11:00am
eTECTIVe:
Dude one can drown and be in coma. Stop trying to sound smart because it further makes you look dumb
