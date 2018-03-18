₦airaland Forum

Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos)

Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by neloyah(f): 10:20pm On Mar 17
Charles Benjamin Uruakpa, a Final year Nursing student of Abia State University, Uturu. was laid to rest yesterday the 16th of March, 2018.

Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by eTECTIVe(m): 11:51pm On Mar 17
Which one is drowned to death again.. Do Ppl drown to coma before?

Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by kelvincruz(m): 12:26am
He Tired Me Jare
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Wiziman(m): 7:45am
He never portray Nursing science mentality.
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by beejayphako(m): 10:10am
Ehya
Rest in perfect peace bro embarassed
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by wiloy2k8(m): 10:10am
Sorry bro Rip
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Breezzy(m): 10:10am
R.I.P
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by DCMIX(m): 10:10am
R.I.P
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by knight05(m): 10:10am
embarassed
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Atiku2019: 10:11am
RIP Brothers smiley


Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by omoadeleye(m): 10:11am
To be sincere, my brain alws interpret "burial" as "Buhari" i will have to go back to read the topic again wen it sounds nonsense to me.. sad


R.I.P

Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Rawged: 10:12am
Chaii na Mbaise boy join o.... Chaii!
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by SapphirePRINCEX(f): 10:14am
Rip
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Djyucee1: 10:16am
Rest in peace Bro. Kelechi elendu is my blood brother.
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Clakyvip: 10:17am
whats nursing Science mentality?
Wiziman:
He never portray Nursing science mentality.
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Respect55(m): 10:18am
Still baffles me how people dive into water knowing fully that they can't swim
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Pearllait(f): 10:27am
Djyucee1:
Rest in peace Bro. Kelechi elendu is my blood brother.

sent it to you on WhatsApp.
didn't know you had seen it.
may his soul rest in peace
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by MAJORBANKZ(m): 10:32am
RIP bruv
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by BuhariSelf(m): 10:33am
grin grin
eTECTIVe:
Which one is drowned to death again.. Do Ppl drown to coma before?
grin
eTECTIVe:
Which one is drowned to death again.. Do Ppl drown to coma before?
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 10:36am
Djyucee1:
Rest in peace Bro. Kelechi elendu is my blood brother.

U mean cult brethren?
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by kalishay: 10:36am
Which is nursing science mentality? Antisocial



quote author=Wiziman post=65933773]He never portray Nursing science mentality. [/quote]
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:37am
May God grant his soul an eternal rest and comfort the bereaved family.
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by CharlesShaw(m): 10:37am
Effects of cultism. Who con be d jew man now?
From my own alma mata cry
Re: Burial Poster Of ABSU Nursing Student Who Got Drowned (Photos) by madgoat(m): 11:00am
eTECTIVe:
Which one is drowned to death again.. Do Ppl drown to coma before?

Dude one can drown and be in coma. Stop trying to sound smart because it further makes you look dumb

