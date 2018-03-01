₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by gamelove: 3:26am
It appeared like a publicity stunt when Nigeria’s most celebrated music group,Psquare split in September 2017.
But at the point when Peter And Paul started releasing solo tracks as Mr. P and Rudeboy, the reality of “20 Kids Cannot play for 20 years” got done on lovers of Psquare brand and music addicts in Nigeria.
Okay! They both went back to being an upcoming artiste seeking stardom and acceptance with their individual brands.
In their journey as solo acts, it believed that both brothers will realize that their two good heads are better one.
Rather than “jejely” enjoying the glory and victory of the Psquare brand, they allowed their village people to succeed in separating them. Maybe it’s not even village people, what do we know!
Mr. P (Peter Okoye)
With “Cool it Down“, “For My Head” and his most recent project, “Zoom“, Mr. P has indeed cleared everyone’s doubt about his musical prowess and all his music videos are proofs that he can be African Micheal Jackson.
Jokes apart, the guy sabi dance!
Rude Boy (Paul Okoye)
For Rudeboy, the solo music journey has been a smooth one for him.
Apart from his latest song, “Somebody’s Baby“, “Nkenji Keke” and “Fire-Fire” projects received maximum acceptance from music lovers nationwide.
According to Paul, he’s the lyrical pillar behind Psquare. Well, That is a Topic for another day.
We will leave you guys to judge!!
So, 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now?
Let’s hear from you!
http://www.seegist.com.ng/2018/03/6-months-after-psquare-split-rudeboy-vs.html?m=1
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by OceanmorganTrix: 3:31am
I was about giving a fück but I failed
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by hajoke2000(f): 3:43am
they are both LEGENDS .........stop comparing brothers from the same womb .
....
but two heads are better than one .
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by FisifunKododada: 4:21am
Both of them are upcoming artists now
111 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by chriskosherbal(m): 4:30am
YeA I totally agree with the poster above both are legend both I think the word legends will only follow them as psquare and not as single individuals.
Am sorry but am really not feeling them anymore and not a big fan of thier single status in music.
11 Likes
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by pyyxxaro: 4:35am
Both of them are just video vixens like B-red ,ice prince and terry G
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by yeyerolling: 5:43am
No more relevant
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by crazysaint(m): 5:47am
For now its Mr p
11 Likes
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by AnodaIT(m): 6:22am
They are both upcoming artists
17 Likes
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Kalashnikov102(m): 6:48am
When they say two heads are better than one.. I guess deep within them there are huge regrets! But fame ad pride wee not let them come together again!!
Make una jus come back ad apologize we go accept abeg.
Shout out to those loving this duo that year and the massive hits they pulled up to the streets
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Nutase(f): 7:19am
Who caress Up coming artistes don't catch my attention.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by kaycino(m): 8:05am
The demon wen make them split wicked o...they were better as psquare
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by OneCorner: 9:53am
no bleeps to give. stupid boys
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by arherfish(m): 9:58am
The one that sang somebody baby.
1 Like
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Austindark(m): 9:58am
They have lost it...
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by sheddo619(m): 9:58am
None
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Chloe88(f): 9:58am
what I know is that ice Prince is better than them
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by KakiP(m): 10:00am
it cant take months to determine who the biggest artiste is
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by DEXTROVERT: 10:00am
Rudeboy
Nkeji nkeke
Da
Hit
5 Likes
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Pavore9: 10:00am
How does two brothers who are adults and living their individual lives be a subject of discussion?
1 Like
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by computer0810: 10:00am
rude boy sounds like d p square I know but Mr I can't really understand what or who is trying to sound like coz he sounds kind of childish
so Mr rude boy is better
12 Likes
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Mutemenot: 10:00am
So far they 're still swimming in the success made as P square. Individually, they haven't done anything .
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by sirBLUNT(m): 10:01am
mhizbrown042 fall in...
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Breezzy(m): 10:01am
I don't know who is Rudeboy or Mr P, I only knew PSQUARE
1 Like
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Tex42(m): 10:01am
None!
I think they splited their way into oblivion
3 Likes
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Cutehector(m): 10:01am
Maybe their wives separated them
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Eze4tonyTc(m): 10:01am
None is better.... D p-square thing was d best....
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by ayaomen(f): 10:02am
None
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by SpecialAdviser(m): 10:02am
FisifunKododada:
Hahaha Epic
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by BruncleZuma: 10:02am
They don't know that their split has relegated them to upcoming status...e think e can just split and be number 1...whosaiiii!!!
1 Like
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Myhn: 10:03am
Great question,Since their split,both of them seem to be in relevant in the music industry now.
This is the what happens when you let greed cloud your judgement, Anyways I which them better year to come
5 Likes
|Re: 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now? by Seanmike(m): 10:03am
Is Mr P
2 Likes
