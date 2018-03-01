

But at the point when Peter And Paul started releasing solo tracks as Mr. P and Rudeboy, the reality of “20 Kids Cannot play for 20 years” got done on lovers of Psquare brand and music addicts in Nigeria.

Okay! They both went back to being an upcoming artiste seeking stardom and acceptance with their individual brands.

In their journey as solo acts, it believed that both brothers will realize that their two good heads are better one.

Rather than “jejely” enjoying the glory and victory of the Psquare brand, they allowed their village people to succeed in separating them. Maybe it’s not even village people, what do we know!

Mr. P (Peter Okoye)



With “Cool it Down“, “For My Head” and his most recent project, “Zoom“, Mr. P has indeed cleared everyone’s doubt about his musical prowess and all his music videos are proofs that he can be African Micheal Jackson.

Jokes apart, the guy sabi dance!



Rude Boy (Paul Okoye)



For Rudeboy, the solo music journey has been a smooth one for him.

Apart from his latest song, “Somebody’s Baby“, “Nkenji Keke” and “Fire-Fire” projects received maximum acceptance from music lovers nationwide.

According to Paul, he’s the lyrical pillar behind Psquare. Well, That is a Topic for another day.



We will leave you guys to judge!!

So, 6 Months After Psquare Split! Rudeboy Vs Mr P, Who Is A Bigger Artiste Now?

Let’s hear from you!





