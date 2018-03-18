Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos (6756 Views)

Nigerian actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi

appears to be recovering from the shock and grief

from the loss of her only child as she flaunts her bold

looks.









Eucharia Anunobi might be getting old but she has failed to allow age or motherhood take a toll on her as she continues to glow in her looks.



The veteran actress was last year - 2016, thrown into

a state of morning following the demise of her 15-year

old son, Raymond Ekwu who battled unsuccessfully

with Sickle Cell Anaemia.



Eucharia Anunobi, is also a movie producer, and

pastor. She is best known for her role in the movie

Abuja Connection and Glamour Girls.





See other photos of her on set recently:











My crush 3 Likes

she looks good as always

Pretty woman.





MAMA THE MAMA 1 Like

Beautiful my best actress then...lol I miss those her eyebrows that use to be high like what I don't know 5 Likes

At leat the eyebrow was not drawn on her forehead. Beautiful 1 Like

The Lord is your strength

Where's her husband? He didn't even show for his son's burial

Nice one, no one gains anything being weighed down by loss but adopt coping mechanisms.

Love the way she speaks.... her diction is 4 Likes

It is well may God continue to console her

Let her urgently start having affair now to enable her get another child fast fast,she still look beautiful and can still archive it through God miracle. 1 Like

