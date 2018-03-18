₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,471 members, 4,140,665 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 02:23 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos (6756 Views)
Patience Ozokwor Visits Eucharia Anunobi Who Recently Lost Her Son / Photos Of Eucharia Anunobi Conducting Deliverance / Eucharia Anunobi Slams General Overseers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by boman2014: 9:34am
Nigerian actress and evangelist, Eucharia Anunobi
appears to be recovering from the shock and grief
from the loss of her only child as she flaunts her bold
looks.
Eucharia Anunobi might be getting old but she has failed to allow age or motherhood take a toll on her as she continues to glow in her looks.
The veteran actress was last year - 2016, thrown into
a state of morning following the demise of her 15-year
old son, Raymond Ekwu who battled unsuccessfully
with Sickle Cell Anaemia.
Eucharia Anunobi, is also a movie producer, and
pastor. She is best known for her role in the movie
Abuja Connection and Glamour Girls.
See other photos of her on set recently:
https://www.tori.ng/news/91398/latest-pictures-of-nollywood-actress-eucharia-anun.html
2 Likes
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by GreatDreams: 1:19pm
For real? Am I the FTC? Oya Seun credit my account really fast! This week will really be a great week! Aunty Eucharia, make up has always been your thing, not surprised but this one still better those dulux paint u dey use before!
3 Likes
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Donbosco46: 1:19pm
Good
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by mejai(m): 1:20pm
ok
1 Like
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Bigii(m): 1:20pm
My crush
3 Likes
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by ERORR404(m): 1:20pm
G
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by paprika212(f): 1:21pm
she looks good as always
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Nathan2016: 1:22pm
Pretty woman.
MAMA THE MAMA
1 Like
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by emyibe(m): 1:22pm
you are old oh this woman see foundation at work
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Julietcutie(f): 1:22pm
Beautiful my best actress then...lol I miss those her eyebrows that use to be high like what I don't know
5 Likes
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Angelawhite(f): 1:22pm
At leat the eyebrow was not drawn on her forehead. Beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Treasure1919(f): 1:22pm
An evangelist u say?
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by YelloweWest: 1:23pm
emyibe:
Just like your mama
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by oyetunder(m): 1:24pm
News is surely dead
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by oyetunder(m): 1:24pm
YelloweWest:Who told you?
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by joespiceman(m): 1:24pm
Quite a pastor material she is.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Sweetcollins: 1:24pm
Eyaa
The Lord is your strength
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by adenine02: 1:25pm
Tithe money
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 1:25pm
Where's her husband? He didn't even show for his son's burial
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Pavore9: 1:25pm
Nice one, no one gains anything being weighed down by loss but adopt coping mechanisms.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Cassie74: 1:26pm
Love the way she speaks.... her diction is
4 Likes
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Odey1997(m): 1:27pm
The epic Queen of eyebrows she has this type of snake eyes though are y'all pondering what am pondering?
It is well may God continue to console her
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Olachase(m): 1:27pm
Thank God u said it by urself MAKE UP oya show us her pix without make up I can't be deceive second time
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Rollins777(m): 1:27pm
Let her urgently start having affair now to enable her get another child fast fast,she still look beautiful and can still archive it through God miracle.
1 Like
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by YelloweWest: 1:27pm
oyetunder:it's so obvious
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by femi4: 1:35pm
Eucharia and makeup are......
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by SAMBARRY: 1:44pm
Anand where are her v shaped eyebrows
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by emyibe(m): 1:56pm
YelloweWest:sense you lack and sense you would always lack
1 Like
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Enemyofpeace: 2:00pm
She has forgotted her late sun
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by YelloweWest: 2:00pm
emyibe:lol
Again. Just like ur mama.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Beautiful In New Makeup Photos by Enemyofpeace: 2:01pm
Rollins777:just talk sey you wan fok her
Omotola Jade 's Look-alike [a Sun Girl] / Wardrobe Malfunction!: See Jennifer Lawrence's Braless bosoms Spilling Out!!! / Landlord Post Photo Of Disgusting Bathroom Of A Lady Who Moved Out Of His House
Viewing this topic: vickykeyz(m), flyca, osundu(m), Adamummya(f), OCHOdee(f), donnelly(m), oki876, Belle88(f), WHOcarex, RittyB(f), daroz(m), zeyney(f), Obipat(m), bilaal29, Adukey(f), alvinjoe(m), GGirll(f), FlySly05, wondaboi94(m), lagosboy3(m), Ayoagbajesamuel, Donpresh95(m), simplyshade, jayson87 and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12