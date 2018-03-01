₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by CeoNewshelm(m): 10:54am
About two years after the demise of his wife, the General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church, Vineyard of Comfort popularly known as CAC Agbala Itura, Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara yesterday said he is prepared to re-marry.
The cleric made the revelation at an elaborate send off service held in his honour as the retired General Evangelist of CAC Worldwide in Bashorun, Ibadan,The Nation reports.
While giving his farewell speech as the retired General Evangelist, Prophet Abiara said:
“It’s a year and half my beloved wife Christiana Aduke Abiara went to be with the Lord.[quote][/quote] he disclosed.
Speaking on his retirement, he said contrary to people’s notion that he wants to quit the work of God, he is still an active worker in God’s vineyard, saying his retirement is to obey the church’s constitution which makes it compulsory for officers to resign after clocking 75.
http://newshelm.ng/cac-general-evangelist-abiara-to-remarry-at-75/
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Aden777(m): 7:31pm
In Olamide's voice... "Body no b firewood... Min de se robot"...
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Gangster1ms: 7:32pm
Old man like u no go rest.. upon say u be pastor must u fvck?
7 Likes
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by haconjy(m): 7:32pm
Hu
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by dopemama: 7:33pm
Body is not firewood
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Gboyee4fun(m): 7:33pm
Haters don see food to chop now
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Owaincouncil: 7:33pm
Congratulations to him. But hope he is not planing to have another child.
Well I am here waiting to see the lady.
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by pat077: 7:33pm
Ok
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Lucas10: 7:33pm
Isssokay
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by donnie(m): 7:34pm
Praise the Lord
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Kimberlykay(f): 7:34pm
Hmm... Whatever rocks his boat
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Nukilia: 7:34pm
Gangster1ms:
He deserves to do what he wants with his life before fools start accusing him of sleeping with peoples wives..
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Paramount01(m): 7:35pm
Na Bleep he need?
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by KendrickAyomide: 7:36pm
Better.. na Choir girls for suffer am
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Ask4bigneyo(m): 7:36pm
Ok
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by oxiide22(m): 7:37pm
Pervert!
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by oxiide22(m): 7:37pm
Old perv
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Euouae: 7:38pm
There is nothing worth more than steady sex.
I just hope there will sex after death
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by israelmao(m): 7:38pm
Apart from sexual need there're roles woman needs to play in man's life.
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by miqos02(m): 7:39pm
Ok
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by PLATO1U(m): 7:40pm
This is a nice decision by the man of God. following God direction per time is essential, Baba needs someone to take care of the house for him physically and spiritual-wise.
2 Likes
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by odurombi: 7:40pm
CeoNewshelm:This revered man of God was never at any time the General Overseer or CAC. He retired as CAC General Evangelist.
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Rozaytee(f): 7:41pm
Gangster1ms:ode is not about fvck...he needs a companion
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by bolafez(m): 7:41pm
congrats in advance sir
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Rozaytee(f): 7:42pm
oxiide22:ode!
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by odurombi: 7:42pm
This revered man of God was never at any time the General Overseer of CAC. He retired as CAC General Evangelist.
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by dayowunmi(m): 7:43pm
The reasoning of some people is upside down. You calling him old perv and other names for attempting to remarry. In your small mind marriage is all about sex isn't it? Marriage is more about companionship which is far greater than any other benefit anyone can derive from marriage. The Bible says its not good for man to be alone!
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by Krafty006: 7:44pm
remarrying is not a crime
1 Like
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by ezex(m): 7:44pm
Ok
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by globatop: 7:44pm
It is your rigth, just choose rigth, I mean don't be a pervert, marry a woman, not a baby
|Re: Prophet Samuel Kayode Abiara To Remarry At 75 by bayaar(m): 7:46pm
Baba Still Wan Dey Piss At 75
"21st Century Joseph" Looking Forward To It's Chinese Version / Notice To Choir Leaders / Do You Have A Problem? Call Now And It Will Be Solved.
