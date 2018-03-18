Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence (4824 Views)

Now some people have done different covers and while some were great, others were not too good but this one by Kayefi struck me as needing attention. The video was cool too and they did their best to have a remake of the room in the original and the lyrics were fabulous.



Lines like "ta lo fe certification ofo?" meaning "who wants a isueless certification?" Which is a fight and stance against society saying a woman who is not married is not responsible.



"Toke Makinwa'n jaiye nigboro" meaning "Toke Makinwa is enjoying her life" which was refering to Toke Makinwa who divorced and is enjoying her life which implies that a woman can be divorce and be happy. Because as long as a marriage is not enjoyable and abuse has been introduced, the woman should not stay but chase her happiness.



But like Reminisce, she also went to show the woman being violent against the man. While a lot of people will claim it was just a shake, it is wrong. People need to learn to keep their hands to themselves and not be physical. Call the police, get a divorce but domestic violence against either the man or the woman should never be encouraged and Kayefi missed it in this video.



Personally, I will have preferred if violence part was removed totally and instead the woman reported her husband to the authorities and he is arrested and jailed. That us how to effectively respond to these thing not by descending down to the level of the attacker.



Here is a link to the video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwx2mhXi-5o



CC: Lalasticlala

Dominique

Hmmmm.



Well, domestic violence shouldn't be condoned except in self defence, the video didn't seem to show it as such instead put the woman in the place of the aggressor.



I fighting societal ills such as this, we need to make sure we dont substitute one evil for another 4 Likes

Wetin dem write ther Abeg? 2 Likes

You have a point op





Violence, no matters on whose part, is never the answer

Whether Ponmile or Ponraele







The most important thing is pon Oluwa le





Certification or no certification.....







There's no dignity in poly bag wife 9 Likes

Mynd44:

Hmmmm.



Well, domestic violebce shouldn't be confirmed except in self defence, the video didn't seem to show it as such instead put the woman in the place of the aggressor.



I fighting societal ills such as this, we need to make sure we dont substitute one evil for another





Learn to mind ya business. Humanity and morality is already gone till anoda civilization takes place 2 Likes

Everybody Won Use Music Blow 4 Dis Shithole Con3

Y'all won't leave Reminisce for us

OEPHIUS:

Una too like wahala sha



Always reading useless meanings to irrelevant things. mtcheeew



Attention seekers oshi Una too like wahala shaAlways reading useless meanings to irrelevant things. mtcheeewAttention seekers oshi 2 Likes

obatoro:

First To Comment! Are you still using airtel "g" network in this era Are you still using airtel "g" network in this era

First To Comment! 1 Like

Ok op but to me Reminisce ponmile all the way any other ponmile or ponraele na Wash

I love the song Ponmile Reminisce or Chidinma

timsbee:

Wetin dem write ther Abeg? You get eye problem?? Anyway, me self no even read am. You get eye problem?? Anyway, me self no even read am.

timsbee:

Wetin dem write ther Abeg?

Just some stuffs about Buhari and inflation. Just some stuffs about Buhari and inflation.

lol. jokes... but that song is cool tho

I love it



Op thanda fire you for making me waste my MB

She's not creative to compose her own song, she copied everything plus crooked voice What the hell is thisOp thanda fire you for making me waste my MBShe's not creative to compose her own song, she copied everything plus crooked voice

My translation of reminisce version.



Please note that it is not literal.



(First verse)

I could swim the seas because of you

I could swim the Lagoon because of you

I could climb a pole, an electric pole, because of you

The people would hail me saying well done sir.



(Chorus)

Honour me, honour me, baby honour me

Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.

Honour me, honour me, baby honour me

Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.



Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification

There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.

Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification

There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.



(Second Verse)

Love is not enforced nor is it ABC

Baby give yourself to me totally

So that I can be content

I am fearful

But you have no idea

You are the one that my heart desires.



(Chorus)

Honour me, honour me, baby honour me

Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.

Honour me, honour me, baby honour me

Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.



Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification

There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.



Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification

There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.





(Third Verse)

I love you no more, it is not a sin,

If you don’t love me again, please let me know,

Don’t let me see you lurking in a corner with Brother Sam, It’s dangerous,

It’s very dangerous.



(Chorus)

Honour me, honour me, baby honour me

Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.

Honour me, honour me, baby honour me

Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.



Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification

There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.

Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification

There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.





(Fourth Verse)

Are you going to stay when things aren’t pure?

Would you be my umbrella, when its pouring with rain?

If you aren’t going to be there for me, please say so now,

So that I don’t commit suicide because of your conduct. 7 Likes 1 Share

She should go and release her own song, who asked her for cover? Especially for a song that came out almost a year ago

Domestic violence has nothing to do with gender

Love d song...where d domestic poo promotion...op ti ya werey