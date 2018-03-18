₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by OEPHIUS(m): 12:04pm
In my previous article (more like scribbling) here http://www.nairaland.com/4075269/review-ponmile-reminisce-reference-domestic I spoke about how the track Ponmile by Reminisce although had a nice tone and was cool but the video missed it as it promoted domestic violence and such should not be promoted.
Now some people have done different covers and while some were great, others were not too good but this one by Kayefi struck me as needing attention. The video was cool too and they did their best to have a remake of the room in the original and the lyrics were fabulous.
Lines like "ta lo fe certification ofo?" meaning "who wants a isueless certification?" Which is a fight and stance against society saying a woman who is not married is not responsible.
"Toke Makinwa'n jaiye nigboro" meaning "Toke Makinwa is enjoying her life" which was refering to Toke Makinwa who divorced and is enjoying her life which implies that a woman can be divorce and be happy. Because as long as a marriage is not enjoyable and abuse has been introduced, the woman should not stay but chase her happiness.
But like Reminisce, she also went to show the woman being violent against the man. While a lot of people will claim it was just a shake, it is wrong. People need to learn to keep their hands to themselves and not be physical. Call the police, get a divorce but domestic violence against either the man or the woman should never be encouraged and Kayefi missed it in this video.
Personally, I will have preferred if violence part was removed totally and instead the woman reported her husband to the authorities and he is arrested and jailed. That us how to effectively respond to these thing not by descending down to the level of the attacker.
Here is a link to the video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dwx2mhXi-5o
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by Mynd44: 12:11pm
Hmmmm.
Well, domestic violence shouldn't be condoned except in self defence, the video didn't seem to show it as such instead put the woman in the place of the aggressor.
I fighting societal ills such as this, we need to make sure we dont substitute one evil for another
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by timsbee(f): 12:16pm
Wetin dem write ther Abeg?
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by fasho01(m): 12:16pm
You have a point op
Violence, no matters on whose part, is never the answer
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by RexTramadol1(m): 12:18pm
Whether Ponmile or Ponraele
The most important thing is pon Oluwa le
Certification or no certification.....
There's no dignity in poly bag wife
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by DaddyKross: 12:18pm
Mynd44:
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by yeyerolling: 12:19pm
Learn to mind ya business. Humanity and morality is already gone till anoda civilization takes place
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by Afflalo(m): 12:20pm
Everybody Won Use Music Blow 4 Dis Shithole Con3
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by nonye6194(m): 12:22pm
Y'all won't leave Reminisce for us
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by BrutalJab: 12:22pm
OEPHIUS:
Una too like wahala sha
Always reading useless meanings to irrelevant things. mtcheeew
Attention seekers oshi
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by Amirullaha(m): 12:24pm
obatoro:Are you still using airtel "g" network in this era
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by obatoro: 12:25pm
First To Comment!
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by khalleb(m): 12:28pm
Ok op but to me Reminisce ponmile all the way any other ponmile or ponraele na Wash
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by PETUK(m): 12:36pm
I love the song Ponmile Reminisce or Chidinma
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by Mekanus(m): 12:42pm
timsbee:You get eye problem?? Anyway, me self no even read am.
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by Magnifik18: 12:47pm
timsbee:
Just some stuffs about Buhari and inflation.
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by Twizzy30(m): 12:49pm
lol. jokes... but that song is cool tho
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by DonroxyII: 12:51pm
I love it
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by sod09(m): 12:54pm
What the hell is this
Op thanda fire you for making me waste my MB
She's not creative to compose her own song, she copied everything plus crooked voice
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by Snizzerkiller: 12:55pm
My translation of reminisce version.
Please note that it is not literal.
(First verse)
I could swim the seas because of you
I could swim the Lagoon because of you
I could climb a pole, an electric pole, because of you
The people would hail me saying well done sir.
(Chorus)
Honour me, honour me, baby honour me
Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.
Honour me, honour me, baby honour me
Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.
Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification
There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.
Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification
There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.
(Second Verse)
Love is not enforced nor is it ABC
Baby give yourself to me totally
So that I can be content
I am fearful
But you have no idea
You are the one that my heart desires.
(Chorus)
Honour me, honour me, baby honour me
Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.
Honour me, honour me, baby honour me
Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.
Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification
There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.
Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification
There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.
(Third Verse)
I love you no more, it is not a sin,
If you don’t love me again, please let me know,
Don’t let me see you lurking in a corner with Brother Sam, It’s dangerous,
It’s very dangerous.
(Chorus)
Honour me, honour me, baby honour me
Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.
Honour me, honour me, baby honour me
Don’t go and have a side man, because you haven’t slept at home for quite a while.
Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification
There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.
Don’t go become a divorcee, come and get certification
There are scores of such women in the village as well as in Lagos.
(Fourth Verse)
Are you going to stay when things aren’t pure?
Would you be my umbrella, when its pouring with rain?
If you aren’t going to be there for me, please say so now,
So that I don’t commit suicide because of your conduct.
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by femi4: 12:56pm
She should go and release her own song, who asked her for cover? Especially for a song that came out almost a year ago
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by haslaw(m): 12:57pm
Domestic violence has nothing to do with gender
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by Liftedhands: 1:00pm
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by josielewa(m): 1:05pm
Snizzerkiller:the OP is only looking for cheap promo...there is no violence in the song or video..maybe they dont understand the song....
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by Emily22(m): 1:06pm
Love d song...where d domestic poo promotion...op ti ya werey
Re: "Ponraele: A Ponmile Cover" By Kayefi: Another Promotion Of Domestic Violence by kokosheen(m): 1:15pm
You obviously do not understand Yoruba.
Thrash opinion.
