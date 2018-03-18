₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,636 members, 4,141,274 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 10:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) (13365 Views)
Pepsi Gives Leo And Ifu Ennada N5 Million They Won On BBNaija (Photos) / BBNaija - Alex Cries As Leo Gets Evicted From The House / BBNaija: Leo And Ifu Ennada Win Pepsi Dance Competition (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by olokeded: 3:51pm
Our hearts go out to the family of recently evicted big brother naija, Leo Dasilva as he looses his mum to cancer today. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.
http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-ex-bbnaija-housemate-leo-loses-mum-to-cancer/
sirleobdasilva:
March 18, 2018. The worst day of my life. I lost my mother and I had to bury my mother today according to her Muslim rights. I remember the day of the Big brother auditions,you forced me to go, you said “you can win it for your business”. You said so far I’m myself, they will adore me. You set the pace for my life. You gave me everything. Today I felt like I could not breathe. Your legacy is that of the greatest woman I have ever known. Rest in peace Alhaja RMO Sanni. Rest in peace legend. Thank you for everything. Till we meet again. ❤️❤️❤️
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgei5a0F-VS/?hl=en
1 Like
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by taylor89: 3:53pm
Jesus
BBnaija is now an Ogboni conf**ternity
My friend just lost his phone after voting
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by stephleena(f): 3:54pm
sad, Alex ur tears are most needed now
8 Likes
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by taylor89: 3:54pm
stephleena:
To Fuckkkkk you just dey hungry me
Hoe Lord
5 Likes
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by stephleena(f): 3:58pm
[quote author=taylor89 post=65944629]
To Bleep you just dey hungry me
Hoe Lord[/quote I refuse to be infected. treat ur sad stick first.
7 Likes
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by Homeboiy: 4:13pm
He be go there make he win 45mil to treat him mama
Bbn should donate money for her burial
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by MhizAJ(f): 4:30pm
Eeyah
May her soul RIP
Thank God he was evicted
At least he saw her before she passed out
This life
Alex come home quickly,Leo needs you
4 Likes
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by OneSentence(m): 4:35pm
[quote author=stephleena post=65944714][/quote] and after treating and it's free of infection?
1 Like
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by damiz(m): 8:06pm
He spoke about her in the house..... RIP
1 Like
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by Misswang001(f): 9:04pm
So sad. He loved his mum like kilode.
1 Like
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 9:54pm
Bad news...
May her soul rest in peace..
Samsung galaxy S6 for sale whatsapp 08050447106
Location:Lagos
Price 55k
Very Neat with good battery life
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by TheNigerianMan: 9:55pm
so leo wanted to win the money to do surgery for his money6, but Nigerians didn't crea..
Evil people
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 9:56pm
May her soul rest in peace!!!
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 9:56pm
REST IN PEACE TO THE DEAD
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by Tednersy: 9:56pm
Everyone's worst nightmare. May Jehovah help him bear the loss.
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by gmoney12: 9:56pm
sleep well
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by ibkgab001: 9:57pm
Rip
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by DexxyAlebs(m): 9:57pm
Wow, the death of a loved one definitely hurts.
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 9:57pm
Pls I need to be clarified, if I block someone on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook, and later meet wit the person on the street, can the person see me?�
4 Likes
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 9:57pm
taylor89:
Common behave urself...
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by Troublemaker007(m): 9:57pm
taylor89:
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by forayfleo(m): 9:57pm
RIP ma
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by aspirebig: 9:58pm
Rip to her
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by laraemi(f): 9:58pm
Rip
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by Jaybeee(m): 9:58pm
Rip ma
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by nkhay(f): 9:58pm
Rip
It's time to get Leo back into the Bbnaija house
1 Like
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by ehardetola(m): 9:58pm
taylor89:
Why you wanna buy black market.
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by hajoke2000(f): 9:59pm
may we all reap the fruit of our labours ......may her soul respect in peace.
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by YINKS89(m): 9:59pm
Rip man... U wre evicted for a reason..God knows best thou.
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by kkkp: 10:00pm
May aljanna Firdausi be her final abode. Ameen
1 Like
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by Horlartunes: 10:00pm
taylor89:
You and fuckkk lol what of the stuff on your dick
|Re: Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) by BluntTheApostle: 10:00pm
Dutchey:
Rachel The Piper Set To Release Movie 'land Of Opportunity' And Piper Awards / Trailer Of "Awakening": A Nigerian Dark Thriller / Cat And Rat: New Nigerian Cartoon For Children
Viewing this topic: Joohan, femie21(m), iybee24, allymarry89(f), codinight, bukit05(f), Alfred2000, Ddaji(m), holarthayor(m), tarif, Highestbee(m), vladhillz(m), akinyemi0103, aylipple, ibro360(m), Owiiziiiii(m), Ladyhippolyta88(f), nerodenero, SagirmohH, melakes(m), LifeOfATroll, senatoradeolaa, dejive, likita27, diesel86(m), liztop2012(f), Iro1989(m), slotA4(m), chiboy7(m), Ujdj, slimtall(m), Kwinsheba(f), Kingsunnyaleke, Cajal(m), ngwaba(m), onegig(m), Lumiaking, NafeesaAA(f), modernWays, bass7, SA25(m), oluangelkay(f), Mrreed(m), Omakraid(f), walex2(m), Aghans(m), slapandfall(m), cutiepie25(f), Reediano(m), 5tss(f), Synergy01, warlord92, hammer6F, duduola, gateleo(m), bidemi1190, knc(m), colyx1(m), nkwuocha1, zakson4real(m), Dumdumfashion(f), nayacollette(f), Missbizy(f), odi1278(m), derosario11(m), Jummystar, foyeks2001(f), Victorchuks4(m), Ilajeboy(m), Kylexy3000(m), Mourinho24(m), UAE123(m), emmaeddie, oluwaseun88, oyb(m), Chuvin22(m), eleko1, olubabajc(m), oluwashegun01(m), Foolish44, mayweather145, bomzy19, ulmaukpong(m), mrtayesynchro(m), ReenyZinny, wassade, Cyynthialove(f), NwaAmaikpe, herkeym001(m), Tonymegabush1(m), GodblessNig247(m), Businessman1986(m), Whatarewehere4, stfadaanthony(m), kazolad(m), alade112(m), Hilux101, drogbaleee1(m), Nehemz(m), Black5050(m), mctfopt, Offercentre, 9ousky, Geniusist(m), kremlin01(m), mediocre(m), OreoPaschal(m), karlboss, DAMMYORES, firstlady01(f), gaburellocares(m) and 201 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9