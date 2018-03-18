Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Leo Dasilva's Mother Dies Of Cancer, Buried Today (Photos) (13365 Views)

http://www.metronaija.ng/photo-ex-bbnaija-housemate-leo-loses-mum-to-cancer/



sirleobdasilva: March 18, 2018. The worst day of my life. I lost my mother and I had to bury my mother today according to her Muslim rights. I remember the day of the Big brother auditions,you forced me to go, you said “you can win it for your business”. You said so far I’m myself, they will adore me. You set the pace for my life. You gave me everything. Today I felt like I could not breathe. Your legacy is that of the greatest woman I have ever known. Rest in peace Alhaja RMO Sanni. Rest in peace legend. Thank you for everything. Till we meet again. ❤️❤️❤️

Thank you to everyone that has supported me through this ordeal. I’m sorry I couldn’t pick calls.



https://www.instagram.com/p/Bgei5a0F-VS/?hl=en Our hearts go out to the family of recently evicted big brother naija, Leo Dasilva as he looses his mum to cancer today. May her gentle soul Rest In Peace.sirleobdasilva: 1 Like

Jesus









sad, Alex ur tears are most needed now 8 Likes

sad, Alex ur tears are most needed now

He be go there make he win 45mil to treat him mama



Bbn should donate money for her burial





May her soul RIP

Thank God he was evicted

At least he saw her before she passed out

This life

Alex come home quickly,Leo needs you EeyahMay her soul RIPThank God he was evictedAt least he saw her before she passed outThis lifeAlex come home quickly,Leo needs you 4 Likes

He spoke about her in the house..... RIP 1 Like

So sad. He loved his mum like kilode. 1 Like

Bad news...



May her soul rest in peace..















so leo wanted to win the money to do surgery for his money6, but Nigerians didn't crea..



Evil people

May her soul rest in peace!!!

REST IN PEACE TO THE DEAD

Everyone's worst nightmare. May Jehovah help him bear the loss.

sleep well

Rip

Wow, the death of a loved one definitely hurts.

RIP ma

Rip to her

Rip

Rip ma

Rip





It's time to get Leo back into the Bbnaija house 1 Like

may we all reap the fruit of our labours ......may her soul respect in peace.

Rip man... U wre evicted for a reason..God knows best thou.

May aljanna Firdausi be her final abode. Ameen 1 Like

