₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,636 members, 4,141,274 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 March 2018 at 10:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Charly Boy Blasts President Buhari Over Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls (video) (124 Views)
Afia Schwarzenegger Blasts President Buhari: "Grab A Bible & Read Mathew 7:3-5" / Charly Boy Blasts Dino Melaye Over The New Constructed Bridge In "Gada" (photos) / Burna Boy Blasts A Follower Who Tried To Correct His English (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Charly Boy Blasts President Buhari Over Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls (video) by Wesporting: 5:49pm
Popular musician-turned-activist, Chukwuemeka Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy, has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over missing Dapchi School girls, asking him to put himself on the shoes of the parents of the missing school girls.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cGlgeHAe_XI&feature=youtu.be
Source: http://mandynews.com/2018/03/18/charly-boy-blasts-president-buhari/
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts President Buhari Over Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls (video) by partnerbiz4: 6:15pm
why is this guy this way?
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts President Buhari Over Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls (video) by fuckerstard: 10:39pm
no time
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts President Buhari Over Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls (video) by Biglittlelois(f): 10:39pm
wow
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts President Buhari Over Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls (video) by ameri9ja: 10:39pm
Area fada
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts President Buhari Over Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls (video) by congorasta: 10:40pm
k
|Re: Charly Boy Blasts President Buhari Over Missing Dapchi Schoolgirls (video) by sammy4life1(m): 10:40pm
Blasting the president over missing school girls .....
(0) (Reply)
Breaking News! Goldie Evicted From Big Brother Africa! / Nollywood’s Actor IK Ogbonna Seals $200,000 Endorsement Deal With Dubai Based / Family Of Killed Nigerian Student In North Cyprus Cries Out For Justice
Viewing this topic: DONMAYOR19(m), tipdrips, Ikuenami(m), fuckerstard, Noblechykk(m), Physicist(m), ufilim, emmxzy(m), woflex(m), Lange, kayshow(m), Temmywalex, ameri9ja, Uyiii, NAMDOSKY30(m), Biglittlelois(f), lennycool9(m), cnnamoko(m), OnyeOGA(m), tobtap, odigilimorrison(m), Jeffobinna1(m), lalasticlala(m), bblessss(f), sammy4life1(m), congorasta, daadaass, Nuhusky and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7