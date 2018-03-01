₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,660 members, 4,141,372 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 12:59 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos (12126 Views)
Accident Involving Tipper & A Bus Kills Many In Edo This Morning (Graphic Photos / Accident Involving Cattle And A Truck In Benin City (Graphic Photos) / Terrible Accident Involving Corpers Along Ore Road (Graphic Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by queensera(f): 5:57pm On Mar 18
A newly married couple returning from church were Involved in an horrible accident at Jakande, Lekki Epe Expressway.
According to reports reaching nairaplus, the Car somersaulted like thrice. And one of the groomsmen died on the spot.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/newly-married-couple-involved-in.html
1 Like
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by mumureloaded(m): 5:59pm On Mar 18
I don't even know what to type again, abi how weeding ceremony come turn to burial? ........ anyway rip to the dead.
6 Likes
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by hajoke2000(f): 6:01pm On Mar 18
haaaaa
RIP TO THE DEAD..
just tired of typing rip since morning..
7 Likes
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by DynasTee: 6:10pm On Mar 18
RIP
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by Uyiii: 6:14pm On Mar 18
very unfortunate situation actually, it's God that saves us all but we shouldn't fully neglect the fact that this accident might have resulted from the recklessness of the driver or even the people the car is commuting due to the euphoria of the wedding celebration they're still basking in.
I pray to God our joy will never turn to sorrow.
rip to the groom's man and I wish those injured quick recovery.
19 Likes
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by ibkgab001: 6:16pm On Mar 18
My heart bleed for them ... joyful day turned sorrowful day
RIP to the dead
Sienna 2000-2002 model and brake failure are like 5 and 6
2 Likes
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by OgahBohz(m): 6:23pm On Mar 18
what a tragedy ...
shey make person no non marry again ni, I wish em quick recovery
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by stephleena(f): 6:30pm On Mar 18
from wedding to funeral
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by MhizAJ(f): 6:32pm On Mar 18
It's so unfortunate
RIP
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by StarUp: 6:51pm On Mar 18
I just hope village people are not involved in this?
Sometimes people need to learn to do things in solo mode: don't let everyone know you are about to enter the next level until you get there before you let them know(if dem wan vex make dem vex).
In addition, cars need to be put in proper shape "mechanical wise" before being used for major events like weddings so you don't give room for principalities to.manipulate easily. Finally excitement need to be controlled during major events like weddings so people don't forget themselves on wheels.
Finally RIP to the dead and quick recovery to the survivors.
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by Kenxxy(m): 7:03pm On Mar 18
RIP BRO
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by queensera(f): 9:49pm On Mar 18
.
1 Like
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:07pm On Mar 18
So sad
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by Masama: 10:45pm On Mar 18
Tragic, RIP to him
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by Nwaohafia1(f): 10:46pm On Mar 18
ibkgab001:
Wrong assumption
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by MrRhymes101(m): 10:47pm On Mar 18
Can't imagine how the couple will feel... Wedding MC
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by fasho01(m): 10:47pm On Mar 18
Very very sad
RIP to him
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by AntiWailer: 10:47pm On Mar 18
Damn
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by helphelp: 10:47pm On Mar 18
Sad memory to keep for a lifetime
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by sammy4life1(m): 10:48pm On Mar 18
Really sad. I just wonder how the couples would feel knowing that it was the day of their wedding a friend of theirs died . Every year it remains a fresh memory cos as they remember their anniversary they must remember the incidence ....
RIP
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by smithsydny(m): 10:50pm On Mar 18
Two things happened.
1) over speed on that road is something/ loss of concentration from the driver out of conversation or over happiness.
2) that car had issues..
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by macaranta(m): 10:50pm On Mar 18
Wow the devil did not allow their joy to be full. Sad one
1 Like
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by Exponental(m): 10:51pm On Mar 18
Unfortunate.... accident happens everyday, let's pray death doesn't find us at the wrong place. RIP to the dead!
2 Likes
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by SAMBARRY: 10:52pm On Mar 18
Spirit wife at work
So the bride has become a widow even before the marriage commenced
And she for Don drink afato and other aphrodisiacs ready for the night,only for her to be told her husband is dead
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by Chrisbeks: 10:53pm On Mar 18
Why did the groom put his hand on his head like that?
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by Gangster1ms: 10:54pm On Mar 18
This village witch strong well o.. e no even allow them fvck honeymoon fvck
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by OboOlora(f): 10:54pm On Mar 18
That last pic gave me goose pimples
I rebuke the spirits of untimely deaths on y’all
1 Like
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by EniHolar(f): 10:55pm On Mar 18
SAMBARRY:
Did you read the post at all?
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by Mannylex(m): 10:55pm On Mar 18
SAMBARRY:
Read right, before commenting.... The groomsman died, not the groom.
2 Likes
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by Pavore9: 10:55pm On Mar 18
Traumatic.
|Re: Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos by oneblackguy: 10:55pm On Mar 18
.
in times like this you just feel like asking God WHY??.....and for once, get an answer from him.
indeed we all are passerbys in this world...adieu
1 Like
A Nairalander Wins Kung Fu Awards (pictures) / Air Crash Averted In Lagos After Abuja-bound Plane Develops Fault After Take-off / Kaduna State Launches Traveller Information Website – Travelthrukaduna
Viewing this topic: OkaiCorne(m), oyesam2004(m), Leemahn, richard078, lanray88(m), jayney404, sonya4all(m), Sobolev, Ayoolajumoke(f), debosalau(m), vickay1759, ClassCaptain(m), excellenceetim, sampatdikachi(m) and 38 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14