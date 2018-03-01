Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Groomsman Dies In Accident Involving Newly Married Couple In Lagos (12126 Views)

According to reports reaching nairaplus, the Car somersaulted like thrice. And one of the groomsmen died on the spot.



I don't even know what to type again, abi how weeding ceremony come turn to burial? ........ anyway rip to the dead. 6 Likes

haaaaa



RIP TO THE DEAD..





just tired of typing rip since morning.. 7 Likes

RIP

very unfortunate situation actually, it's God that saves us all but we shouldn't fully neglect the fact that this accident might have resulted from the recklessness of the driver or even the people the car is commuting due to the euphoria of the wedding celebration they're still basking in.



I pray to God our joy will never turn to sorrow.

rip to the groom's man and I wish those injured quick recovery. 19 Likes

My heart bleed for them ... joyful day turned sorrowful day



RIP to the dead







Sienna 2000-2002 model and brake failure are like 5 and 6 2 Likes

what a tragedy ...



shey make person no non marry again ni, I wish em quick recovery

from wedding to funeral

It's so unfortunate

RIP

I just hope village people are not involved in this?



Sometimes people need to learn to do things in solo mode: don't let everyone know you are about to enter the next level until you get there before you let them know(if dem wan vex make dem vex).



In addition, cars need to be put in proper shape "mechanical wise" before being used for major events like weddings so you don't give room for principalities to.manipulate easily. Finally excitement need to be controlled during major events like weddings so people don't forget themselves on wheels.



Finally RIP to the dead and quick recovery to the survivors. 12 Likes 2 Shares

RIP BRO

. 1 Like

So sad

Tragic, RIP to him

Wrong assumption Wrong assumption

Can't imagine how the couple will feel... Wedding MC

Very very sad



RIP to him

Damn

Sad memory to keep for a lifetime 3 Likes 1 Share

Really sad. I just wonder how the couples would feel knowing that it was the day of their wedding a friend of theirs died . Every year it remains a fresh memory cos as they remember their anniversary they must remember the incidence ....





RIP 1 Like 1 Share

Two things happened.



1) over speed on that road is something/ loss of concentration from the driver out of conversation or over happiness.





2) that car had issues..

Wow the devil did not allow their joy to be full. Sad one 1 Like

Unfortunate.... accident happens everyday, let's pray death doesn't find us at the wrong place. RIP to the dead! 2 Likes





So the bride has become a widow even before the marriage commenced



Why did the groom put his hand on his head like that?

This village witch strong well o.. e no even allow them fvck honeymoon fvck

That last pic gave me goose pimples



I rebuke the spirits of untimely deaths on y’all 1 Like

SAMBARRY:

Did you read the post at all? Did you read the post at all?

Read right, before commenting.... The groomsman died, not the groom. Read right, before commenting.... The groomsman died, not the groom. 2 Likes

Traumatic.