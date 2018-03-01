₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by queensera(f): 8:57pm On Mar 18
Singer simi who just performed at the live eviction show of 2018 "Big Brother Naija" was accused of being pregnant by fans.
The singer quickly react to the report and reveal that she has a fat tummy.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/im-fat-in-my-tummy-simi-reacts-to.html
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by dafeyankee: 8:58pm On Mar 18
See Feather Shirt
Fine geh no pimples. Falz who get this belle?
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by Successvibes11: 9:05pm On Mar 18
Yeah, she's fat with a nice little baby
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by KendrickAyomide: 9:11pm On Mar 18
whether na Belle or shoe All na trend
you can ask Airport 1
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by sibepoc(m): 11:24pm On Mar 18
I thought she was getting the fat
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by olatunjithomas(m): 11:24pm On Mar 18
I can recommend some flat tommy cum for you...
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by sibepoc(m): 11:25pm On Mar 18
They just want leave celebrities alone. This gives them extreme depression
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by Kul3ger(m): 11:25pm On Mar 18
People wee nor just mind their business. Na u give am belle?
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by Dsov2016: 11:25pm On Mar 18
nor be so cardi b been talk. well in nine months time we go know if na try or na lie
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by IamSINZ(m): 11:25pm On Mar 18
So Airforce1's foolishness has gone global
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by Troublemaker007(m): 11:26pm On Mar 18
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by kingelemide(m): 11:26pm On Mar 18
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by Mekanus(m): 11:26pm On Mar 18
E Don do with all these simi wahala today na, haba!!
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by Sochimaobim(m): 11:26pm On Mar 18
The only fantastic thing about Simi is just her voice. Thank God that is the one thing she needs to be fantastic in her profession.
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:28pm On Mar 18
JOBLESS FANS EVERYWHERE!!!
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by wilson2(m): 11:28pm On Mar 18
Nigerians can react to any even more than H2S04
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by pweshboi(m): 11:31pm On Mar 18
Simple... Abeg wey d pishure of the shoe
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by Austinoiz(m): 11:41pm On Mar 18
They should leave my geh alone nah. It is her fault that she get big belle...no be wetin God use bless Afonjas?
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by IME1: 12:07am
Listening to
Message to the youths by Evi Edna Ogoli
And just realised why this
But we can get there.
If people start focusing on the substance and not the shadow.
Neither shoe nor tummy is an issue
|Re: "I Have Fat Tummy" - Simi Reacts To Pregnancy Rumour After Performing At Bbnaija by Ask4diva(f): 12:37am
Am not hating o, but all simi music pattern sounds d same, cant she do something different with her voice? dat her simisola ablum tire me no be small
