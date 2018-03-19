₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,904 members, 4,142,294 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 01:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) (7660 Views)
Ford Self-driving Cars Are Now Delivering Domino Pizzas Across Miami / Why Nigerian Cars Are Not Sell-Able After Use / Which Cars Are The Most Affordable In Nigeria? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by autojosh: 10:38am
So you think your car is the coolest, right?
Perhaps, you should think again.
Check out these cars owned by children of some celebs that are way cooler than yours.
Watch, enjoy and be humbled.
Latifah Dangote, daughter of Tanzanian music star – Diamond Platnumz, cruises in her Bentley Continental GT Sport Convertible
Lord Maine, son of Fashionista, Toyin Lawani, demonstrates style with his taste for upscale cars
Cameron and Aliona Okoye taking a ride in their exotic rides with their famous dad, Peter Okoye (Mr. P).
Aragorn Fani-Kayode, son of Femi-Fanikyode, makes a classy statement with his classic automobile.
Oyirinnaya Ukpabia – daughter of actress, Ifunanya Igwe, goes for a ride in her “sporty” car
Jamil Balogun, son of songstress, Tiwa Savage, all swagged up in his G-Wagon.
Imade Adeleke, daughter of Davido, cruising in her jeep Wrangler
Madu, son of Record label CEO, Elvis Madu, shows off his exquisite BMW
Madu, just had to have a replica of daddy’s G-Wagon
Source:
https://autojosh.com/checkout-kids-of-celebrities-whose-cars-are-cooler-than-yours/
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by olasaad(f): 11:00am
Orisirisi....very soon thief will start robbery children cars
1 Like
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Macnnoli4(m): 11:12am
Nice cars. I wonder if na china produce them, because I know say China like imitation of the real deal too much.
1 Like
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Goahead(m): 11:36am
The idea cars to take that kindergarten brain of a President back to daura....
1 Like
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by miqos02(m): 12:16pm
Ok
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by MrValentineIF: 12:18pm
Money Good Jor
1 Like
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by elyte89: 12:18pm
olasaad:
Ughhhh...wu b ur English teacher
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by emmanuelcrawler(m): 12:18pm
F
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:19pm
Cool.
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by tlops(m): 12:20pm
hi
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Queenserah26(f): 12:20pm
I love kids sha
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:21pm
Endtime kids.
Growing up, my generation played with 'borex' and toy cars made from cut-up Dunlop slippers and sugar packet.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 12:21pm
and their toys...celebrities everywhere in an uncelebrated country. I wonder what defines a celeb in this Country. Well, in such a pathetic Nation, even a well dressed beggar can become a celeb. Very soon, we shall see the kinds of mats that the dogs of celebs are sleeping on thru nairaland.
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 12:21pm
Not a celebrity kid but Our future president as seen on instagram
1 Like
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by emijo(m): 12:22pm
elyte89:Na dat kain person dey beat their teacher instead of learning how to read and write
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Nelo042: 12:22pm
seen
next....
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by jammani(m): 12:22pm
Yur child is your priority
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by JoaquinElChapo: 12:23pm
elyte89:you're not any better
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by thunderbabs: 12:24pm
Where is the goat celebrity buhari road in his childhood?
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 12:25pm
As i no drive kid's car, baba God, my children must drive one o.. ..
I no wan know how u wan take do am, it's just a must for them, even if na danfo.. .
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by ConcNiggress56(f): 12:25pm
lj
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Kalashnikov102(m): 12:26pm
olasaad:
E never too late you fit start am!
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by anochuko01(m): 12:44pm
lol. lalasticlala, where is your own car o.
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by smokedfish: 12:47pm
olasaad:robbery children car
1 Like
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by AfonjaConehead: 12:48pm
Coneheads and their rides..AHHHHHGHHH...
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by OhiOfIhima: 12:50pm
Queenserah26:Really! So wat are waiting for! Hum
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Scholarsticchai: 12:50pm
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by otunbabrown: 12:57pm
God abeg pick my call, my kids have been begging me to buy bicycle for them and I never still meet up. Poverty is mad.
|Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Nicklaus619(m): 1:03pm
olasaad:
This gramma strong gannnn!!!!
(0) (Reply)
Car Viruses? Do You Even Believe They Exist? / I Need A Toyota Camry 2001 In Texas / Smart Number
Viewing this topic: AmiciLord(m), Didi2d(m), Cmyname(m), vani86, ceexcel(m), SolexxBarry(m), prolifiktip25(m), ychris, AKAH(m), vims001, eljanfortis(m), rexana, Rotty32, iNewton, Scallyg, MrsBanks, ERockson, andreme(m), nomenclature(m), Kenxxy(m), crv2000(m), vascey(m), herkzprince(m), tosynbaba(m), cyberhope(m), Praiseamazing, Trinity33(m), EBUBS(m), ikes9(m), BuhariSelf(m), Kelvin1971(m), oluwatooni(f), richard69(m), renod(m), wandevincent(m), LEOSIRSIR(m), OmohNas, Aristokells24(m), Strikethem, iammee(f), Ganjababe, busybrain123(m), pyalcom(m), emror4u(m), kirchofff(m), bammoo316(m), Graciouscharis, surugede(m), Hashimyussufamao(m), GentlemanAyo(m), Dafreeguy(m), Jaykolo10(m), Mikechinos(m), degzy(m), olasaad(f), acquisitions, Russianlord101(m), jaibang(m), wolzy13(m), LEGITLAYO, Nna17(m), Mayany(m), jayraster(m), totalhouse(m), aleshyto4real, Nedfed(m), atikubaba(m), shift, Gome23, beautifulrosa, AutoJoshNIG and 152 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16