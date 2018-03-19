



Perhaps, you should think again.



Check out these cars owned by children of some celebs that are way cooler than yours.



Watch, enjoy and be humbled.









Latifah Dangote, daughter of Tanzanian music star – Diamond Platnumz, cruises in her Bentley Continental GT Sport Convertible







Lord Maine, son of Fashionista, Toyin Lawani, demonstrates style with his taste for upscale cars







Cameron and Aliona Okoye taking a ride in their exotic rides with their famous dad, Peter Okoye (Mr. P).







Aragorn Fani-Kayode, son of Femi-Fanikyode, makes a classy statement with his classic automobile.







Oyirinnaya Ukpabia – daughter of actress, Ifunanya Igwe, goes for a ride in her “sporty” car







Jamil Balogun, son of songstress, Tiwa Savage, all swagged up in his G-Wagon.







Imade Adeleke, daughter of Davido, cruising in her jeep Wrangler







Madu, son of Record label CEO, Elvis Madu, shows off his exquisite BMW







Madu, just had to have a replica of daddy’s G-Wagon







https://autojosh.com/checkout-kids-of-celebrities-whose-cars-are-cooler-than-yours/