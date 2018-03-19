₦airaland Forum

Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by autojosh: 10:38am
So you think your car is the coolest, right?

Perhaps, you should think again.

Check out these cars owned by children of some celebs that are way cooler than yours.

Watch, enjoy and be humbled.




Latifah Dangote, daughter of Tanzanian music star – Diamond Platnumz, cruises in her Bentley Continental GT Sport Convertible



Lord Maine, son of Fashionista, Toyin Lawani, demonstrates style with his taste for upscale cars



Cameron and Aliona Okoye taking a ride in their exotic rides with their famous dad, Peter Okoye (Mr. P).



Aragorn Fani-Kayode, son of Femi-Fanikyode, makes a classy statement with his classic automobile.



Oyirinnaya Ukpabia – daughter of actress, Ifunanya Igwe, goes for a ride in her “sporty” car



Jamil Balogun, son of songstress, Tiwa Savage, all swagged up in his G-Wagon.



Imade Adeleke, daughter of Davido, cruising in her jeep Wrangler



Madu, son of Record label CEO, Elvis Madu, shows off his exquisite BMW



Madu, just had to have a replica of daddy’s G-Wagon



https://autojosh.com/checkout-kids-of-celebrities-whose-cars-are-cooler-than-yours/
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by olasaad(f): 11:00am
Orisirisi....very soon thief will start robbery children cars

Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Macnnoli4(m): 11:12am
Nice cars. I wonder if na china produce them, because I know say China like imitation of the real deal too much.

Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Goahead(m): 11:36am
shocked


The idea cars to take that kindergarten brain of a President back to daura....

Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by miqos02(m): 12:16pm
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by MrValentineIF: 12:18pm
Money Good Jor

Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by elyte89: 12:18pm
olasaad:
Orisirisi....very soon thief will start robbery children cars


Ughhhh...wu b ur English teacher grin

Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by emmanuelcrawler(m): 12:18pm
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:19pm
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by tlops(m): 12:20pm
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Queenserah26(f): 12:20pm
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:21pm
shocked


Endtime kids.


Growing up, my generation played with 'borex' and toy cars made from cut-up Dunlop slippers and sugar packet.

Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 12:21pm
and their toys...celebrities everywhere in an uncelebrated country. I wonder what defines a celeb in this Country. Well, in such a pathetic Nation, even a well dressed beggar can become a celeb. Very soon, we shall see the kinds of mats that the dogs of celebs are sleeping on thru nairaland.
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 12:21pm
Not a celebrity kid but Our future president as seen on instagram

Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by emijo(m): 12:22pm
elyte89:



Ughhhh...wu b ur English teacher grin
Na dat kain person dey beat their teacher instead of learning how to read and write
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Nelo042: 12:22pm
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by jammani(m): 12:22pm
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by JoaquinElChapo: 12:23pm
elyte89:



Ughhhh...wu b ur English teacher grin
you're not any better
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by thunderbabs: 12:24pm
Where is the goat celebrity buhari road in his childhood? shocked
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 12:25pm
As i no drive kid's car, baba God, my children must drive one o.. ..

I no wan know how u wan take do am, it's just a must for them, even if na danfo.. .
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by ConcNiggress56(f): 12:25pm
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Kalashnikov102(m): 12:26pm
olasaad:
Orisirisi....very soon thief will start robbery children cars

E never too late you fit start am!
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by anochuko01(m): 12:44pm
lol. lalasticlala, where is your own car o.
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by smokedfish: 12:47pm
olasaad:
Orisirisi....very soon thief will start robbery children cars
robbery children car

Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by AfonjaConehead: 12:48pm
Coneheads and their rides..AHHHHHGHHH... grin grin grin grin

Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by OhiOfIhima: 12:50pm
Queenserah26:
I love kids sha kiss
Really! So wat are waiting for! Hum
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Scholarsticchai: 12:50pm
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by otunbabrown: 12:57pm
God abeg pick my call, my kids have been begging me to buy bicycle for them and I never still meet up. Poverty is mad.
Re: Celebrity Kids And Their Cars (Photos) by Nicklaus619(m): 1:03pm
olasaad:
Orisirisi....very soon thief will start robbery children cars

This gramma strong gannnn!!!! grin

