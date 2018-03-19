₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 01:08 PM
7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by autojosh: 10:52am
I don’t want to imagine how the world would look like without these beautiful creatures. Take it or leave it, women make the world more fun and interesting. The internet would be a boring place without ladies making it fun for all of us.
To make things straight, this post isn’t targeted at mocking anyone. The purpose is to reveal how Nigerian ladies get their first cars.
Note – first cars, not second or third cars.
1. Mummy and Daddy
Many times in Nigeria, after she is through with the University, her parents might just decide to honour her with a beautiful compact car. These cars are usually within the bracket of Toyota Matrix, Corolla, Honda Civic, etc. We've also seen some rich kids get the G-Class.
2. She earned it, baby!
Yes, there are many ladies out there struggling on their own depending less on external sources. Although she could have added some funds from parents and boyfriend, she largely funded her car. The car could be a Toyota Corolla or an European machine if she has a rich taste.
3. Boyfriend-funded
Not all boyfriends are broke. Sorry bro, but some boyfriends really buy their babes cars. Yes babe, some girlfriends get such gifts from partners they haven’t wedded.
4. Husband
Simply put, the car is her husband’s material gifted to her. This is how many of our mothers got and drove their first cars. The type of car can be any. In fact, in some cases, the car is the one the husband was previously driving before he got another.
More...
5. Loyal Customer
Please, don’t fret. Some ladies know how to play their games with their customers. In this case, the lady might have strings with this rich man while she’s also dating another guy. In another case, well, she might just be one of those babes whose working hours are mostly at night. But, she’s high class, not those 500 naira ones.
In any case, she would have a rich male customer who knows she isn’t into just him. Yet, this man fancies the babe so much that he can decide to surprise her with a car gift.
If you doubt this, ask insiders. If you can’t find insiders, watch some Nollywood movies, and visit Google to know the lives some actresses live in real life; you’ll have a clue. Loyal customers can be a boss at work, or just anyone.
6. Sugar Daddy
Sugar Daddies are different from loyal customers. Loyal customers know you cheat on them. In fact, it’s not even cheating. It’s expected. But, some sugar daddies ehn…
Some sugar daddies can accept you seeing someone else; some can’t. They have similarities with Loyal Customers, but are usually jealous which isn’t associated with loyal customers.
Last but not the least..
7. Rich Alhaji
Although the word ‘Rich Alhaji’ is only used to express the level of wealth the man commands, it also applies to politicians.
Don’t think too much, you wouldn’t find these people in Lagos as much as you would find them in Abuja.
A Rich Alhaji just calls the beautiful chic to attend an event together, spend some money, and have fun. He throws her birthday bash often; they go to Dubai together; she knows how to spend.
For her loyalty and expertise, the Rich Alhaji could just decide to surprise the lady with a car. This class of car is the most expensive on this list. This is where the Range Rovers and G Wagons are like child's play.
That is the reason why people around her would always marvel at the source of the car since she never bought or used one before, not to talk of something close.
These beautiful people have made life fun for all of us.
Do you think something or someone is missing on this list? Kindly share your thoughts.
https://autojosh.com/nigerian-ladies/
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by Solidkay(m): 10:56am
Lol!! !
Any which way,
earning na earning.
let the night crawlers be jare.
|Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by Solidkay(m): 10:56am
Lol!! !
Any which way,
earning na earning.
let the night crawlers be jare.
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by miqos02(m): 12:21pm
Yea
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by MrValentineIF: 12:21pm
ooo
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by XVIER(m): 12:22pm
Only one means
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by chinawapz(m): 12:23pm
Everything is about money
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by Reginoma: 12:23pm
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by tgmservice: 12:23pm
Number One should be their olosho ways
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by victoroscar(m): 12:23pm
8.oloshoism
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by Queennikky(f): 12:24pm
or it was stolen
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by urvillagepeoplee(m): 12:24pm
watch the oloshos avoid this thread.
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by FluidQueen(f): 12:24pm
This thread is just nauseating, Uncorrelated, dumb and insulting, that's Putting it nicely.
Op can't seem to digest the points that ladies could actually get their cars, INDEPENDENTLY. Without having to have ANYONE contributing minorly or majorly.
You Gave just TWO points.
She Either buys it with her OWN Money.
Or had people buy it for her.
Which is usually the case with 'MOST' human beings.
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by ConcNiggress56(f): 12:24pm
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by TreasuredGlory: 12:24pm
I rep No 4: Husband. God bless my husband.
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by oyetunder(m): 12:24pm
Very good. Keep investigating the sources of the first cars of others... and their first lands and houses. In that way You will soon buy your own first Jet or Rocket. Not thru a Rich Alhaji alone...what about wealthy herbalists and Bishops? Instead of you to go and think about how other Nations escaped having citizens who are experts in walking to Europe across Libya.
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by Richtronix(m): 12:25pm
Rubbish
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by tlops(m): 12:25pm
and guys only have one way to own their first car, Hustle! No lady is giving you a car, even if she does try to avoid it.
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by Queenserah26(f): 12:26pm
Hardwork pays. There is still dignity in labour.
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by Yinxies(f): 12:26pm
Even before opening this thread, I knew it would be hateful....
How about how guys got their own first cars?
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by Florblu(f): 12:26pm
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by IForgotMyLoginD(f): 12:27pm
Mine was #2 and 100% self funded and a FORD.
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by feelgoodstuffs(m): 12:29pm
IForgotMyLoginD:
Which Model?
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by kceewhyte(m): 12:30pm
ConcNiggress56:na bet9ja code
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by HsLBroker(m): 12:30pm
Queenserah26:
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by addikt(m): 12:31pm
Babalawo Refunds...
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by Scholarsticchai: 12:31pm
Ok
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by hajoke2000(f): 12:31pm
NOT ALL SHA OOO.....
WE HAVE LADIES DAT ARE WORKING AND
WILL NEVER DEPEND ON ANY MAN FOR MONEY
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by Goodnuel(m): 12:33pm
Soon, I will give my prospective wife a G Wagen... She has been a great person...
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by Bakynes24: 12:34pm
No guy should compare himself with girls/ladies. Ladies get alot of things in life on a platter. Guys have to work hard for it. Even if they are not doing Oloshorism, some Men are weak and cannot say no to a woman when she ask for anything.
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by XVIER(m): 12:35pm
Queenserah26:
Re: 7 Different Ways Nigerian Ladies Get Their First Cars by zicoraads(m): 12:35pm
chinawapz:'I'm' and not 'am'. Stick to the designing part. Writing is not your thing
You are welcome.
