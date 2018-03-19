



To make things straight, this post isn’t targeted at mocking anyone. The purpose is to reveal how Nigerian ladies get their first cars.



Note – first cars, not second or third cars.







1. Mummy and Daddy



Many times in Nigeria, after she is through with the University, her parents might just decide to honour her with a beautiful compact car. These cars are usually within the bracket of Toyota Matrix, Corolla, Honda Civic, etc. We've also seen some rich kids get the G-Class.







2. She earned it, baby!



Yes, there are many ladies out there struggling on their own depending less on external sources. Although she could have added some funds from parents and boyfriend, she largely funded her car. The car could be a Toyota Corolla or an European machine if she has a rich taste.







3. Boyfriend-funded



Not all boyfriends are broke. Sorry bro, but some boyfriends really buy their babes cars. Yes babe, some girlfriends get such gifts from partners they haven’t wedded.







4. Husband



Simply put, the car is her husband’s material gifted to her. This is how many of our mothers got and drove their first cars. The type of car can be any. In fact, in some cases, the car is the one the husband was previously driving before he got another.







5. Loyal Customer



Please, don’t fret. Some ladies know how to play their games with their customers. In this case, the lady might have strings with this rich man while she’s also dating another guy. In another case, well, she might just be one of those babes whose working hours are mostly at night. But, she’s high class, not those 500 naira ones.



In any case, she would have a rich male customer who knows she isn’t into just him. Yet, this man fancies the babe so much that he can decide to surprise her with a car gift.



If you doubt this, ask insiders. If you can’t find insiders, watch some Nollywood movies, and visit Google to know the lives some actresses live in real life; you’ll have a clue. Loyal customers can be a boss at work, or just anyone.







6. Sugar Daddy



Sugar Daddies are different from loyal customers. Loyal customers know you cheat on them. In fact, it’s not even cheating. It’s expected. But, some sugar daddies ehn…



Some sugar daddies can accept you seeing someone else; some can’t. They have similarities with Loyal Customers, but are usually jealous which isn’t associated with loyal customers.







Last but not the least..







7. Rich Alhaji



Although the word ‘Rich Alhaji’ is only used to express the level of wealth the man commands, it also applies to politicians.



Don’t think too much, you wouldn’t find these people in Lagos as much as you would find them in Abuja.



A Rich Alhaji just calls the beautiful chic to attend an event together, spend some money, and have fun. He throws her birthday bash often; they go to Dubai together; she knows how to spend.



For her loyalty and expertise, the Rich Alhaji could just decide to surprise the lady with a car. This class of car is the most expensive on this list. This is where the Range Rovers and G Wagons are like child's play.



That is the reason why people around her would always marvel at the source of the car since she never bought or used one before, not to talk of something close.







These beautiful people have made life fun for all of us.



Do you think something or someone is missing on this list? Kindly share your thoughts.



