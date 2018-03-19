Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House (7848 Views)

Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Is My Priority – Nina / #bbnaija: Bambam Wins Head Of House / Bbnaija: Bisola Wins Head Of House (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Wow, Miraculous Miracle has just won the head of house challenge, and guess what? He chose Nina to spend the luxury bed room. Congratulations to Miracle.





See More>>> Gist From WAKABOBO.COMWow, Miraculous Miracle has just won the head of house challenge, and guess what? He chose Nina to spend the luxury bed room. Congratulations to Miracle.See More>>> http://wakabobo.com/bbnaija-miracle-wins-head-house-big-brother-naija-2018-tv-show/ 4 Likes

Congrats 1 Like

Blessed Child, living by grace Blessed Child, living by grace 6 Likes

Sex every night for the next one week.... 3 Likes

Miracle wins head of house.



That's the news on the front page of one Nigeria's most popular site





How did we get to this point.

Lack of content or what?!



Miracle kisses c cee. Next news. . rubbish 26 Likes 2 Shares

Chelsea surprise me yesterday sha 7 Likes

hmmm let's us know those of us that knows everything going on on bbnija by reading nairaland and people who watch the show. nairaland bbnija *like* .... watching the real show *share* 2 Likes

That moment when u you're watching BBN in an open beer parlour and you want to stone ur friend, u missed and

the stone hit an old woman and the woman pick up the

stone and put it in her bag. Just know that u are not among

the leaders of tomorrow.

#MoralofTheStory #Don'tWatchBBN 3 Likes

Teddy feeling big like he's Dangote in the huz yet he couldn't win any game . 3 Likes

I love his competitive spirit. nice one

What Kind Of News Is This?... Please I Want To Start World War 3... Who Wants To Join Me...

goodluckman:

Chelsea surprise me yesterday sha Ban dey hungry you abi? Ban dey hungry you abi?

What a great performance from CR7 yesterday, 4goals and 1 assist. Best player ever 1 Like

Normal na.

Make dem day tear as dem want

,

last last Nina go get belle this week...if you believe NINA go get belle click LIKE, otherwise SHARE 4 Likes

They should finish this show and join us in Nigeria sharp sharp

Hppro:

Blessed Child, living by grace

Are you for real? Are you for real?

He is obviously using Nina to climb the 45Million ladder..A perfect strategy

Good for him

its obvious so many girls who votes love this boy, na him go win the money obviously

BUHARI SHOULD JUST RESIGN COS HE HAS FAILED WITH A MINUS...#BRINGBACKOURGIRLS...

This guy is really cool headed

TooNoisy:

Sex every night for the next one week....

And surprisingly their sex is not TooNoisy And surprisingly their sex is not TooNoisy

Miracle might miraculously win the molla.

Miracle, Tobi, or CeeC will win the 45 million. Mark my words

Treas006:

Gist From WAKABOBO.COM



Wow, Miraculous Miracle has just won the head of house challenge, and guess what? He chose Nina to spend the luxury bed room. Congratulations to Miracle.





See More>>>http://wakabobo.com/bbnaija-miracle-wins-head-house-big-brother-naija-2018-tv-show/





Treas006:

Gist From WAKABOBO.COM



Wow, Miraculous Miracle has just won the head of house challenge, and guess what? He chose Nina to spend the luxury bed room. Congratulations to Miracle.





See More>>>http://wakabobo.com/bbnaija-miracle-wins-head-house-big-brother-naija-2018-tv-show/



