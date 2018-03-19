₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by Treas006(f): 1:41pm
Wow, Miraculous Miracle has just won the head of house challenge, and guess what? He chose Nina to spend the luxury bed room. Congratulations to Miracle.
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by Iyawofarmer: 1:55pm
Congrats
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by Hppro: 1:57pm
Blessed Child, living by grace
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by TooNoisy(f): 2:00pm
Sex every night for the next one week....
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by amnwa(m): 2:00pm
Miracle wins head of house.
That's the news on the front page of one Nigeria's most popular site
How did we get to this point.
Lack of content or what?!
Miracle kisses c cee. Next news. . rubbish
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by goodluckman: 2:01pm
Chelsea surprise me yesterday sha
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by pelumi111: 2:01pm
hmmm let's us know those of us that knows everything going on on bbnija by reading nairaland and people who watch the show. nairaland bbnija *like* .... watching the real show *share*
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by ZirdoRoray(m): 2:02pm
That moment when u you're watching BBN in an open beer parlour and you want to stone ur friend, u missed and
the stone hit an old woman and the woman pick up the
stone and put it in her bag. Just know that u are not among
the leaders of tomorrow.
#MoralofTheStory #Don'tWatchBBN
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by Mutemenot: 2:02pm
Teddy feeling big like he's Dangote in the huz yet he couldn't win any game .
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by Tjpromise(m): 2:03pm
I love his competitive spirit. nice one
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by erepages(f): 2:03pm
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by DeadRat(m): 2:03pm
What Kind Of News Is This?... Please I Want To Start World War 3... Who Wants To Join Me...
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by Paradigm777: 2:04pm
goodluckman:Ban dey hungry you abi?
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by ProfEinstein: 2:04pm
What a great performance from CR7 yesterday, 4goals and 1 assist. Best player ever
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by seenter84: 2:05pm
Normal na.
Make dem day tear as dem want
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by mainboi: 2:06pm
,
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by GreenMavro: 2:06pm
last last Nina go get belle this week...if you believe NINA go get belle click LIKE, otherwise SHARE
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by Zakkyoz(m): 2:06pm
They should finish this show and join us in Nigeria sharp sharp
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by FarahAideed: 2:11pm
Hppro:
Are you for real?
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by kolafolabi(m): 2:12pm
He is obviously using Nina to climb the 45Million ladder..A perfect strategy
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by EmmaLege: 2:13pm
Good for him
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by vengertime: 2:14pm
its obvious so many girls who votes love this boy, na him go win the money obviously
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by immortal145: 2:16pm
BUHARI SHOULD JUST RESIGN COS HE HAS FAILED WITH A MINUS...#BRINGBACKOURGIRLS...
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by polite2(m): 2:18pm
This guy is really cool headed
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by LesbianBoy(m): 2:18pm
TooNoisy:
And surprisingly their sex is not TooNoisy
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by HopeAlive14(m): 2:18pm
Miracle might miraculously win the molla.
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by Nwaohafia1(f): 2:21pm
Miracle, Tobi, or CeeC will win the 45 million. Mark my words
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by cristianisraeli: 2:23pm
Treas006:
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by free2ryhme: 2:35pm
Treas006:
|Re: Bbnaija 2018: Miracle Wins Head Of House by Gebbson007(m): 2:39pm
DeadRat:
me , I sabi do HOME MADE BOMB
