Source: The Anti-Vandalism team of the NPF working in concert with AEDC raided the hideout of some persons who are adept in the stealing of cable in Abuja.13 persons were arrested during the process. The suspects are presently helping the Police with investigations.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-faces-of-electric-cable-vandals.html?m=1

hmm

Police , Nice one





Person wey thief Maggi dem go show em face for crimefighter.



While the real thieves earn over 13m naira in allowances.



good for dem

These poor guys were not caught in the act. It appears like their ghetto home was raided and the police gave them a name.



We all know who the true vandals are.



Don't quote me shall. 11 Likes 1 Share

just hope they are not innocent.

please can someone show me the cable they stole, they equipment/ tools used in cable cutting? this might be frustrated youths who have no shelter, who hustle under the hot sun of Abuja to have something in there stomach. 4 Likes

Please were are the stolen cables that was recovered...

If this guys visit your building site, your name go be sorry. Chased one earlier last year while he was pulling wires from an uncompleted building . 1 Like

I was thinking of seeing heavy armored cables.... thieves indeed

They could just be some miscreants around town 1 Like

Where are the cables?



This guys just went to pick up hustling guys who are managing.



Nawa ooh.. 1 Like

This are Baban bola boys, the place looks like apo dutse where the panteka is located 2 Likes

Nice one Nigeria Police

am i the only one who did not see cables they stole. all i see is boler cos all i saw was waste 1 Like

awon omo wobe

Where the cables na. Abi na empty plastic bottle be cables? 1 Like

NONSENSE! They should free the innocent man joor. SNAKES AND MONKEYS have been stealing and vandalizing Millions yet no one made attempt to arrest them. 1 Like

They learnt it from our politicians

hmm

Still waiting to see teh canles, plz if anyone here sees it let us know,

It is better to steal than to smoke goof Hahaha...that statement ehn...okorohausa dey gbana well Hahaha...that statement ehn...okorohausa dey gbana well