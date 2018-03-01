₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,976,974 members, 4,142,583 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 03:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) (6478 Views)
Lagos Police Arrest 5 Nitel Cable Vandals,15 Suspected Armed Robbers(photos) / NSCDC Arrests 13 Vandals Arrested In Akwa Ibom / Man Electrocuted While Trying To Steal Electric Cable (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by zoba88: 1:44pm
The Anti-Vandalism team of the NPF working in concert with AEDC raided the hideout of some persons who are adept in the stealing of cable in Abuja.13 persons were arrested during the process. The suspects are presently helping the Police with investigations.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/see-faces-of-electric-cable-vandals.html?m=1
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by zoba88: 1:45pm
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by zoba88: 1:46pm
zoba88:more
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by fran6co(m): 1:47pm
hmm
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Caustics: 1:50pm
It is better to steal than to smoke goof
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by hubtiva: 2:01pm
Police , Nice one
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by wwwtortoise(m): 2:02pm
Person wey thief Maggi dem go show em face for crimefighter.
While the real thieves earn over 13m naira in allowances.
#Leaduswell
5 Likes
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by donblade85555(m): 2:02pm
good for dem
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 2:03pm
These poor guys were not caught in the act. It appears like their ghetto home was raided and the police gave them a name.
We all know who the true vandals are.
Don't quote me shall.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by tayo4ng: 2:04pm
just hope they are not innocent.
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by NOC1(m): 2:04pm
please can someone show me the cable they stole, they equipment/ tools used in cable cutting? this might be frustrated youths who have no shelter, who hustle under the hot sun of Abuja to have something in there stomach.
4 Likes
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by mainboi: 2:05pm
.
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Donopsiano(m): 2:05pm
Please were are the stolen cables that was recovered...
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Mutemenot: 2:05pm
If this guys visit your building site, your name go be sorry. Chased one earlier last year while he was pulling wires from an uncompleted building .
1 Like
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by sobastical(m): 2:05pm
I was thinking of seeing heavy armored cables.... thieves indeed
They could just be some miscreants around town
1 Like
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by chloride6: 2:05pm
Where are the cables?
This guys just went to pick up hustling guys who are managing.
Nawa ooh..
1 Like
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by HAH: 2:06pm
This are Baban bola boys, the place looks like apo dutse where the panteka is located
2 Likes
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by radhikajogi: 2:06pm
imfotech
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by phemoluv02(m): 2:06pm
Nice one Nigeria Police
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by pelumi111: 2:06pm
am i the only one who did not see cables they stole. all i see is boler cos all i saw was waste
1 Like
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Reelmii: 2:07pm
awon omo wobe
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Trustme2(m): 2:08pm
Where the cables na. Abi na empty plastic bottle be cables?
1 Like
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 2:08pm
NONSENSE! They should free the innocent man joor. SNAKES AND MONKEYS have been stealing and vandalizing Millions yet no one made attempt to arrest them.
1 Like
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Nonny88: 2:12pm
They learnt it from our politicians
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Scanfrost: 2:14pm
sai baba northerners biggest mistake in the history of NIGERIA!!
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by tyerumi(m): 2:14pm
hmm
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by Ifykess222: 2:15pm
Vote, *dr Omene Odafe Wilson* For *house Of Representatives* 2019 Apc
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by erico2k2(m): 2:16pm
Still waiting to see teh canles, plz if anyone here sees it let us know,
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by prince049(m): 2:16pm
Caustics:Hahaha...that statement ehn...okorohausa dey gbana well
|Re: Electric Cable Vandals Arrested By Police In Abuja (Photos) by fajob: 2:20pm
ok. clapp for NPF
Cleaner Docked For Trimming Flower Tree / Cynthia Osokogu's Murder Update: Rape Video Found With Suspects / Rape Isn't Always Criminal
Viewing this topic: fridayomali(m), oloyesaso(m), bukeb633, adamubk(m), cbrezy(m), kennyblack94, smithd, loffyloffy, ismail64(m), JohnieWalker12(m), smartlawochetin, vims001, emmie14, surugede(m), ceononi, talk2flash(m) and 41 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12