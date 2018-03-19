₦airaland Forum

Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by emmalezy(m): 3:56pm

Managing Director of SLOT Phones, Nnamdi Ezeigbo’s mother has been kidnapped.

She was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen on Sunday March 18th, 2018 at Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.

According to an online news platform Society Reporters, family sources said that she was kidnapped on Sunday morning while on her way to church at Nsukwe Ubakala in Umuahia…

“The kidnappers were waiting patiently for her to come to Assemblies of God Church Nsukwe Ubakala where she worships. They took her away to an unknown place.”

It would be recalled that sometimes in 2016, it was rumoured that same woman was kidnapped until it was later proved to be a rumor but our source insisted that this time it is a known fact.

Report says the kidnappers are yet to reachout to the family or make any demands as at press time.

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/19/just-in-slot-md-nnamdi-ezeigbos-mother-kidnapped/

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by igbodefender: 4:01pm
Nooo! Not in this recession. I pray she returns safe and sound.

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by Sapnaprem(f): 4:01pm
Big men, big trouble. may God help us o.
Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by python1: 4:27pm
grin grin grin

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by BruncleZuma: 5:02pm
angry angry angry angry
Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by BabaOwen(m): 5:03pm
Igbo amaka cheesy

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by simonlee(m): 5:03pm
python1:
grin grin grin
You no get sense at all!

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by marttol: 5:03pm
Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by simonlee(m): 5:03pm
BabaOwen:
Igbo amaka cheesy
The thunder that will fire you eh... how do you want it, fried or roasted?

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by unitysheart(m): 5:03pm
May she return home safely.

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by bugidon(m): 5:03pm
Odiegwu

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by unitysheart(m): 5:03pm
simonlee:

sghc

At all. He no well.
Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by asdfjklhaha(f): 5:03pm
Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by Machinegun91(m): 5:04pm
Evans boys at work

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by Okoyeebos: 5:04pm
Not surprised.

If you're a successful Igbo man, relocate your parents out of the South East for your own good.

When travelling to the East, arrange armed mopol and soldiers as escorts for yourself.

Don't let sentiments cause you heartbreak, there is a reason why all most Igbo leaders live and have houses in Lagos.

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by Hofbrauhaus: 5:04pm
Buhari has destroyed this country and hard-working youths are now moving into crime...

It shall never be well with Buhari...

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by free2ryhme: 5:04pm
This is serious

so person cant be rich in peace in this country again

which kan wahala be this one sef
Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by joedams: 5:04pm
Damn! This is sad. Dude would have to cough out some major millions in this era of push and start government
Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by nairavsdollars(f): 5:04pm
I hope this man is not coordinating activities from detention?

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by chukzyfcbb: 5:05pm
knowing how important he is in Nigeria and how prone the east is to Kidnapping, he should have relocated his mum to Lagos or given her security to move about.

Its unfortunate it had to happen, its one of the reasons BIG men when coming to the east for an occasion will come beefed up with security. Kidnapping is rampant in the east, God help us in this country.

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by Authoreety: 5:05pm
Even the kidnappers know they will be caught but why they still commmit the crime really baffles me

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by marttol: 5:05pm
Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by BrainnewsNg(f): 5:05pm
I blame Evans And
Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by baddosky1: 5:06pm
May she be found unhurt!



Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by TheKingIsHere: 5:08pm
The MD of slot mother shouldn't be in this country for safety. It is well

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by SlayQueenSlayer: 5:08pm
Igbos sef. When will they stop these Igbo on Igbo crimes?

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by oluseyiforjesus(m): 5:08pm
God will be with her

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by King4Roller: 5:10pm
Na wa o

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by dust144(m): 5:11pm
Ask your staffs

Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by introvertedsoul: 5:14pm
Re: Nnamdi Ezeigbo's Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) by IkpuNnegiEwu44: 5:14pm
So all the ones kidnapped in Lagos was because Lagos is prone to kidnapping?

May sense fall on u

2nd Yr-unn Female Student Caught Stealing Android Phone Stripped And Beaten / Rapist Loses Tongue To Pregnant Woman. / Pilots Sacked After Letting Busty Model Fly Their Plane During Take Off (photo)

