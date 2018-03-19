Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nnamdi Ezeigbo’s Mother Kidnapped (SLOT MD) (4558 Views)

Mother Kidnapped In Front Of Her Daughters In Festac, Lagos / Austin Tam-George's Mother Kidnapped In Rivers / Samson Siasia's Mother Kidnapped - (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Managing Director of SLOT Phones, Nnamdi Ezeigbo’s mother has been kidnapped.



She was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen on Sunday March 18th, 2018 at Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.



According to an online news platform Society Reporters, family sources said that she was kidnapped on Sunday morning while on her way to church at Nsukwe Ubakala in Umuahia…



“The kidnappers were waiting patiently for her to come to Assemblies of God Church Nsukwe Ubakala where she worships. They took her away to an unknown place.”



It would be recalled that sometimes in 2016, it was rumoured that same woman was kidnapped until it was later proved to be a rumor but our source insisted that this time it is a known fact.



Report says the kidnappers are yet to reachout to the family or make any demands as at press time.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/19/just-in-slot-md-nnamdi-ezeigbos-mother-kidnapped/ Managing Director of SLOT Phones, Nnamdi Ezeigbo’s mother has been kidnapped.She was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen on Sunday March 18th, 2018 at Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.According to an online news platform Society Reporters, family sources said that she was kidnapped on Sunday morning while on her way to church at Nsukwe Ubakala in Umuahia…“The kidnappers were waiting patiently for her to come to Assemblies of God Church Nsukwe Ubakala where she worships. They took her away to an unknown place.”It would be recalled that sometimes in 2016, it was rumoured that same woman was kidnapped until it was later proved to be a rumor but our source insisted that this time it is a known fact.Report says the kidnappers are yet to reachout to the family or make any demands as at press time.source 1 Like

Nooo! Not in this recession. I pray she returns safe and sound. 1 Like



emmalezy:



Managing Director of SLOT Phones, Nnamdi Ezeigbo’s mother has been kidnapped.



She was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen on Sunday March 18th, 2018 at Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.



According to an online news platform Society Reporters, family sources said that she was kidnapped on Sunday morning while on her way to church at Nsukwe Ubakala in Umuahia…



“The kidnappers were waiting patiently for her to come to Assemblies of God Church Nsukwe Ubakala where she worships. They took her away to an unknown place.”



It would be recalled that sometimes in 2016, it was rumoured that same woman was kidnapped until it was later proved to be a rumor but our source insisted that this time it is a known fact.



Report says the kidnappers are yet to reachout to the family or make any demands as at press time.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/19/just-in-slot-md-nnamdi-ezeigbos-mother-kidnapped/



cc lalasticlala Big men, big trouble. may God help us o. 1 Like

3 Likes

Igbo amaka 2 Likes

python1:

You no get sense at all! You no get sense at all! 14 Likes

,

BabaOwen:

Igbo amaka The thunder that will fire you eh... how do you want it, fried or roasted? The thunder that will fire you eh... how do you want it, fried or roasted? 2 Likes

May she return home safely. 1 Like

Odiegwu 1 Like

simonlee:



sghc

At all. He no well. At all. He no well.

H

Evans boys at work 1 Like

Not surprised.



If you're a successful Igbo man, relocate your parents out of the South East for your own good.



When travelling to the East, arrange armed mopol and soldiers as escorts for yourself.



Don't let sentiments cause you heartbreak, there is a reason why all most Igbo leaders live and have houses in Lagos. 2 Likes 1 Share

Buhari has destroyed this country and hard-working youths are now moving into crime...



It shall never be well with Buhari... 1 Like

emmalezy:



Managing Director of SLOT Phones, Nnamdi Ezeigbo’s mother has been kidnapped.



She was reportedly abducted by unknown gunmen on Sunday March 18th, 2018 at Ubakala, Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State.



According to an online news platform Society Reporters, family sources said that she was kidnapped on Sunday morning while on her way to church at Nsukwe Ubakala in Umuahia…



“The kidnappers were waiting patiently for her to come to Assemblies of God Church Nsukwe Ubakala where she worships. They took her away to an unknown place.”



It would be recalled that sometimes in 2016, it was rumoured that same woman was kidnapped until it was later proved to be a rumor but our source insisted that this time it is a known fact.



Report says the kidnappers are yet to reachout to the family or make any demands as at press time.



source

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/19/just-in-slot-md-nnamdi-ezeigbos-mother-kidnapped/





This is serious



so person cant be rich in peace in this country again



which kan wahala be this one sef This is seriousso person cant be rich in peace in this country againwhich kan wahala be this one sef

Damn! This is sad. Dude would have to cough out some major millions in this era of push and start government

I hope this man is not coordinating activities from detention? 1 Like

knowing how important he is in Nigeria and how prone the east is to Kidnapping, he should have relocated his mum to Lagos or given her security to move about.



Its unfortunate it had to happen, its one of the reasons BIG men when coming to the east for an occasion will come beefed up with security. Kidnapping is rampant in the east, God help us in this country. 2 Likes

Even the kidnappers know they will be caught but why they still commmit the crime really baffles me 1 Like

I blame Evans And

python1:



May she be found unhurt!







May she be found unhurt! 1 Like

The MD of slot mother shouldn't be in this country for safety. It is well 1 Like

Igbos sef. When will they stop these Igbo on Igbo crimes? 2 Likes

God will be with her 1 Like

Na wa o 1 Like

Ask your staffs 1 Like

.....