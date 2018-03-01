₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,040 members, 4,142,817 topics. Date: Monday, 19 March 2018 at 05:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially (3050 Views)
4 Habits Of Financially Smart People / Why You Have No Excuse To Remain Broke / Ten (10) Ways One Can Remain Poor In Life (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by youngmajor: 4:06pm
I am not trying to be negative in my perception of people, but there are several mindset – especially financially, that leads to struggling with money – or in most cases, you roam on the average.
As a young entrepreneur who has coached and mentored several people to make money without living the comfort of their homes, I have seen many mindsets that made them remain average.
These reason I am about to list might not sound like a good reason to those who already have these mindsets – because they already have it, but digging deep, it is a financial killer.
Several millionaires who have written several books have written about it, and I am just trying to highlight it once more to those who may not have had any opportunity to read such books.
Are you looking for the reasons why you would remain financially average? See them below
Single Source of Income
If a politician who earns millions still has the vision to setup several establishments that would help rake in money, what about you who earns some few thousands on monthly basis?
Rich people become rich by spending their wealth to open other sources of income. Poor people remain poor by protecting their money and buying things for pleasure.
60% of the Nigerian population belongs to the former. They are cold feet to invest in profitable ventures. The reason for this leads us to reason number 2 that will hold you from becoming rich.
Fear of failure
Thomas Edison said he hasn’t failed 10,000 times, he only found 10,000 ways that won’t work. The fear of losing money makes average people to create an “Imaginary castle” and live in their own world of wealth.
They prefer managing the small amount they earn than the thought of losing their money. Personally I failed 5 times and lost huge amount of money before I found a model that worked.
When it comes to businesses like affiliate Marketing, I consider myself a king because I worked hard to get there. Is fear holding you back from becoming rich? Then the 3rd reason might be what the cause is.
Not Willing to Learn
Smart people are those who utilize existing business models to create and make money for themselves. Why should you start from the ground to know how a model works when you can learn from someone successful already?
Business moguls like Bill Gates, Robert Kiyosaki, Donald Trump, and etc have taken their time to write materials that have helped
upcoming entrepreneurs create successful businesses.
If Billionaires like the above can write books, sell, and people buy and make money, why can’t you take the same route?
Doing trial and errors in this 21st century is foolishness when several materials like the one I created is there for you.
All you need to do is copy someone’s method, modify and tweak it, then take action and make money.
Failure to Take Action on Productive Ventures
A rich man said “ideas are like kites; whoever catches it flies with it”. The moment you procrastinate about taking action on an idea shared, someone else somewhere has gotten the same idea, taken action and is making money from it.
If you want to remain in your average financial state, keep procrastinating on any idea shared. Continue to blame the government, and everyone for your financial state.
The power to take action is in your hands, it takes discipline, hardwork, and persistence to make money from the millions residing on the internet. If I can make so much money from several online businesses, you also can do it.
See you at the top!
SEE SOURCE FOR MORE
1 Like
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by youngmajor: 4:08pm
let's have your take on this.
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by marttol: 5:00pm
Bunkum
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by BruncleZuma: 5:01pm
Just like 100 ways to please your man by some woman and 50 ways to please your woman by some dude...I see this in the same light.
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by yeyerolling: 5:01pm
Show us ur akkant bal
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by free2ryhme: 5:01pm
youngmajor:
Show us your account balance
abi you dey forbid to use am yourself
lie kee you there
3 Likes
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by Watermelonman: 5:02pm
Are you above average financially?
Just like a a street book hawker that was selling a book titled Five Easy Ways To Become A Billionaire. I was wondering if he would run mad if he read the book ni or he didn't want to be rich himself.
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by TIDDOLL(m): 5:02pm
T. R. U. T. H.!!!!
2 Likes
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by asdfjklhaha(f): 5:03pm
H
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 5:16pm
Interesting. If interested in making good monthly income from Real Estate business as much as N450,000 monthly, contact us with the details in the signature below (Call or WhatsApp)
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by ThisTrend(f): 5:17pm
Sensible.. Thank you OP. I grabbed
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by Esseite: 5:21pm
I have read tonnes of books while venturing into multiple businesses... its all same things.
Rule 1 - Put God first.
Rule 2 - Research your business and play safe (never
be the foreman in crisis).
Rule 3 - Never loose your capital (its your voice)
Rule 4 - Always save before spending.
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by banio: 5:23pm
Nice write up
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by Cardinaljossy(m): 5:24pm
Calabar lovers, contact me for guide to investment in real estate.
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by boilerplate: 5:25pm
Story, Better Do NGNFOND
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by NonFarmPayrol: 5:25pm
i can identify
all my nigggaz who scared of risks not making moves
i eat with risk
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by Jaytecq(m): 5:26pm
What do you mean by Average self?
|Re: 4 Reasons You Would Remain Average Financially by FunnyDude: 5:30pm
Thunder fire you there.. Screenshots your account balance. Lie kill you
(0) (Reply)
How To Get A Blackberry (bold) And Phones Free From An Ngo Right Here In Nigeria / Are U Keen On Investing On Digital Large Format Printing?????????????????????? / How To Produce Polythene Bags
Viewing this topic: Drienzia, tkovie2002(m), kemyrules, kayuseful, sadrezi, longlife101, ITboymartin(m), youngmajor, jahbiz, adebajo11(m), Goovo(m), dna4ril(m), MssRose(f), Number999, Mickhyjoe(m), Dranoid, jejetaiwo(m), Tunenez(m), JoNach, Mastermindx, Coalkendar(m), manlygroup(m), phch205, cookey180(m), diasporaman(m), umulobi, somafol, laoludavid(m), dimeji007, CoolNed, Nwogeh, marcelbli, Anietie1, lizarazus(m), chinnyonwu(m), poik(m), Cyrus01, Esseite, jaychubi, ItsTutsi(m), Naazz, mistaklay(m), akanbimustaphao(m), jericco1(m), HenryThegreat1(m), Thinkbigga, samguru, plerry, manos(m), chibjohn(m), desmondr, Dothans(m), xpress101(m), RadicallyBlunt, hypertension(m), Danty37(m), THEconqueror, bigtonye, abumeinben(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16