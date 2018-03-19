Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA (2250 Views)

It’s no longer news that Dubai-based Nigerian businessman, Mompha likes to show off his wealth…from luxury cars to designer apparels and jewelries.



Taking to Instagram, the father of two announced that he flew to Johannesburg, South Africa in style. He made sure to show off the inside of the first-class private suite…also focusing the camera on his designer wears and recent acquisition, Rolex wristwatch.



If our research is CORRECT, the estimated average ticket cost for first-class private suites in Emirates A380 is around $14,635 which is approximately 5.3 million naira.



See his post and my photos below…



These guyz have started again ..





Anyway enjoy is your money ..













Check my signature guyz ....

Husspuppy wont be happy with this !

Celebrity sef no fit this one... See him head like tortoise 10 Likes

This is all what he wanted, just to be like hushpuppi 1 Like



even my dog won't flaunt and behave childish like this.



honestly sha, e get some people wey money nor fit at all and this guy na very good example of such.

see how person do head like yesterday bread to think this is someone's father.even my dog won't flaunt and behave childish like this.honestly sha, e get some people wey money nor fit at all and this guy na very good example of such.see how person do head like yesterday bread 4 Likes 2 Shares

Money launderer. Na these guys dey epp buratai and co move money with their bureau de change

Well con artists live large, that way their targets won't doubt them when they see their lavish lifestyle! 1 Like

Gov. Ambode..... Is it when There is an Outbreak of Cholera and Lagosians die that you will Act up in Lagos ??



AMBODE stop whatever poo u are Governing and Get the former PSP back to work...



The Whole of Amuwo-odofin GRA is a Wirse than a poo Hole..

Almost Everywhere in Lagos Stinks....



1 Like

Nairaland stop promoting jobless criminals... Biko nu 1 Like

I was just chatting with him now lool

Na this kind bag chukwudi dey produce for Aba 1 Like

Enjoy ur wealth in peace Mr mompha...

Over grown adult behaving like an over grown kid

Money is good.







Money is Life





Money is respect





God bless Money

When will someone post something profitable on this site self.

Who be dis again wetin em do pass, people just dey appear from no where dis days slay queens hop in no. Questions

Bill Gate and Dangote must see this!!

Where is Hushpuppi, let them start the round II of their Internet scam war.

Rubbish. Who you EPP? Make we run say you fly private jet.



$14,000 can fix many jobless guys in your town. Even N10k you can't give them when they approach you.



Rich people don't make noise or show off unless, those ill-gotten wealth.



Big boy thing!

JUST LIKE WE WILL FLAUNT OUR NEW PRESIDO IN 2019

Another Hushpumpi laoding

U paid over 5 million to be in a small cubicle. Do u have Ebola?

Ritualistic tendencies