Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by Reportmusic(f): 5:51pm
It’s no longer news that Dubai-based Nigerian businessman, Mompha likes to show off his wealth…from luxury cars to designer apparels and jewelries.
Taking to Instagram, the father of two announced that he flew to Johannesburg, South Africa in style. He made sure to show off the inside of the first-class private suite…also focusing the camera on his designer wears and recent acquisition, Rolex wristwatch.
If our research is CORRECT, the estimated average ticket cost for first-class private suites in Emirates A380 is around $14,635 which is approximately 5.3 million naira.
See his post and my photos below…
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/19/photos-flamboyant-mompha-shows-off-his-14k-first-class-private-suite-as-he-jets-into-south-africa/
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by chriskosherbal(m): 5:54pm
These guyz have started again ..
Anyway enjoy is your money ..
Check my signature guyz ....
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by grayht(m): 6:19pm
Husspuppy wont be happy with this !
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by Millz404(m): 7:22pm
Celebrity sef no fit this one... See him head like tortoise
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by ifeanyija(m): 7:23pm
This is all what he wanted, just to be like hushpuppi
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by Uyiii: 7:23pm
to think this is someone's father.
even my dog won't flaunt and behave childish like this.
honestly sha, e get some people wey money nor fit at all and this guy na very good example of such.
see how person do head like yesterday bread
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by yeyerolling: 7:23pm
Money launderer. Na these guys dey epp buratai and co move money with their bureau de change
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by Rex123(m): 7:23pm
Well con artists live large, that way their targets won't doubt them when they see their lavish lifestyle!
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by bedspread: 7:23pm
Gov. Ambode..... Is it when There is an Outbreak of Cholera and Lagosians die that you will Act up in Lagos??
AMBODE stop whatever poo u are Governing and Get the former PSP back to work...
The Whole of Amuwo-odofin GRA is a Wirse than a poo Hole..
Almost Everywhere in Lagos Stinks....
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by Beehshorp(m): 7:23pm
Nairaland stop promoting jobless criminals... Biko nu
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by DonPiiko: 7:24pm
I was just chatting with him now lool
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by Odianose13(m): 7:24pm
okay
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by oloripelebe2: 7:24pm
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by brenister10: 7:24pm
Na this kind bag chukwudi dey produce for Aba
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by CheedyJ(m): 7:24pm
Enjoy ur wealth in peace Mr mompha...
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by oka4ugoo: 7:24pm
Over grown adult behaving like an over grown kid
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by fk001: 7:24pm
Money is good.
Money is Life
Money is respect
God bless Money
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by slimfit1(m): 7:25pm
When will someone post something profitable on this site self.
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by Toscarel: 7:25pm
Who be dis again wetin em do pass, people just dey appear from no where dis days slay queens hop in no. Questions
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by ayaside(m): 7:25pm
Bill Gate and Dangote must see this!!
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by delikay4luv: 7:25pm
Where is Hushpuppi, let them start the round II of their Internet scam war.
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by mybestlove(m): 7:25pm
Rubbish. Who you EPP? Make we run say you fly private jet.
$14,000 can fix many jobless guys in your town. Even N10k you can't give them when they approach you.
Rich people don't make noise or show off unless, those ill-gotten wealth.
Bye bye, me I no trek come Bahamas o
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by chizobaultra: 7:25pm
Big boy thing!
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by hajoke2000(f): 7:26pm
JUST LIKE WE WILL FLAUNT OUR NEW PRESIDO IN 2019
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by juwonloo(m): 7:26pm
Another Hushpumpi laoding
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by dvkot(m): 7:26pm
owoblow
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by Kobicove(m): 7:26pm
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by yvelchstores(f): 7:26pm
U paid over 5 million to be in a small cubicle. Do u have Ebola?
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by Jhayeahsam01(m): 7:27pm
booked
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by castrol180(m): 7:27pm
.
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by ZombieTAMER: 7:27pm
Ritualistic tendencies
|Re: Photos: Mompha Flaunts His $14K First-class Private Suite As He Jets Into SA by Icon79(m): 7:27pm
What's the big deal? Teenagers are flying first class every day.
I am NOT even rich sef but I have flown business class a few times myself. But you don't see me showing off on the world wide web.
O pari
