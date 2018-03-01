₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by CastedDude: 8:14pm
A member of the National Youth Service Corps has been left seriously injured after an attack by some notorious cultists in Bayelsa state. Reports have it that the serving Corp member was butchered in Angalabiri community, Sagbama Local government area of the state in an alleged case of armed robbery two nights ago.
Two out of the four cultists allegedly involved in the attack have been apprehended by security operatives and are currently cooling off their heels in police custody.
The victim who had his hand almost chopped off - is currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/serving-corps-member-butchered-cultists-bayelsa-state-graphic-photos.html
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by CastedDude: 8:15pm
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 8:20pm
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by acenazt: 8:22pm
Is bayelsa now a northern or Fulani state??
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by thorpido(m): 8:25pm
Hmmm.That hand is
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:26pm
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by iHart(m): 8:26pm
hmmmm, election never reach fighting and killing don reach this level. if election period reach, mortuary go full well well.
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by Ebios(m): 9:09pm
Mmmm... in my state o sowi corper wee
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 9:24pm
Aye ooooooo!!!!
Ikunle abiamo ooooo!!!!!
YepAaaaaa!!!!!!!
This is terrible.
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 9:25pm
Buhari sef
A country of insecurity
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 9:26pm
Na wa oh
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 9:26pm
thorpido:
He is already an amputee
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by dayleke(m): 9:26pm
Wow.....
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by mayskit4luv(m): 9:26pm
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by Gbadegesin19(m): 9:26pm
So SAd...
Massive BlackTrib3
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by Homeboiy: 9:27pm
Maybe he de follow them drag secondary school girl
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by Okoyeebos: 9:28pm
Cultism is the second-highest employer of labour in the Niger Delta States. Second only to the civil service.
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by siraj1402(m): 9:28pm
I'd it's been taken care of within the first 6 hours of the incident, then there will still be live in it.
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by stevodot22(m): 9:29pm
Serving your father land is now a big problem. And one of the purpose of this service of a thing is to integrate the youths, but these same youths are been killed like animals without fulfilling their purpose on earth
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by eulogy: 9:29pm
Thunder fire dem!
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by flyDixon: 9:30pm
acenazt:
It doesn't have to..... Bayelsa is known for violence.
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by Samirana360(m): 9:30pm
don't be surprise he's a cultist
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by persius555: 9:31pm
Abeg, make dem just show them the way out of this world. Some people deserve their own private world, away from sanity
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by fk001: 9:31pm
And they will tell us that South is safe
In every region there are bad guys
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by Yunjeezy(m): 9:32pm
.
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by nairalanduseles: 9:32pm
its funny how u can't post nude pics here without it being censored..
but gory pics be trending always
nairaland na ogboni
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by Zonex1(m): 9:33pm
t
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by Asowari(m): 9:33pm
oh my
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by Innov8ve1: 9:34pm
It will only be fair if these guys can be put into a stone crushing machine. They dont deserve jail term
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by SparrowNet(m): 9:34pm
Oh my! I served in Angalabiri community as a youth corper between 2014/2015. Members community were quite good and nice to us. The issue of cult and robbery was zero back then,wondering whats happening to that lovely community.
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by noble2faith(m): 9:34pm
laikin shey eran nitori Olorun
Re: Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:35pm
Ijaws, the fulani of the south
5 Likes
