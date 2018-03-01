Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Youth Corper Butchered By Cultists In Bayelsa State (Disturbing Photos) (19871 Views)

Man Dies On Top Of A Palm Tree In Imo State (Disturbing Photos) / Fulani Herdsmen And Their Cows Killed In Plateau State (Disturbing Photos) / 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Two out of the four cultists allegedly involved in the attack have been apprehended by security operatives and are currently cooling off their heels in police custody.



The victim who had his hand almost chopped off - is currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.



Source; A member of the National Youth Service Corps has been left seriously injured after an attack by some notorious cultists in Bayelsa state. Reports have it that the serving Corp member was butchered in Angalabiri community, Sagbama Local government area of the state in an alleged case of armed robbery two nights ago.Two out of the four cultists allegedly involved in the attack have been apprehended by security operatives and are currently cooling off their heels in police custody.The victim who had his hand almost chopped off - is currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/serving-corps-member-butchered-cultists-bayelsa-state-graphic-photos.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala

Is bayelsa now a northern or Fulani state?? 8 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm.That hand is likely gone.

hmmmm, election never reach fighting and killing don reach this level. if election period reach, mortuary go full well well. 3 Likes

Mmmm... in my state o sowi corper wee

Aye ooooooo!!!!

Ikunle abiamo ooooo!!!!!

YepAaaaaa!!!!!!!





This is terrible. 2 Likes









A country of insecurity Buhari sefA country of insecurity 10 Likes

Na wa oh

thorpido:

Hmmm.That hand is likely gone.

He is already an amputee He is already an amputee

Wow.....

So SAd...





Massive BlackTrib3 2 Likes

Maybe he de follow them drag secondary school girl 2 Likes

Cultism is the second-highest employer of labour in the Niger Delta States. Second only to the civil service. 5 Likes

I'd it's been taken care of within the first 6 hours of the incident, then there will still be live in it.

Serving your father land is now a big problem. And one of the purpose of this service of a thing is to integrate the youths, but these same youths are been killed like animals without fulfilling their purpose on earth 1 Like

Thunder fire dem!

acenazt:

Is bayelsa now a northern or Fulani state??





It doesn't have to..... Bayelsa is known for violence. It doesn't have to..... Bayelsa is known for violence. 4 Likes

don't be surprise he's a cultist 3 Likes

Abeg, make dem just show them the way out of this world. Some people deserve their own private world, away from sanity

And they will tell us that South is safe





In every region there are bad guys 1 Like

.

its funny how u can't post nude pics here without it being censored..

but gory pics be trending always

nairaland na ogboni 11 Likes

t

oh my

It will only be fair if these guys can be put into a stone crushing machine. They dont deserve jail term







Lets help you design a website for your business or blog so you can grow your online presence. Contact us and we will design one for you. Our price is affordable

Oh my! I served in Angalabiri community as a youth corper between 2014/2015. Members community were quite good and nice to us. The issue of cult and robbery was zero back then,wondering whats happening to that lovely community.

laikin shey eran nitori Olorun