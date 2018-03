Two out of the four cultists allegedly involved in the attack have been apprehended by security operatives and are currently cooling off their heels in police custody.



A member of the National Youth Service Corps has been left seriously injured after an attack by some notorious cultists in Bayelsa state. Reports have it that the serving Corp member was butchered in Angalabiri community, Sagbama Local government area of the state in an alleged case of armed robbery two nights ago. Two out of the four cultists allegedly involved in the attack have been apprehended by security operatives and are currently cooling off their heels in police custody. The victim who had his hand almost chopped off - is currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.