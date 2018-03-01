₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by CastedDude: 8:48pm
A Nigerian Air force training air plane has reportedly crashed in Kaduna. It was gathered that the plane crashed in Kauran Dawa in Saminaka Local Area of Kaduna state.
The airplane known as Diamond 40, is a one person seater training aircraft which is used for training of personnel at the NAF base.
However, no casualty was involved as the pilot of the airplane came out unhurt.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/nigerian-air-force-plane-crashes-in-kaduna-state.html
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 8:50pm
Who we offend for this country?
God intercede on our behalf please.
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by hajoke2000(f): 8:50pm
haaaa another plane crash ......
thank GOD no rip this time
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by 6660M0666: 8:51pm
A joke!
That's what Nigeria is.
Buy good crafts...?? They'd rather buy overused, reused and abused anachronistic ones...crazy people!
Okay, recruit capable people...??...Laelae, is he related to a senator? is her uncle the chairman of an Oil company??....Jokers!
Now,look at their life outside.
Just imagine, the military that was supposed to foment pride in people and elicit a sense of security in people is now an object of shame that even threatens the security of people.
giANT of Africa,indeed!
35 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by Ebios(m): 8:52pm
l dey come.Make l ask Google lst
modified
Oh e don't reach front page self
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by eTECTIVe(m): 8:54pm
How is a one-seater plane used for training? D teacher nd learner are supposed to b in d plane abi? So d teacher will b on d ground screaming instructions to d test student in d plane abi? We are mad in dis country
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by mejai(m): 8:59pm
eTECTIVe:I wonder o
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by MicheyJ1: 9:04pm
They can do Python dance,they can do crocodile dance but they cannot do ordinary eagle landing
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by Blizzy9ja: 9:06pm
That plane belongs to the museum
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by Homeboiy: 9:09pm
Na wood them take construct am
Help me with a link of NL mathematics theater
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by stephleena(f): 9:11pm
operation plane must fall
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by DrObum(m): 9:25pm
It didn't crash, it only fell from the sky.
-Defence HQtrs
8 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by emmanwandud(m): 9:34pm
It skidded from the air bcs it's body is still fresh
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by Fmartin(m): 9:43pm
hmm.. Is that one a plane?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:16pm
Looking at the tail of the plane, it is obvious that it isn't in the best shape.....
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by Paradigm777: 10:16pm
Was Bubu inside?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by gerrardomendes(m): 10:17pm
See artifact nah
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by maberry(m): 10:18pm
That plane looks old and overused
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by EgunMogaji: 10:18pm
eTECTIVe:
Easy.
You put a solo’d pilot in it and you have him fly around building hours.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by genghiskhan007(m): 10:19pm
MORE BLOOD FOR DEITIES AND OCCULTIC GROUPS FOR 2019
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by maberry(m): 10:19pm
That plane looks old and overused
Just like the rest in our Air force fleet
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by Charly68: 10:19pm
Topestbilly:What would God do when men have refused to tow his path ..whatever we sow is what we reap ,plane will crash when there is no proper or adequate maintenance ...
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by Nwakannaya1: 10:19pm
The aircraft was downed by those loyal to the previous administration - presidency
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by coputa(m): 10:20pm
Bought from the scrap yard in Europe,painted and delivered as new to Nigeria without functional parts and routine maintenance.Air coffin.
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by sdindan: 10:20pm
This one Na keke.
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by greenermodels: 10:24pm
zoo.
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 10:25pm
see crowd... aboki never see plane before
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by billyG(m): 10:26pm
A one-seater Trainee aircraft where will d Trainer seat is d Trainee trainig himsef
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by honey001(m): 10:27pm
Why won't it crash? When corruption has eaten deep into all sector of the state...
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) by uchman48(m): 10:27pm
Just imagine what Nigeria uses to train her airforce personnels. Upgraded Toy
