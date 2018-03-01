Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Nigerian Air Force Plane Crashes In Kaduna State (Photos) (15848 Views)

The airplane known as Diamond 40, is a one person seater training aircraft which is used for training of personnel at the NAF base.



However, no casualty was involved as the pilot of the airplane came out unhurt.



Who we offend for this country?



haaaa another plane crash ......







thank GOD no rip this time

A joke!

That's what Nigeria is.



Buy good crafts...?? They'd rather buy overused, reused and abused anachronistic ones...crazy people!



Okay, recruit capable people...??...Laelae, is he related to a senator? is her uncle the chairman of an Oil company??....Jokers!

Now,look at their life outside.



Just imagine, the military that was supposed to foment pride in people and elicit a sense of security in people is now an object of shame that even threatens the security of people.



l dey come.Make l ask Google lst

modified

Oh e don't reach front page self

How is a one-seater plane used for training? D teacher nd learner are supposed to b in d plane abi? So d teacher will b on d ground screaming instructions to d test student in d plane abi? We are mad in dis country

They can do Python dance,they can do crocodile dance but they cannot do ordinary eagle landing

That plane belongs to the museum

Na wood them take construct am



Help me with a link of NL mathematics theater

operation plane must fall

It didn't crash, it only fell from the sky.

-Defence HQtrs

It skidded from the air bcs it's body is still fresh

hmm.. Is that one a plane?

Looking at the tail of the plane, it is obvious that it isn't in the best shape.....

Was Bubu inside?

See artifact nah

That plane looks old and overused

How is a one-seater plane used for training?

Easy.



MORE BLOOD FOR DEITIES AND OCCULTIC GROUPS FOR 2019

That plane looks old and overused

Just like the rest in our Air force fleet

The aircraft was downed by those loyal to the previous administration - presidency

Bought from the scrap yard in Europe,painted and delivered as new to Nigeria without functional parts and routine maintenance.Air coffin.

This one Na keke.

zoo.

see crowd... aboki never see plane before

is d Trainee trainig himsef A one-seater Trainee aircraft where will d Trainer seat

