|BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by DailyNuella: 10:17pm On Mar 19
Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has sent a stern warning to Big Brother Naija housemate, CeeC following her fight with Nina in the kitchen moments ago.
The fight between Nina and CeeC ensued after CeeC referred to Nina and Bam Bam as cheats , this caused Nina to fume and go head to head with CeeC.
So the Snapchat king who's a huge fan of Nina's, angered by the altercation between the two took to Instagram to make known his stance on the issue, referencing the fights between CeeC and ex love interest Tobi, he wrote:
"Madam bikonu mind urself in that house. U can have issues with everybody in that house. Pls leave my own @nina_ivy_ alone. Let your madness end with Tobi o else I will take up Nina fight"
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by DailyNuella:
Bob the builder
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by DailyNuella:
DailyNuella:
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by chisomnunu:
looking for attention as usual
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by id4sho(m):
This attention Man.
NL, it's my birthday.
Show me some love
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by Mimo1(m):
Bob watin concern you?
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by simonlee(m):
For a moment i thought we would enjoy a break from these BBN people this afternoon and then boom... bobrisky posts and NL mods are already competing on who will move it to FP
If i catch those people sponsoring this useless show eh...
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by Chevronstaff:
Nairaland and BBnaija news sha...
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by simonlee(m):
Mimo1:
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by emmyid(m):
U
chisomnunu:
This CeeC sef don tire me. Whic attention na brother, shebi him post him thing for his snap chat like everyone will do, bloggers carry themselves go copy am? Did he asked dem to?
Note- I'm not a Bobrisky fan, I just hate the fact that Nigerians are quick to call everyone an attention seeker!!!
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by Jh0wsef(m):
emmyid:
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by simonlee(m):
id4sho:President, space bookers association of Nairaland (Nairaland)
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by ChelseaIorfa:
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by Queenserah26(f):
We don hear... Next
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by Ellabae(f):
Cee C too like trouble
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by merits(m):
w
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by Psalm45(f):
Cee-c hope u don hear. Barbie has spoken
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by tofolo(m):
DailyNuella:Can we fix it?
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by 2shur:
thread for homos
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by cecymiammy(f):
Stupid fe-male
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by Soljaboi44(m):
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by EZENDIZUOGU(m):
BUT CECE IS TOO CONTROVERSIAL ALWAYS QUARRELING WITH EVERYBODY.I PITY WHO SHE WILL MARRY
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by Octobertwentysix(f):
tofolo:yes we can
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by kingPhidel(m):
K
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by Nathan2016:
Bloggers and long stories. ..mtchewww.. . Just say what she wrote , abi na he
|Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by Jnryomi: 3:50pm
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by DollarAngel(m):
Good
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by SamgoldBaba(m):
id4sho:Happy birthday to you, long life and prosperity Hip! Hip!! Hip!!
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by SamgoldBaba(m):
id4sho:Happy birthday to you, wishing you long life and prosperity Hip! Hip!! Hip!!
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by Willexmania:
DailyNuella:Lol....so ya still watching cartoon.... ?
Re: BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen by deebrain(m):
DailyNuella:Lol
