Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Bobrisky Blasts Cee-C For Fighting With Nina In The Kitchen (6978 Views)

Bobrisky Blasts MC Galaxy For "Turning Ex-Gateman Jacob Against Him" (Photos) / Bobrisky Blasts ''fake Friends' For Abandoning Him When His Bae Blocked His Bank / BBNaija: Bobrisky Shares Airtime In UNILAG For Students To Vote For Tboss (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The fight between Nina and CeeC ensued after CeeC referred to Nina and Bam Bam as cheats , this caused Nina to fume and go head to head with CeeC.



So the Snapchat king who's a huge fan of Nina's, angered by the altercation between the two took to Instagram to make known his stance on the issue, referencing the fights between CeeC and ex love interest Tobi, he wrote:



"Madam bikonu mind urself in that house. U can have issues with everybody in that house. Pls leave my own @nina_ivy_ alone. Let your madness end with Tobi o else I will take up Nina fight"



Source: Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky has sent a stern warning to Big Brother Naija housemate, CeeC following her fight with Nina in the kitchen moments ago.The fight between Nina and CeeC ensued after CeeC referred to Nina and Bam Bam as cheats , this caused Nina to fume and go head to head with CeeC.So the Snapchat king who's a huge fan of Nina's, angered by the altercation between the two took to Instagram to make known his stance on the issue, referencing the fights between CeeC and ex love interest Tobi, he wrote:"Madam bikonu mind urself in that house. U can have issues with everybody in that house. Pls leave my own @nina_ivy_ alone. Let your madness end with Tobi o else I will take up Nina fight"Source: http://dailyleakblog.com/2018/03/19/bbnaija-let-your-madness-end-with-tobi-bobrisky-sends-stern-warning-to-ceec-over-nina/

Bob the builder 6 Likes

DailyNuella:

Bob the builder

looking for attention as usual

This attention Man.

NL, it's my birthday.

Show me some love 18 Likes 1 Share

Bob watin concern you? 1 Like





If i catch those people sponsoring this useless show eh... For a moment i thought we would enjoy a break from these BBN people this afternoon and then boom... bobrisky posts and NL mods are already competing on who will move it to FPIf i catch those people sponsoring this useless show eh... 2 Likes

Nairaland and BBnaija news sha... 3 Likes

Mimo1:

Ghhg

chisomnunu:

looking for attention as usual

This CeeC sef don tire me. Whic attention na brother, shebi him post him thing for his snap chat like everyone will do, bloggers carry themselves go copy am? Did he asked dem to ?



Note- I'm not a Bobrisky fan, I just hate the fact that Nigerians are quick to call everyone an attention seeker!!! This CeeC sef don tire me. Whic attention na brother, shebi him post him thing for his snap chat like everyone will do, bloggers carry themselves go copy am? Did he asked dem toNote- I'm not a Bobrisky fan, I just hate the fact that Nigerians are quick to call everyone an attention seeker!!! 2 Likes

emmyid:

U



This CeeC sef don tire me. Whic attention na brother, shebi him post him thing for his snap chat like everyone will do, bloggers carry themselves go copy am? """Did he asked dem to ?"""



Note- I'm not a Bobrisky fan, I just hate the fact that Nigerians are quick to call everyone an attention seeker!!! 2 Likes

id4sho:

d President, space bookers association of Nairaland (Nairaland) President, space bookers association of Nairaland (Nairaland)

We don hear... Next

Cee C too like trouble 1 Like

w

Cee-c hope u don hear. Barbie has spoken

DailyNuella:

Bob the builder Can we fix it? Can we fix it?

thread for homos

Stupid fe-male 1 Like

BUT CECE IS TOO CONTROVERSIAL ALWAYS QUARRELING WITH EVERYBODY.I PITY WHO SHE WILL MARRY

tofolo:

Can we fix it? yes we can yes we can

K

Bloggers and long stories. ..mtchewww.. . Just say what she wrote , abi na he



Please follow the page and then like her picture and comment.

Tag your friends to like it too and tag other people. It won't take much of your time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgezEzWBVpd/

Thanks for the support. ��❤� � A sister of mine needs your vote to make it in the beauty academy. Miss hotlegs and photogenic.Please follow the page and then like her picture and comment.Tag your friends to like it too and tag other people. It won't take much of your time.Thanks for the support. ��❤� �

Good

id4sho:

This attention Man. NL, it's my birthday. Show me some love Happy birthday to you, long life and prosperity Hip! Hip!! Hip!! Happy birthday to you, long life and prosperity Hip! Hip!! Hip!!

id4sho:

This attention Man. NL, it's my birthday. Show me some love Happy birthday to you, wishing you long life and prosperity Hip! Hip!! Hip!! Happy birthday to you, wishing you long life and prosperity Hip! Hip!! Hip!!

DailyNuella:

Bob the builder Lol....so ya still watching cartoon.... ? Lol....so ya still watching cartoon.... ?