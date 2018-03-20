₦airaland Forum

Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by Praizeupdates: 5:00am
Stop lying to young girls about how hard you’ve worked when your luxury car and expensive handbag are gifts – Tv presenter, Miss Vimbai shakes table. See screenshots below


News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/stop-lying-to-young-girls-about-how-hard-youve-worked-tv-presenter-miss-vimbai/

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by Praizeupdates: 5:00am
True talk





See more photos of the TV presenter here http://www.praizeupdate.com/stop-lying-to-young-girls-about-how-hard-youve-worked-tv-presenter-miss-vimbai/

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by dominique(f): 5:37am
Could she be indirectly shading man certain TM who is always yapping about girl power and why every lady should work for her money yada yada yada but it's a man funding her lifestyle? A good number of nollywood actresses also fits the description

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by ZirdoRoray(m): 5:51am
She is lying. Sleeping around for money is hard work. e no easy o... lol grin

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by Ramon92: 6:02am
Another holy holy..
Hehe, this one never ja.. She thinks it's easy to get high paying clients sugar daddies..
It takes hard work to get and keep em sugars paying consistently..

Goan ask G-niggas how easy it is to get and manipulate high paying clients..

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by miracool946: 7:06am
y
Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by SAMBARRY: 7:11am
grin
Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by speedyconnect3: 8:00am
True talk


Imagine Daniella okeke and one man like that...


I no call name oo

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by jayson87: 9:20am
Chika Ike
What if this girl that is serving the Sulaiman
All those upcoming Nollywood Actress

Are you listening or at least hearing her at all

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by donstan18(m): 10:18am
I HOE-nestly agree with her on this.

The highest hustle of most of these female celebrities is to spread legs like rumour from one bed to another, then they will come to social media to write books on Life challenges .



Thou shall not be a Toke Makinwa.

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by itspzpics(m): 11:15am
Cc lalasticlala
Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by ogtavia(m): 12:01pm
was this meant as a direct shade on Linda Ikeji..??

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by oyetunder(m): 1:08pm
I agreed ma. Africa is a continent where those who looted the continent and their harems always come out to preach hard work. Everybody is an expert in calling others lazy...idle..useless. go and fine something to do is their slogan...but they are busy looting African nations blind in order to ensure their own unborn generations do not need to work for anything.

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by miqos02(m): 1:08pm
Kate
Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by mayskit4luv(m): 1:09pm
grin
Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by chuckdee4(m): 1:09pm
Interesting how she is Zimbabwean but speaks using 'Naira'

True words however

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by guterMann: 1:10pm
It is called 'special effect' in the entertainment industry.

Most Nigerian female celebrities fall into this category.

Even new and not so popular female celebrities are richer than their male counterparts who have been in the industry for years.

Instead of them to keep quiet and enjoy the benevolence of their sugar daddies,they are disturbing the internet space with how hard work pays and how God has blessed them.

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by DIKEnaWAR: 1:11pm
Toke Makinwa


Chika Ike

What's that Apostle Suleman big a55 hoe sef?

All of you are on this table that is being shaked.

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by bomagidi: 1:11pm
True Talk
Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by ceejayluv(m): 1:13pm
she's totally Fukkable, tha's all i know
Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by Thewesterner(m): 1:14pm
Same goes for some of the testimonies we hear in churches...

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by Apina(m): 1:14pm
Becoming a parasite is hardwork, said no one undecided
Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by histemple: 1:19pm
chuckdee4:
Interesting how she is Zimbabwean but speaks using 'Naira'

True words however

Just to let you know that she is referring to a Nigerian.

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by Kaxmytex(m): 1:20pm
The one wey dey vex me pas is "na god o"


Urggghh.. . Na thieve mentality be dat..
Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by LesbianBoy(m): 1:21pm
DIKEnaWAR:
Toke Makinwa


Chika Ike

What's that Apostle Suleman big a55 hoe sef?

All of you are on this table that is being shaked.

Daniella okeke. That one wee be shouting "God over everything"......."My case is different" deceiving her gullible followers not knowing apostle releases his hot sperm on her big ass after having sex with her grin grin grin

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by oglalasioux(m): 1:22pm
This message is for all the 'hard working' Nigerian women who think we don't know how they made their money. They will be going for thanksgiving and posting on social media without revealing the 'Alhaji' behind the nice car, cute apartment and powerful wardrobe.

Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by shegzy08: 1:24pm
Sule baby oooo, Sula I'm on the baddest boy
Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by paschal47(m): 1:26pm
chuckdee4:
Interesting how she is Zimbabwean but speaks using 'Naira'

True words however


You are wise
Re: Vimbai Mutinhiri: "Stop Lying To Young Girls About How Hard You’ve Worked" by IgbosAreOsus: 1:27pm
HER PUZZY HAS REALLY WORKED HARD.

