News source :: Stop lying to young girls about how hard you've worked when your luxury car and expensive handbag are gifts – Tv presenter, Miss Vimbai shakes table.













See more photos of the TV presenter here True talk

Could she be indirectly shading man certain TM who is always yapping about girl power and why every lady should work for her money yada yada yada but it's a man funding her lifestyle? A good number of nollywood actresses also fits the description 9 Likes

She is lying. Sleeping around for money is hard work. e no easy o... lol 3 Likes

Another holy holy..

Hehe, this one never ja.. She thinks it's easy to get high paying clients sugar daddies..

It takes hard work to get and keep em sugars paying consistently..



Goan ask G-niggas how easy it is to get and manipulate high paying clients.. 1 Like

y

True talk





Imagine Daniella okeke and one man like that...





I no call name oo 1 Like

Chika Ike

What if this girl that is serving the Sulaiman

All those upcoming Nollywood Actress



Are you listening or at least hearing her at all 2 Likes

I HOE-nestly agree with her on this.



The highest hustle of most of these female celebrities is to spread legs like rumour from one bed to another, then they will come to social media to write books on Life challenges .







Thou shall not be a Toke Makinwa. 22 Likes

Cc lalasticlala

was this meant as a direct shade on Linda Ikeji..?? 2 Likes

I agreed ma. Africa is a continent where those who looted the continent and their harems always come out to preach hard work. Everybody is an expert in calling others lazy...idle..useless. go and fine something to do is their slogan...but they are busy looting African nations blind in order to ensure their own unborn generations do not need to work for anything. 3 Likes

Kate

Interesting how she is Zimbabwean but speaks using 'Naira'



True words however 5 Likes

It is called 'special effect' in the entertainment industry.



Most Nigerian female celebrities fall into this category.



Even new and not so popular female celebrities are richer than their male counterparts who have been in the industry for years.



Instead of them to keep quiet and enjoy the benevolence of their sugar daddies,they are disturbing the internet space with how hard work pays and how God has blessed them. 1 Like

Toke Makinwa





Chika Ike



What's that Apostle Suleman big a55 hoe sef?



All of you are on this table that is being shaked. 4 Likes

True Talk

she's totally Fukkable, tha's all i know

Same goes for some of the testimonies we hear in churches... 1 Like

Becoming a parasite is hardwork, said no one

Just to let you know that she is referring to a Nigerian. Just to let you know that she is referring to a Nigerian. 2 Likes

The one wey dey vex me pas is "na god o"





Urggghh.. . Na thieve mentality be dat..

Daniella okeke. That one wee be shouting "God over everything"......."My case is different" deceiving her gullible followers not knowing apostle releases his hot sperm on her big ass after having sex with her Daniella okeke. That one wee be shouting "God over everything"......."My case is different" deceiving her gullible followers not knowing apostle releases his hot sperm on her big ass after having sex with her 1 Like

This message is for all the 'hard working' Nigerian women who think we don't know how they made their money. They will be going for thanksgiving and posting on social media without revealing the 'Alhaji' behind the nice car, cute apartment and powerful wardrobe. 1 Like

Sule baby oooo, Sula I'm on the baddest boy

