The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday, March 19, injected 210 million dollars into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market, in its bid to sustain liquidity in the foreign exchange market.The acting director, corporate communications department, Isaac Okoroafor in a statement said that the move would ensure the continuous availability of foreign exchange to customers.Giving a breakdown, Okoroafor said that the bank offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the Small and Medium Enterprises segment received 55 million dollars. He said also that customers requiring foreign exchange for invisibles such astuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others, were also allocated 55 million dollars.Okoroafor reassured the public that the bank would continue to intervene in the interbank foreign exchange market in line with its desire to sustain liquidity in the market and maintain stability.He also said that the steps taken so farby the apex bank in the management offoreign exchange was paying off, as reflected by reduction in the country’s import bills and accretion to its foreign reserves. It will be recalled that the CBN had recently injected 210 million dollars into the Wholesale segment of the foreign exchange market.Meanwhile, the naira continued its stability in the foreign exchange market, exchanging at an average of N360 to a dollar in the Bureau de Change segmentof the market.

good day my nairalanders, my name is francis, i have been a member on nairaland for about a decade, although with a diiferent moniker i am an ardent contributor ond follower in the politics, job and vacancy , romance, and celebrity section.

i am in a serious situation right now, and due to the persecution, insult and mockery, i had no option than to create another moniker.

i need assistance from any Samaritan out there, i used to own a bet shop which i used to keep body and soul together since i graduated till i lost my business late last year due to the hardship and a fraud case, my worker perpetrated(voided a ticket of about 800k, that later became a winning ticket), and ran away, i have tried paying up most of it, till i was relieved cos the owner pitied my situation, since then i have been in bad debt since (almost a hundred and fifty thousand naira) and its stressing me up, i have thought of many things due to this but i can not seem to leave my only sister stranded right now cos i am the only one she has( she is currently in uniport). i intend going into a new business(uber transport), although no money yet, but the constant harassment i get cos of the debt can not help me focus, instead my depression case have gone worse, at 28 i feel worse and like a failure in life. please i want to start a new life, a debt free life, so i can keep focus and start a new struggle in life( intending to find a vehicle to do uber service in Abuja) . please nairalanders, i know most might think this is a scam appeal, but i beg of you all i am in high need of assistance.



please note i am open to meet in person with anyone who feels i am a scam artist. i am so desperate to the point that i will do anything for assistance to start my life over.