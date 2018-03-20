₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
6:12am
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Monday, March 19, injected 210 million dollars into the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market, in its bid to sustain liquidity in the foreign exchange market.
The acting director, corporate communications department, Isaac Okoroafor in a statement said that the move would ensure the continuous availability of foreign exchange to customers.
Giving a breakdown, Okoroafor said that the bank offered 100 million dollars to authorised dealers in the wholesale segment of the market, while the Small and Medium Enterprises segment received 55 million dollars. He said also that customers requiring foreign exchange for invisibles such as
tuition fees, medical payments and Basic Travel Allowance (BTA), among others, were also allocated 55 million dollars.
Okoroafor reassured the public that the bank would continue to intervene in the interbank foreign exchange market in line with its desire to sustain liquidity in the market and maintain stability.
He also said that the steps taken so far
by the apex bank in the management of
foreign exchange was paying off, as reflected by reduction in the country’s import bills and accretion to its foreign reserves. It will be recalled that the CBN had recently injected 210 million dollars into the Wholesale segment of the foreign exchange market.
Meanwhile, the naira continued its stability in the foreign exchange market, exchanging at an average of N360 to a dollar in the Bureau de Change segmentof the market.
https://t.guardian.ng/news/cbn-sustains-liquidity-in-forex-market-with-210-million/
Re: CBN Pumps $210m Into Forex Market by Blakjewelry(m): 6:14am
Yet the thing still balance for where e dey
Re: CBN Pumps $210m Into Forex Market by wwwtortoise(m): 7:19am
Temporary solution to a persistent problem.
For how long will they continue to do same thing and expect a different result in the long-run.
CLOWNS.
Re: CBN Pumps $210m Into Forex Market by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:20am
We advised APC last year that this is not the solution, they didn't listen. It is equivalent to when you have malaria, and you keep taking paracetamol.
They will keep pumping more into the system.
Re: CBN Pumps $210m Into Forex Market by dukeprince50(m): 7:20am
they should just put some money into bet9ja to sustain liquidity, its not lucrative recently
Re: CBN Pumps $210m Into Forex Market by josephobaro(m): 7:20am
How do the pumping affect the ordinary man on the street?
Re: CBN Pumps $210m Into Forex Market by Buffalowings3: 7:21am
M
Re: CBN Pumps $210m Into Forex Market by Fanatique: 7:22am
That's good
Re: CBN Pumps $210m Into Forex Market by needinggrace: 7:23am
good day my nairalanders, my name is francis, i have been a member on nairaland for about a decade, although with a diiferent moniker i am an ardent contributor ond follower in the politics, job and vacancy , romance, and celebrity section.
i am in a serious situation right now, and due to the persecution, insult and mockery, i had no option than to create another moniker.
i need assistance from any Samaritan out there, i used to own a bet shop which i used to keep body and soul together since i graduated till i lost my business late last year due to the hardship and a fraud case, my worker perpetrated(voided a ticket of about 800k, that later became a winning ticket), and ran away, i have tried paying up most of it, till i was relieved cos the owner pitied my situation, since then i have been in bad debt since (almost a hundred and fifty thousand naira) and its stressing me up, i have thought of many things due to this but i can not seem to leave my only sister stranded right now cos i am the only one she has( she is currently in uniport). i intend going into a new business(uber transport), although no money yet, but the constant harassment i get cos of the debt can not help me focus, instead my depression case have gone worse, at 28 i feel worse and like a failure in life. please i want to start a new life, a debt free life, so i can keep focus and start a new struggle in life( intending to find a vehicle to do uber service in Abuja) . please nairalanders, i know most might think this is a scam appeal, but i beg of you all i am in high need of assistance.
please note i am open to meet in person with anyone who feels i am a scam artist. i am so desperate to the point that i will do anything for assistance to start my life over.
