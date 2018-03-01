Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour (7329 Views)

Both D’Banj and Don Jazzy on their Instagram on Monday shared a video announcing the Mo’Hits Reunion Tour. The exact dates or venues or musicians performing have not been stated, but we can’t help but be excited!



Watch the video below:

Nice move

who dem epp Home boyz are brokewho dem epp 58 Likes 3 Shares

who beg una to breakup in the first place? kosewe, kosegbo 10 Likes

They half tyre

Good for them 2 Likes

I feel nostalgic already 5 Likes

Smiles......









Leave matter for Mathias.

I guess they realize how much love was shown to them during Davido's concert. 3 Likes

I saw it coming 1 Like

Is a booty call 5 Likes 1 Share

Dey wan use us make money again..... See wetin brokenness cause 12 Likes

na collabo,they wan some collabo

k

Anything to keep the money flowing is welcomed ......9ce move anyway

Will be nice to have them give us smash hits again. Nice one.







How can anybody say Dbanj and Don Jazzy is broke





Only someone without brain can reason that kinda shii Some have sense but cannot use it, some can use it but have no sense, we have sense and we use, Glory be to Jah Jehova.How can anybody say Dbanj and Don Jazzy is brokeOnly someone without brain can reason that kinda shii 2 Likes

Expect psquare too...I'm not surprise

Money don short, when last Don Jazzy produce hit song? When Last Dbanj make hit..



WIth dem collabo dem go make beta money all togeda..





Wont be surprised if Psquare start their own reunion tour too 7 Likes

Only the announcement on social media,na more money for their account, the trending ,then the tour, nothing like celebrity life joor,me on the route ,make jah propel me as I continue my hustle 3 Likes

Only matured minds will take such moves! Kudos!!!

Ok

Lol.



The Mavin experiment turned out to be more hype than substance. Artistes whose resumes are filled with one-hit wonders and nothing more since it began



D'Banj on his own just got lost in the music game.



Both need each other. But this is nothing more than a nostalgia tour. Nostalgia acts don't seem to pull crowd in Nigeria.

And so?

Make we chop soap

dammiecool:

Home boyz are broke who dem epp 1 Like

like dey are broke!!.....buhari don cos collabo by force.... 4 Likes 1 Share

Una dan dey broke small small abi