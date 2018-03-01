₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by trendysturvs(f): 8:24am
Some people are excited right now. Since Mo’Hits crew broke up in 2012, fans have been calling for a reunion and the wish has come true.
Both D’Banj and Don Jazzy on their Instagram on Monday shared a video announcing the Mo’Hits Reunion Tour. The exact dates or venues or musicians performing have not been stated, but we can’t help but be excited!
Watch the video below:
http://tsb.com.ng/2018/03/dbanj-don-jazzy-announce-mohits-reunion-tour/
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by Seanmike(m): 8:59am
Nice move
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by dammiecool(m): 9:47am
Home boyz are broke who dem epp
58 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by nairavsdollars(f): 3:43pm
who beg una to breakup in the first place? kosewe, kosegbo
10 Likes
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by mekzyjoe(m): 3:43pm
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by Boyooosa(m): 3:43pm
They half tyre
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by Ellabae(f): 3:43pm
Good for them
2 Likes
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by sambrow(m): 3:43pm
Ok
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by alexhl(m): 3:44pm
Great idea, nothing is impossible in this world
Great idea, nothing is impossible in this world
[/size][/font]
http://www.godofnews.com/how-to-grow-my-business-in-lagos/
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by ChelseaIorfa: 3:44pm
I feel nostalgic already
5 Likes
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by RexTramadol1(m): 3:44pm
Smiles......
Leave matter for Mathias.
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by Papiikush: 3:44pm
I guess they realize how much love was shown to them during Davido's concert.
3 Likes
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by Lincoln275(m): 3:44pm
I saw it coming
1 Like
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by casioten(m): 3:44pm
Is a booty call
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by Stdaviding(m): 3:44pm
Dey wan use us make money again..... See wetin brokenness cause
12 Likes
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by lampard418: 3:45pm
na collabo,they wan some collabo
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by Rigel95(m): 3:45pm
k
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by sammy4life1(m): 3:45pm
Anything to keep the money flowing is welcomed ......9ce move anyway
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by solid3(m): 3:45pm
Will be nice to have them give us smash hits again. Nice one.
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by DaddyKross: 3:45pm
Some have sense but cannot use it, some can use it but have no sense, we have sense and we use, Glory be to Jah Jehova.
How can anybody say Dbanj and Don Jazzy is broke
Only someone without brain can reason that kinda shii
2 Likes
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by adekennis(m): 3:45pm
Expect psquare too...I'm not surprise
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by niggi4life(m): 3:46pm
Money don short, when last Don Jazzy produce hit song? When Last Dbanj make hit..
WIth dem collabo dem go make beta money all togeda..
Wont be surprised if Psquare start their own reunion tour too
7 Likes
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by tragergeorge(m): 3:46pm
Only the announcement on social media,na more money for their account, the trending ,then the tour, nothing like celebrity life joor,me on the route ,make jah propel me as I continue my hustle
3 Likes
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by kenodrill: 3:46pm
Only matured minds will take such moves! Kudos!!!
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by miqos02(m): 3:47pm
Ok
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by BushWickBill: 3:48pm
Lol.
The Mavin experiment turned out to be more hype than substance. Artistes whose resumes are filled with one-hit wonders and nothing more since it began
D'Banj on his own just got lost in the music game.
Both need each other. But this is nothing more than a nostalgia tour. Nostalgia acts don't seem to pull crowd in Nigeria.
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by Niwdog(m): 3:48pm
And so?
Make we chop soap
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by miqos02(m): 3:48pm
dammiecool:
1 Like
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by emotionroll(m): 3:48pm
like dey are broke!!.....buhari don cos collabo by force....
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by soxhixco: 3:48pm
Una dan dey broke small small abi
|Re: D’banj & Don Jazzy Announce Mo’hits Reunion Tour by easyfem(m): 3:49pm
U guys are looking for attention abi wen davido and wizkid dey make industry happen .. Anyway
U guys are looking for attention abi wen davido and wizkid dey make industry happen .. Anyway
