₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,434 members, 4,144,374 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 March 2018 at 01:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress (7182 Views)
This Picture Of Nadia Buari In Bed Has Got Fans Talking / New Photos Of Nadia Buari's Twin Daughters / Adorable Pic Of Nadia Buari's Mum Kissing Her Huge Baby Bump (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by pzphoto(m): 11:18am
Nadia Buhari stuns in black dress in new adorable photos. See below
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/new-adorable-photos-of-nadia-buhari-in-black-dress/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by pzphoto(m): 11:20am
Beautiful
See more adorable photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/new-adorable-photos-of-nadia-buhari-in-black-dress/
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by xpressng(m): 11:33am
oh lawd..see skin so natural.
3 Likes
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by miqos02(m): 12:26pm
Cool
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by JoaquinElChapo: 12:26pm
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by ct2(m): 12:26pm
4
2 Likes
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by beejayphako(m): 12:27pm
Omo pupa o
Omo pupa lemi nfe
Omo pupa o.
Jowo miferan re o
1 Like
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by onupeter(m): 12:27pm
Oya naw, let me come and be went
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by sammy4life1(m): 12:27pm
Looking good....... Money is good ohhh
1 Like
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by directonpc(m): 12:28pm
Na this one been dey with Jim iyke?
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by stubbornman(m): 12:28pm
Looks like my girl
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by SEVO7(m): 12:28pm
How far, lala...ds is nt a worthy topic for fp
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by RichDad1(m): 12:28pm
Chubby pretty Damsel
Me likey
1 Like
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by binsanni(m): 12:28pm
she they mourn person ni, this one wey she dress all black
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by CMartini: 12:29pm
Swansea vs kano pillars .. I must watch it
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by nairavsdollars(f): 12:30pm
G
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by Queenserah26(f): 12:31pm
Nice one Nadia
1 Like
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by IgedeBushBoy(m): 12:32pm
She looks decent
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by crownedprinz(m): 12:35pm
my crush
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by Donopsiano(m): 12:41pm
What is the definition of 'STUN' cos i did not see any in the picture
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by olisaEze(m): 12:41pm
Hope she won't lie about this dress again
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by Naturalobserver(m): 12:43pm
Beautiful
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by GodsOwnFav: 12:44pm
woman wey shatter jim iyke heart. nice 1.
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 12:46pm
THE FIRST AND THE LAST POSE MAKES SENSE, THE TWO MIDDLE POSE ARE POO
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by theunnamed: 12:50pm
Nadia, the love of my life
|Re: Nadia Buari Stuns In Black Dress by Funkybabee(f): 1:37pm
Why is she fair I think ghana na for black babes
Cute though...I love her outfits
(0) (Reply)
Saheed Osupa House "warming" / Tiwa Savage And Husband Tee Billz Welcomes Baby Girl / I Need To Marry- Dakore Egbuson
Viewing this topic: jonero4(m), Ronky001(f), fasterwell(m), nwanneni(m), debque(m), Tomeelawlar01(f), Freeman50(m), UnApologeTic1, primusmaximus and 47 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12