₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,803 members, 4,145,763 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 09:20 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search (2260 Views)
Employed Vs Self-Employed: I'm Giving Up On Job Search, Starting My Own Business / Understanding Timing In Job Search In Nigeria / 5 Statements That Can Destroy Your Job Search (1) (2) (3) (4)
|How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by JARUSHUB: 1:28pm On Mar 20
By Uchechi Moses
Recently, I was asked the question which I believe needs answers.
Well, inasmuch as I revere and espouse academic achievement, it is important to the make the most of opportunities to chase after extra-curricular activities. This further enriches your CV and makes you come across as an all-round individual. Getting involved in societies (not secret), part time work and clubs enables you to meet new persons, and ensures a balanced life in school.
In addition, it will groom you to be a better candidate for entry level positions. This is by offering you real life examples you can use in job applications where you can exhibit the skills learnt in psychometric analysis, assessment centres, case studies and interviews. There are three ways to go about extra-curricular activities.
1. SOCIETIES:
This cuts across social clubs, religious groups and sports’ teams. Everything from arts, general interest, specialised groups, politics, cultural and religious clubs are covered and generally offered in tertiary institutions around. Everyone has a hobby or two they binge on during their spare time, and it is certain you will find an association or club that aligns with your desires. Attend freshers’ nights, check notice boards and ask around, there are clubs that can offer what you desire.
For instance, I play scrabble while at home but it wasn’t until my final months in school that I discovered that there has been a scrabble union. Where tyros and experienced fellows converge to play the game causally or competitively. Fortunately, I was able to hone my skills the more, but I had known earlier, I would have gone far beyond my current ability – intermediate.
At first you might be discouraged by the costs – some societies charge annual fees on registrations and renewal, while others charge fees on their paraphernalia. But the benefits are immense. By associating in such groups, you build lifelong connections and meet diverse people, thereby gaining skills that will play an important role in the work place – where teamwork, problem solving, time and organisational management are required. This will also build your public speaking skills thereby improving your confidence when asserting your points wherever you find yourself.
Furthermore, you can take it to a higher level by aspiring for positions where leadership, negotiation, money management, idea generation are decided. Holding positions of relevance and achieving milestones while there impresses recruiters as someone who is a go-getter. On the other hand, if there are no groups that piques your interest, you could start yours. When I discovered that there was no union for students of Delta State origin in my school, I partnered with others to form one – where our interest can be guarded and propagated.
2. VOLUNTEERING
Another way of connecting and showing off your skills with future employers is by investing your time in noble causes on pro bono basis. This can increase your knowledge of a specific type of work and industry, helps you decide what you want to do when the time comes. You can benefit tremendously from volunteering by boosting your self-worth. Confidence aka packaging during interview makes it easier to sell oneself to recruiters. Additionally, volunteering expands your network and invariably net-worth, and offers you a free way of honing the vital skills every graduate employer requires.
By further supplementing an academic-focused CV, employers and even graduate studies’ admission officers will admire your disposition to taking part with groups of people and different situations, thereby showcasing that you will be able to blend in more adequately into the workplace or graduate class.
3. PART-TIME WORK
Certainly, working while at the university will provide income as well as ensuring your search for a job after graduation easier. However, don’t neglect your studies, as it is the more important thing to do. With recruiters asking for work experience on CVs and application forms, part-time work has become necessary as it comes with lots of invaluable skills that are exchangeable in the workplace.
Do not think working in the bar or assisting your parent(s) in the shop in the market is unimportant. It is necessary to make the most out of every work opportunity you have and exhibit the skills gained when required. Let employers know about your responsibilities – handling cash transactions in a bar/petrol station, inventory assignments or leadership roles manned.
In summary, which ever extra-curricular activity you seek after, remember to include the nitty-gritties of the knowledge acquired when filling job applications or admission forms as anything could make the difference – no matter how infinitesimal.
A list of notable organisations you can join or volunteer:
Enactus
Lagosfoodbank
AIESEC Nigeria
Volunteer Nigeria
Youth for Tech Foundation (Youth for Technology)
Recycle Points
WeCyclers and lots more
http://www.jarushub.com/how-extra-curricular-activities-can-aid-your-job-search/
cc: Lalasticlala & Myndd44
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by miqos02(m): 7:27am
Cool nice tips
LAPTOP HARD DRIVES AVAILABLE
80gb @3.5k
160gb @ 4.5k
250gb @ 5k
320gb @ 6.5k
500gb @ 9.5K
750gb @ 12k
1tb @ 15k
1 Like
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by wwwtortoise(m): 7:28am
Most times focusing solely on a problem only creates panic which makes it worse.
But try embedding your thoughts on whatever makes you feel happy and see how solution come faster.
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by hubtiva: 7:28am
nice one
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by armyjassy101(m): 7:30am
The guy above me just want to be FTC even thou :-Xgh he has nothing reasonable to comment
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by Bonaventura(m): 7:30am
OK. You didn't add Bet9ja or you don't know that it's an extracurricular activity?
1 Like
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by kcthepundit: 7:31am
I dedicate this FTC to MTN
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by Mrjaz(m): 7:31am
This guy above me sorry oooo
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by Nwaohafia1(f): 7:31am
Forget all these tips. In Nigeria, just know a big man on the board or management. Haven't you seen where someone didn't even write the test and got the job?
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by ksstroud: 7:32am
Good points...
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by kcthepundit: 7:33am
Imagine while i was typing some fool just typed 1 to be the ftc; mtcheeeeew. Your papa!
kcthepundit:
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by dalass(f): 7:34am
Ni
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by dalass(f): 7:34am
Nice one
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by miqos02(m): 7:35am
armyjassy101:are u different?
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by miqos02(m): 7:35am
kcthepundit:sorry
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by Mrjaz(m): 7:36am
kcthepundit:My brother try harder
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by sunbbo(m): 7:36am
Good.
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by ksstroud: 7:38am
Nwaohafia1:
That is your belief and you are only entitled to that...
Yes there's corruption everywhere in the country but I can tell you people get lucrative gigs daily without any link to anybody.
Just yesterday, a dude collected an offer letter of 450k monthly emolument with only 3years IT experience and LinkedIn referral and he never knows ordinary Tea girl of the coy...
Widen your reasoning and circle...
1 Like
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by MVLOX(m): 7:41am
Na to apply dis tips sharperly.... No time to waste
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by room089: 7:43am
Very insightful!
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by Ximenes45(m): 7:45am
miqos02:
Internal HDD or external?
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by stag: 7:52am
So Jarus is Deltan? Cool.
I suggest you include entrepreneurs in your articles. For instance 'How Extra-Curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search/Start-up'.
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by miqos02(m): 7:54am
Ximenes45:internal
|Re: How Extra-curricular Activities Can Aid Your Job Search by free2ryhme: 9:00am
JARUSHUB:
How has it aid your own job search ?
This is a big fat lie
Nigerian coys don't look for extra curricular activities when combine your resume for jobs and besides the software that scan resume don't focus on it
(0) (Reply)
Drillog /petrodynamics Test Format / Icrc Test By Restral Consulting / Unilag Recruiting?: July 22nd,guardian News Paper
Viewing this topic: Millcollins, wuwu(m), Drezinc, leumas91 and 12 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 80