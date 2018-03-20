Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Forum Games / Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) (7830 Views)

Who Can Crack The Code And Unlock The Padlock? / Are You Smart? Crack The Code!! / This Riddle Would Really Test Your Intelligence,can You Crack This (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)



Imagine $1,000,000 (One Million Dollars) is locked up in a safe and you have 10 minutes to crack this coffer and the dough will be yours, let's see how long it will take you to figure out the unlock code.



Honestly, it took me over 10 minutes to crack the code Let's see how smart you are...Imagine $1,000,000 (One Million Dollars) is locked up in a safe and you have 10 minutes to crack this coffer and the dough will be yours, let's see how long it will take you to figure out the unlock code.Honestly, it took me over 10 minutes to crack the code

042. I'll open ten in ten minutes. LOL 11 Likes 1 Share





They can keep the money but give me the code.

Because 042 is more than a code it is a way of life..



You can't grow up or live in that town and be the regular.

Whether Trans-Ekulu or Independence Layout,

Achara Layout or Abakpa,

Emene or New Haven,

Even GRA down to Coal Camp.



You can't but love 042.

From Okpa, to Abacha, "maimai oka" down to ji nmanu.

A life in Enugu is far worth more than $1,000,000 They can keep the money but give me the code.Because 042 is more than a code it is a way of life..You can't grow up or live in that town and be the regular.Whether Trans-Ekulu or Independence Layout,Achara Layout or Abakpa,Emene or New Haven,Even GRA down to Coal Camp.You can't but love 042.From Okpa, to Abacha,down to ji nmanu.A life in Enugu is far worth more than $1,000,000 17 Likes 2 Shares

Question for people wey don chop afternoon food

























Abeg E get any girl wey no dey use her TOTO for now i wan borrow am taste my preek weda E don heal 6 Likes





☣ ☠





∆ I should imagine that there is a million dollar somewhere.



I should start racking my brain. Anybody we fit open the lock should goan spend the money. I don't want.∆







☣ ☠ 3 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:



If you talk nonsense here now

















Thunder go fire u If you talk nonsense here nowThunder go fire u 5 Likes

042.

I solved it some weeks ago...

607

Kenzico:





Who cares about cracking the code....When you can break the keys

thief spotted

It's 042

taylor89:





If you talk nonsense here now

















Thunder go fire u I concur thief spottedIt'sI concur 1 Like

240 is the correct answer, dont dull

In the order 2 4 0...

Come n give me my money oooooo



GtB

Acct No: 312....... 9890

042

NwaAmaikpe:

Vomit it Vomit it

068 dats all 1 Like

602 6 Likes

042

042

Space booked.

Why would I waste my precious time trying to crack this silly post. If it was a jamb safe or Cbn vault man fit try crack brain for am. Bad as e bad I go rent some serpents to swallow it. Take time o with these silly trivials na money � I want.

042





Who cares about cracking the code....When you can break the keys

Please don't give WAEC this question ohhh....

062 9 Likes 1 Share

042

602 2 Likes

Person Dey Think Many Things For This Buhariah....See D Kind Problem Wey U Bring Cum.....Abeg, carry Ur $100000000000000 Dey Go. No Kee Me With Hbp. 1 Like

062 is the correct answer 2 Likes 1 Share

Hmm



602 is the correct code 1 Like

240