|Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by Kizyte(m): 4:59pm
Let's see how smart you are...
Imagine $1,000,000 (One Million Dollars) is locked up in a safe and you have 10 minutes to crack this coffer and the dough will be yours, let's see how long it will take you to figure out the unlock code.
Honestly, it took me over 10 minutes to crack the code
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by mikezuruki(m): 5:28pm
042. I'll open ten in ten minutes. LOL
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 5:39pm
They can keep the money but give me the code.
Because 042 is more than a code it is a way of life..
You can't grow up or live in that town and be the regular.
Whether Trans-Ekulu or Independence Layout,
Achara Layout or Abakpa,
Emene or New Haven,
Even GRA down to Coal Camp.
You can't but love 042.
From Okpa, to Abacha, "maimai oka" down to ji nmanu.
A life in Enugu is far worth more than $1,000,000
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by taylor89: 5:39pm
Question for people wey don chop afternoon food
Abeg E get any girl wey no dey use her TOTO for now i wan borrow am taste my preek weda E don heal
6 Likes
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by OrestesDante: 5:39pm
☣ ☠
∆ I should imagine that there is a million dollar somewhere.
I should start racking my brain. Anybody we fit open the lock should goan spend the money. I don't want.∆
☣ ☠
3 Likes
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by taylor89: 5:39pm
NwaAmaikpe:
If you talk nonsense here now
Thunder go fire u
5 Likes
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by Dharniel(m): 5:39pm
042.
I solved it some weeks ago...
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by Emeskhalifa(m): 5:40pm
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by hubtiva: 5:40pm
607
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by freethinker01(m): 5:40pm
Kenzico:thief spotted
It's 042
taylor89:I concur
1 Like
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by seyoops4u: 5:40pm
240 is the correct answer, dont dull
In the order 2 4 0...
Come n give me my money oooooo
GtB
Acct No: 312....... 9890
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by lollypeezle(m): 5:40pm
042
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:40pm
NwaAmaikpe:Vomit it
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by Chetimah(m): 5:40pm
068 dats all
1 Like
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by Thinkfree: 5:41pm
602
6 Likes
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by doctorkush(m): 5:41pm
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by ttshems(m): 5:41pm
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by ada9ja(f): 5:41pm
042
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by WebSurfer(m): 5:41pm
042
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by ghost3040: 5:41pm
Space booked.
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by Seajae: 5:41pm
Why would I waste my precious time trying to crack this silly post. If it was a jamb safe or Cbn vault man fit try crack brain for am. Bad as e bad I go rent some serpents to swallow it. Take time o with these silly trivials na money � I want.
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by alsudaes1(m): 5:41pm
042
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by Kenzico(m): 5:41pm
Who cares about cracking the code....When you can break the keys
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by Faceville: 5:41pm
Please don't give WAEC this question ohhh....
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by LUCKIE2014(m): 5:42pm
062
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by YhungPablo(m): 5:42pm
042
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by guuudy87(m): 5:42pm
602
2 Likes
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by Benjaniblinks(m): 5:42pm
Person Dey Think Many Things For This Buhariah....See D Kind Problem Wey U Bring Cum.....Abeg, carry Ur $100000000000000 Dey Go. No Kee Me With Hbp.
1 Like
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by DCMIX(m): 5:42pm
062 is the correct answer
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by pejuakinab: 5:42pm
Hmm
602 is the correct code
1 Like
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by kulrunsman79(m): 5:42pm
240
|Re: Brain Teaser: Can You Crack The Code? (Photo) by bro4u: 5:42pm
taylor89:no mind that guy...make him try am we go tear am slap
