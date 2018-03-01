₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by Treas006(f): 5:45pm
News From Ebiwali
Ex Nollywood Beauty Queen, now Mrs Gwen Tagbarha couldn't hold her joy as her handsome son Master Meyer isio Tagbarha turns One Year Old.
The Young mum was all smiles which depicts that motherhood is always a thing of joy and there’s blessing and joy for every mother who watches their child grow everyday. She shared beautiful Photos which pictured her husband with their son at 7 months and one year old respectively. See photos below
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by vroy(m): 6:01pm
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by Hppro: 6:05pm
Wow, adorable daddy and son over there
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by Jenefa1: 6:07pm
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by Fatherscrush: 6:10pm
At least she Marry and settle, some other queens still dey street dey huzzle with their p. **y
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by breakinggrounds: 6:36pm
wow.....
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by believeucan: 6:43pm
Adorable...
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by Emmybweb9: 6:46pm
@fatherscrush, you are very stupid
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by Fatherscrush: 7:00pm
@emmybweb9 watin I do na , no be truth I talk? Most beauty queens Na Ashawo work dem they do oooh, well I dey my house, come beat me... Mychewwww
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by Davidospy: 7:04pm
Fathers love
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by jerflakes(m): 7:35pm
All these men wey dey do these things dey vex me
Leave it for the ladies
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by paprika212(f): 7:36pm
so cute
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by MillionDollars: 7:42pm
I can’t just do dis maternity or child photo shoot as a man; wetin i dy find
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by Mbamifeanyi(m): 7:42pm
Adorable
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by Annibel(f): 7:47pm
Awwwnnnn beautiful....
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by diarysection: 7:48pm
Lovely!
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by Lizilicious(f): 7:51pm
Una fine...
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by Stallion93(m): 7:56pm
Is there miss Hollywood
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by bewla(m): 7:57pm
how come him no resemble him papa with head
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by diarysection: 8:02pm
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by marpot: 8:04pm
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by funsho75(m): 8:20pm
Hmmm
|Re: Gwen Tagbarha Celebrates Son, Meyer Isio Tagbarha's 1st Birthday by SUNDICOS: 8:41pm
Hppro:no be small thing ooooo
