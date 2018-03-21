Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Heritage Bank Launches Octopus, A Digital Bank (5065 Views)

The solution which is a full-fledged digital bank has been described by financial technology experts as a game-changing innovation that is poised to connect all your bank accounts with your Debit Card details or account holder information.



octopus by Heritage Bank represents an omnichannel multi-platform experience squarely targeted at the customers of tomorrow; young, smart, professional, tech-savvy pioneers of the new digital economy. Bank agnostic, Octopus will provide all customers of any Nigerian Bank the opportunity to access a platform that consolidates and connects all their Bank accounts delivering convenience and ease of access to an innovative platform and digital community.







It is designed to deliver omnichannel user experience across multiple devices; where most of the customer’s daily city activities (banking, cinemas, stock markets, social interactions, churches, universities, meetings, restaurants, utility [e.g. DSTV, PHCN], fans clubs, associations and any other communities) have been digitized and consolidated.



It serves as a single window into several players of the same industry and it is embedded in the same social media platforms where people are such as Facebook and Telegram.



Announcing the launch of Octopus, the Managing Director of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo described this initiative “as a truly intelligent adventure that does everything differently. According to him, Octopus is an intelligent digital experience that combines digital transactions and a community lifestyle that empowers customers with the power to build their world and perform digital transactions how they want.”



He further added that Octopus would be available across all major platforms, including the revolutionary Octopus Bot on the Telegram platform, Facebook as well as Octopus Apps on the Google Play store (for Android) and Apple store (for iOS), which could be used by non-Heritage Bank’s customers.



All the information customers would need to begin to enjoy the Octopus service is available on www.octopus.ng



The platform owes numerous benefits to the users, thereby enable small businesses to key into electronic payment system easily, efficient collections, social integration, retention strategy, bills payment, mobile virtual top-up, funds transfer, balance enquiry, movie show time, news.



Other benefits involve, engage customers, send messages, advertise, auto reminders for due payments, sell products, visible to millions, automatic product recommendation, create any kind of community and engage them freely.



Some of the transaction types including both domestic and Intra-Africa, the transaction channels are mobile devices, tablets, and desktops, whilst the acquiring platforms are Mobile App, mobile USSD-based App, and internet banking.



FortifiedCity launches his own campaign...#Ontheway2Daura, featuring Buhari and his corrupt people 7 Likes

Cool

Seen



First it was leo, then sandra abi nneka and now octopus!



When will seun osewa release his own bot publicly and rename it “lalasticlacla” Every bank with its own bot...First it was leo, then sandra abi nneka and now octopus!When will seun osewa release his own bot publiclyand rename it “lalasticlacla”

Seems Heritage bank will be nice to work in.

I just love the bank branding not the services sha

Why not Shrimp, so that we can know they're now into seafood? 1 Like

Nwaohafia1:

Seems Heritage bank will be nice to work in. You should be talking of seems nice to do business with as a business owner







Think business not working for people You should be talking of seems nice to do business with as a business ownerThink business not working for people 14 Likes

Na now their day break.

Wema Bank, ALAT.



Heritage Octopus.



Waiting for others. 1 Like

FortifiedCity:

FortifiedCity launches his own campaign...#Ontheway2Daura, featuring Buhari and his corrupt people

Buhari till 2023 Buhari till 2023 1 Like

ariesbull:



You should be talking of seems nice to do business with as a business owner







Think business not working for people

Yes. Yes.

I love the logo not the bank

Sunnah1:



Buhari till 2023 ..yes in your dreams ..yes in your dreams

cool, this is only a duplication of Quickteller and paga.

However, they are hoping to leverage on their made name "Heritage Bank" to launch into the market.

Perhaps, their addition of debit card will give them an edge.

Octopus ko oyester ni 1 Like

The bank is dead already, I pray this will awake the bank

UBA- Leo

Heritage Bank- Octopus

Diamond Bank- Ada



Tiri gbosa for our commercial banks

haconjy:

I love the logo not the bank

It's like you liking a girl's eyes but not liking the girl. Lol. Sooner or later bro...



Cos you've noticed them already. It's like you liking a girl's eyes but not liking the girl. Lol. Sooner or later bro...Cos you've noticed them already.

Nwaohafia1:

Seems Heritage bank will be nice to work in. dont have your hopes too high ma'am. The biggest winners are the guys who sold these ideas to the banks after rigorous presentation and screening.



That is like a couple of millions in their bank account. dont have your hopes too high ma'am. The biggest winners are the guys who sold these ideas to the banks after rigorous presentation and screening.That is like a couple of millions in their bank account. 1 Like

Anything that comes into this country is being championed as if it is strange. I have been using such Accounts Aggregation platforms in the US for the past 10 yrs so why is all these noise ?



It is okay that it is being done here, cos each time I have time to walk into the banks here I always challenge them to integrate specific modules that are efficient cash management solutions here and the bank managers will look at me as if I just come from Mars.



I still want them to automated our banking and Stock Markets so young boys and girls in this country can trade on the real forex and not the scam and MMM. Kids in other countries can sit at home and trade on penny stocks and become millionaires but here they are forced into Yahoo Yahoo when there are a lot financial solutions that can turn young minds to billionaires within some months or years as long as they can study and learn.



You know what ? I am out of here. 1 Like

grayht:

Every bank with its own bot...

First it was leo, then sandra abi nneka and now octopus!



When will seun osewa release his own bot publicly and rename it “lalasticlacla”

No, it wasn't Leo, rather it was Access bank's Tamara....visit accessbankbot .ng to check it out...So loving it, No, it wasn't Leo, rather it was Access bank's Tamara....visit accessbankbot .ng to check it out...So loving it,

Cool

Meanwhile





Billyonaire:

Anything that comes into this country is being championed as if it is strange. I have been using such Accounts Aggregation platforms in the US for the past 10 yrs so why is all these noise ?



It is okay that it is being done here, cos each time I have time to walk into the banks here I always challenge them to integrate specific modules that are efficient cash management solutions here and the bank managers will look at me as if I just come from Mars.



I still want them to automated our banking and Stock Markets so young boys and girls in this country can trade on the real forex and not the scam and MMM. Kids in other countries can sit at home and trade on penny stocks and become millionaires but here they are forced into Yahoo Yahoo when there are a lot financial solutions that can turn young minds to billionaires within some months or years as long as they can study and learn.



You know what ? I am out of here.



Where is the enlightenment bro?, in this part of the world, everyone wanna ride Benz as early as possible and NOT thinking of getting a residual income. Well, I'm out of here also Where is the enlightenment bro?, in this part of the world, everyone wanna ride Benz as early as possible and NOT thinking of getting a residual income. Well, I'm out of here also



Nwaohafia1:

Seems Heritage bank will be nice to work in. Lol, just do a quick google search on Heritage Bank YIEDP program and if you're not scared to poo, I'll give you numbers of five businesses whose owners almost lost their minds and business by partnering with HB.

Same Heritage Bank were none of its ATM they work on the mainland... tell me any Heritage Bank ATM that works around your location and you will be rewarded.

ariesbull:



You should be talking of seems nice to do business with as a business owner







Think business not working for people Some are born to serve others, everybody can not be king. Some are born to serve others, everybody can not be king.

This is the most confused bank I have seen in Nigeria . Always with good innovations but they don’t follow through . I hope they will change their ways this time around .

How many people use this bank like really. It seems like a nice bank bt one needs to get all d facts rite about them. I even hv frnds who work there bt don't seem to know much about this bank. Hmm

okonja:





No, it wasn't Leo, rather it was Access bank's Tamara....visit accessbankbot .ng to check it out...So loving it, are you sure of what you're saying? I checked online but couldn't see anything like that. are you sure of what you're saying? I checked online but couldn't see anything like that.