http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-adediwura-becky-adesegba-celebrates-40th-birthday-28-different-cakes/ Nollywood actress,Adediwura Becky Adesegba popularly known as Blackgold yesterday celebrated her 40th birthday with 28 different types of cakes baked for her by her friends,families and fans.

It's your day... enjoy

Her money 1 Like

28 cakes?



Not enough Na...why not make it 40? 1 cake for every single year of your life. Seems like the older these hoes get, the dumber they become.



Even when the president of the country celebrated his birthday he no use 5 cakes.



Olosho wasting money on cakes instead of putting the money to use...and we keep wondering why we are not making it big in this country. 3 Likes

Happy born date. Hope I get a cake too on my birthday coming up soon















































July 32nd

hbd

28 is small na. Why not 40 to match with the age.



And to think I was going to see a picture where she ended the party at an orphanage or prison or hospital, that kind of thing.



Obesity and diabetes are just smiling at a corner. 1 Like

At 40 you're still wearing mini.. I pity your generation! 1 Like

So make I fry koko

Mummy what is r age

mean while nairaland babalawos has been busted as a fake and scammer. check my last topic

Mummy what is ur age 1 Like

She is even forming sexy...HBD 1 Like

People showing love towards your birthday celebration, means either you a good person or just a popular lady. 1 Like

Happy birthday, have fun

she's got pals...... they really celebrated her, next time aunty at 40...put on a trouser, ur leg de somehow 1 Like

Birthday and she is showing us hot leg

40 and she still dresses like a teenager with skimpy skirt. Not cool 1 Like

She looks 50 to me. Is this one 40She looks 50 to me. 1 Like

So every actress celebrate their 40th birthday this year? 2 Likes

agbonkamen:

She is even forming sexy...HBD madam is she not sexy ...anyway you do not have the requisite forensic tool to carry out the analysis so don't comment madam is she not sexy ...anyway you do not have the requisite forensic tool to carry out the analysis so don't comment 1 Like

fuckpro:

madam is she not sexy ...anyway you do not have the requisite tools to carry out the analysis so don't comment keep kwaryet busy body u no go mind your business keep kwaryet busy body u no go mind your business

I actually think she looks beautiful with that hair-do









NaijaCelebrity:

Why changing different footwear with the same cloth on each pix....slowpoke Why changing different footwear with the same cloth on each pix....slowpoke

agbonkamen:

keep kwaryet busy body u no go mind your business ...come put Brest for my mouth na so make I no fit talk ...come put Brest for my mouth na so make I no fit talk

I can bake my own cake

From 28 different helpers..