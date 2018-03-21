₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 9:21am
Nollywood actress,Adediwura Becky Adesegba popularly known as Blackgold yesterday celebrated her 40th birthday with 28 different types of cakes baked for her by her friends,families and fans.
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-adediwura-becky-adesegba-celebrates-40th-birthday-28-different-cakes/
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 9:24am
Lalasticlala Fynestboi MissyB3 See more photos...
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by Benjom(m): 9:54am
It's your day... enjoy
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by miqos02(m): 11:10am
Her money
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by Papiikush: 11:11am
28 cakes?
Not enough Na...why not make it 40? 1 cake for every single year of your life. Seems like the older these hoes get, the dumber they become.
Even when the president of the country celebrated his birthday he no use 5 cakes.
Olosho wasting money on cakes instead of putting the money to use...and we keep wondering why we are not making it big in this country.
3 Likes
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by XVIER(m): 11:11am
Happy born date. Hope I get a cake too on my birthday coming up soon
July 32nd
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by Freeman59: 11:11am
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 11:11am
hbd
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by Milllz: 11:11am
28 is small na. Why not 40 to match with the age.
And to think I was going to see a picture where she ended the party at an orphanage or prison or hospital, that kind of thing.
Obesity and diabetes are just smiling at a corner.
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by transit4(m): 11:12am
At 40 you're still wearing mini.. I pity your generation!
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by walexGodson(m): 11:12am
So make I fry koko
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by Aboguede: 11:12am
Mummy what is r age
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by Babalawosisfake: 11:12am
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by Aboguede: 11:12am
Mummy what is ur age
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 11:12am
She is even forming sexy...HBD
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by yinkus6750(m): 11:12am
People showing love towards your birthday celebration, means either you a good person or just a popular lady.
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by Queenserah26(f): 11:12am
Happy birthday, have fun
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by utenwuson: 11:13am
she's got pals...... they really celebrated her, next time aunty at 40...put on a trouser, ur leg de somehow
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by IAmAmbrose(m): 11:18am
Birthday and she is showing us hot leg
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by Koolking(m): 11:18am
40 and she still dresses like a teenager with skimpy skirt. Not cool
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by lipodu: 11:19am
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by drtegus88: 11:19am
Is this one 40 She looks 50 to me.
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by gurunlocker: 11:19am
So every actress celebrate their 40th birthday this year?
2 Likes
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by fuckpro: 11:19am
agbonkamen:madam is she not sexy ...anyway you do not have the requisite forensic tool to carry out the analysis so don't comment
1 Like
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 11:20am
fuckpro:keep kwaryet busy body u no go mind your business
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by lotusbeta: 11:22am
I actually think she looks beautiful with that hair-do
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by sinola(m): 11:22am
NaijaCelebrity:
Why changing different footwear with the same cloth on each pix....slowpoke
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by fuckpro: 11:24am
agbonkamen:...come put Brest for my mouth na so make I no fit talk
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by sweetilicious(f): 11:27am
I can bake my own cake
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by cadre88(m): 11:27am
From 28 different helpers..
|Re: Adediwura Adesegba Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With 28 Cakes (Photos) by Born2Breed(f): 11:28am
40 is now a magic number among nollywood actresses.
Before dem all claim 30 and in less than 5yrs they all became 40.
Funke!!!
