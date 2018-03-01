₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,977,971 members, 4,146,358 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 01:41 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo (6989 Views)
"Did You Bleach?": Williams Uchemba Asked By Fans Over Throwback Photo / Williams Uchemba's House In Los Angeles, California (Photos) / Williams Uchemba Visits Paul Okoye (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by doneyor(m): 11:24am
Former Nollywood child actor, Williams Uchemba, has come out to call out fraudsters online, using his picture to scam women in France and Togo.
Uchemba, who has been the talk of the town recently as a result of the financial turn around in his life, has attracted a lot of attention as people are becoming curious to know how he got his wealth.
On this note scammers, have decided to take advantage of his wealth to do what they know best.
Uchemba, revealed that they even used his picture to design a passpor just to scam women on social media. See photos below.
http://www.ukrido.com/2018/03/people-are-using-my-picture-to-scam-ladies-in-france-togo-williams-uchemba/
1 Like
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by soberdrunk(m): 12:39pm
He made the job easy for them with unnecessary display of wealth on social media.......
24 Likes
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by miqos02(m): 12:39pm
Hmm
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by okenwaa(m): 12:39pm
Or na d@ ur work??
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:40pm
PRAY HARD..... why only you?!
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by BangdadaBang(m): 12:40pm
..................
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by Yoshy: 12:40pm
Lols, evil pipu
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by dukechilezie(m): 12:40pm
Ok
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by costail: 12:40pm
Bad
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by rossyc(f): 12:40pm
So people still fall for this?
1 Like
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by olaolulazio(m): 12:41pm
Ur pics is a blessing to others.
2 Likes
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by ZombieTAMER: 12:41pm
I told this dude to go and sit ...stay off social media
His problems are just starting ..
Anything time he steps foot in the country
He is a target for kidnappers and there likes
Quote me anywhere
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by Built2last: 12:41pm
Kai.... people get mind no be small
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by Ekennedy: 12:41pm
soberdrunk:
Lool. You never see anything
2 Likes
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by ZombieTAMER: 12:41pm
xxxsooner75:
Lalasticlala.... Can't this dude be banned or something
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by Mrjaz(m): 12:42pm
Him d report himself small small
2 Likes
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by mike404(m): 12:42pm
okenwaa:SMART DUDE
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by buygala(m): 12:42pm
Dude is jumping out of a sinking ship
it seems one of his scams want to backfire...so he is quickly disassociating himself from it
Oga Williams, be a man and finish the work you started
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by DrinkLimca(m): 12:43pm
some ladies are just dumb.
.so they can't do a simple image Google search to know the real social media handles of the pic..
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by chuggy(m): 12:44pm
His pictures alone na just facebook work for most naija boys...naija boys no dey smile
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by BiafraIShere(m): 12:46pm
Na so, G boys on rampage
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by AjalaJ(m): 12:51pm
They have a lot of criminal energy.
Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller/Skrill: ItuGlobal
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by Millz404(m): 12:53pm
Na lie... Na you
Walks away
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by OhiOfIhima: 12:53pm
They will never succeed brother... Keep ur head up, u shall triumph among ur enemies.
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by Sanchase: 12:56pm
He should change his face.
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by DavidEsq(m): 1:00pm
buygala:My thoughts exactly. E wan use style deny e self.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Williams Uchemba: Scammers Using My Pictures To Defraud Ladies In France & Togo by MillionDollars: 1:00pm
See the wicked names dey gave him
Tonto Dikeh's Beauty! / Pics:‘people Wonder Why My B,reasts Are So Big’–lady Known As Ghana’s Kim K / Meet Most Beautiful Tanzanian Model In Video Vixen Agness Masogange (PHOTOS)
Viewing this topic: talktrue1(m), emeraldo56(m), bekue, drlateef, zebebe, hensben(m), JOHNEMMA1, Dee60, amyxtrac(f), godson8701(m), jamesE(m), chybyke4ly(m), kennynelcon(m), crossfire47, aaronson(m), Sanchez01, Chetimah(m), Thavik(m), LordLegend, sweetval, kingdave(m), erobes(m), tunapa4dem, Madeu(m), Pujols(m), piskie, drsirgodons(m), nicko28(f), Bloomyloo, agulion, olap001(m), Deluxewize(m), lade007(m), Prudent5217, busybrain123(m) and 80 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11