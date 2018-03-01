



Uchemba, who has been the talk of the town recently as a result of the financial turn around in his life, has attracted a lot of attention as people are becoming curious to know how he got his wealth.



On this note scammers, have decided to take advantage of his wealth to do what they know best.



Uchemba, revealed that they even used his picture to design a passpor just to scam women on social media. See photos below.







