|Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by bosah360: 2:51pm
We all remember the ebonyi state university final year student Oge Kate who resorted to making her own garri after garri became expensive if you missed that story click here to get the full details.
Right now Oge Kate has graduated from Ebonyi State University in the department of history and international relations. As a bright student she was, she seems to be among the best graduating students in her class.
Going with the trend in Nigeria, as it is difficult for one to get employed after school. but instead of kate staying at home idle while she looks for a good job. rather she chose to keep herself busy with this lucrative business which most of you are not aware of which is CHARCOAL BUSINESS. most readers would be amazed by this type of business but let me bring to your notice that charcoal has played a very vital role in our daily activities, directly or indirectly, as ogechukwu kate recently posted on her facebook wall the importance of charcoal. she equally made it known that a lot of people had been buzzing her asking her how to engage in the business, see her post below
https://www.facebook.com/ogechukwu.kate.58/posts/413223859123704
We should always be industrious as we should not always rely on the government for our daily means of survival become an entrepreneur today.
https://www.gistinsider.com/celebrity-gossips/see-what-ebonyi-state-university-graduate-does-for-a-living-amazing/
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by benzene00: 2:54pm
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by Treasure17(m): 3:05pm
Wow. That's fine as long as she's cool with it.
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by hajoke2000(f): 3:09pm
being a graduate does not equate being successful ......that Nigeria for u .....
11 Likes
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by xamuel17(m): 3:20pm
When i told dad I wanted to be a drug dealer
He refused and told me to go to school
Now I sell drugs in school, total win win situation
Moral lesson : be the change, dont wait for change... The govt has failed us
8 Likes
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by airmirthd1(f): 3:29pm
she seems happy.
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by olafunny(m): 5:35pm
xamuel17:for your mind now, you are a motivational speaker
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by sukar886: 6:31pm
that's a very good business,one of my guy in uyo is really making money ....keep it up dear
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by vicky6: 8:43pm
olafunny:
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by SIRKAY98(m): 8:44pm
Na inside chheat mo ey dey .lols
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by gmoney12: 8:44pm
beautiful
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by hollywater: 8:45pm
Pretty as usual from Biafran. I'm not surprise at all.
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by gmoney12: 8:45pm
vicky6:ur signature tho ..lol
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by bayaar(m): 8:45pm
May God Bless Her Hustle
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by omoadeleye(m): 8:45pm
na so ogun owo dey be
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:46pm
The hustle is real. May God crown her effort.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by 912(m): 8:46pm
how I hate to hear the word "Slay" . Nigerian bloggers have used the word too much, now it is annoying to hear
2 Likes
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by Lexusgs430: 8:47pm
I don see my second wife.......
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by salbis(m): 8:47pm
Nothing spoil. More grace young lady.
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by Suaimhneas(f): 8:47pm
You go, girl.
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by free2ryhme: 8:47pm
bosah360:
what of the guys wey dey do bricklayer and carry pon pon for construction site nkor
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by ONeMAnMOPOL: 8:47pm
God bless all hardworking ladies......
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by Mutemenot: 8:48pm
Charcoal smooth skin faster . She is probably enjoying it
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by abike12(f): 8:48pm
So what should we do?
1 Like
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by Pavore9: 8:49pm
I hail her sense of industry but charcoal business is a no-no for me because of health issues and deforestation
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by OboOlora(f): 8:49pm
How’s this news pls?
I work as a Medical Practitioner here and still runs a profitable Shea butter business with materials from Ilesha!
Yet, I still have time for my family and still slays!!
I also know a lady that’s a student, works at IHOP during the day and strips at Onyx every night!
U people just make every small thing look spectacular
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by Comrade360(m): 8:49pm
Nice indeed. poo hole country
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by tamethem(m): 8:50pm
Please give me her number. I have something rewarding to discuss with her.
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by Senorita123(f): 8:51pm
hollywater:.
1 Like
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by miqos02(m): 8:51pm
swallow stone
abike12:
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by Kwessi: 8:52pm
In as much as I am like whats she's doing, I expect her to approach this charcoal business differently from what others are doing since she is a graduate.
|Re: Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living by sheubaba2013: 8:52pm
Nice business, kudos.
All she needs now is packaging, employ one or 2 guys, let them put on coverall, safety boot, nose mask, eye google (safety sha).
Keep the environment clean always.
Register your business and you are good to go.
All the best.
God bless your legitimate hustle.
Aaaaamin
