Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Oge Kate: EBSU Graduate Does Charcoal Business For For A Living (8738 Views)

Sexy Steel: I Don't Care If People Say I Date Sugar Mummies For A Living / Jude Okoye Replies Soundcity: You Make A Living Playing P-Square Videos / Nigerian Celebrities Of Ebonyi State Origin (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Right now Oge Kate has graduated from Ebonyi State University in the department of history and international relations. As a bright student she was, she seems to be among the best graduating students in her class.







Going with the trend in Nigeria, as it is difficult for one to get employed after school. but instead of kate staying at home idle while she looks for a good job. rather she chose to keep herself busy with this lucrative business which most of you are not aware of which is CHARCOAL BUSINESS. most readers would be amazed by this type of business but let me bring to your notice that charcoal has played a very vital role in our daily activities, directly or indirectly, as ogechukwu kate recently posted on her facebook wall the importance of charcoal. she equally made it known that a lot of people had been buzzing her asking her how to engage in the business, see her post below







https://www.facebook.com/ogechukwu.kate.58/posts/413223859123704



We should always be industrious as we should not always rely on the government for our daily means of survival become an entrepreneur today.





https://www.gistinsider.com/celebrity-gossips/see-what-ebonyi-state-university-graduate-does-for-a-living-amazing/ We all remember the ebonyi state university final year student Oge Kate who resorted to making her own garri after garri became expensive if you missed that story click here to get the full details.Right now Oge Kate has graduated from Ebonyi State University in the department of history and international relations. As a bright student she was, she seems to be among the best graduating students in her class.Going with the trend in Nigeria, as it is difficult for one to get employed after school. but instead of kate staying at home idle while she looks for a good job. rather she chose to keep herself busy with this lucrative business which most of you are not aware of which is CHARCOAL BUSINESS. most readers would be amazed by this type of business but let me bring to your notice that charcoal has played a very vital role in our daily activities, directly or indirectly, as ogechukwu kate recently posted on her facebook wall the importance of charcoal. she equally made it known that a lot of people had been buzzing her asking her how to engage in the business, see her post belowWe should always be industrious as we should not always rely on the government for our daily means of survival become an entrepreneur today. 2 Likes

Wow. That's fine as long as she's cool with it. 2 Likes

being a graduate does not equate being successful ......that Nigeria for u ..... 11 Likes

When i told dad I wanted to be a drug dealer

He refused and told me to go to school



Now I sell drugs in school, total win win situation

Moral lesson : be the change, dont wait for change... The govt has failed us 8 Likes

she seems happy.

xamuel17:

When i told dad I wanted to be a drug dealer



He refused and told me to go to school





Now I sell drugs in school, total win win situation



Moral lesson : be the change, dont wait for change... The govt has failed us for your mind now, you are a motivational speaker for your mind now, you are a motivational speaker 25 Likes 1 Share

that's a very good business,one of my guy in uyo is really making money ....keep it up dear

olafunny:

for your mind now, you are a motivational speaker

Na inside chheat mo ey dey .lols

beautiful

Pretty as usual from Biafran. I'm not surprise at all.

vicky6:

ur signature tho ..lol ur signature tho ..lol

May God Bless Her Hustle 1 Like 1 Share

na so ogun owo dey be

The hustle is real. May God crown her effort. 1 Like 1 Share

. Nigerian bloggers have used the word too much, now it is annoying to hear how I hate to hear the word "Slay". Nigerian bloggers have used the word too much, now it is annoying to hear 2 Likes

I don see my second wife.......

Nothing spoil. More grace young lady.

You go, girl.

bosah360:

We all remember the ebonyi state university final year student Oge Kate who resorted to making her own garri after garri became expensive if you missed that story click here to get the full details.



Right now Oge Kate has graduated from Ebonyi State University in the department of history and international relations. As a bright student she was, she seems to be among the best graduating students in her class.







Going with the trend in Nigeria, as it is difficult for one to get employed after school. but instead of kate staying at home idle while she looks for a good job. rather she chose to keep herself busy with this lucrative business which most of you are not aware of which is CHARCOAL BUSINESS. most readers would be amazed by this type of business but let me bring to your notice that charcoal has played a very vital role in our daily activities, directly or indirectly, as ogechukwu kate recently posted on her facebook wall the importance of charcoal. she equally made it known that a lot of people had been buzzing her asking her how to engage in the business, see her post below







https://www.facebook.com/ogechukwu.kate.58/posts/413223859123704



We should always be industrious as we should not always rely on the government for our daily means of survival become an entrepreneur today.





https://www.gistinsider.com/celebrity-gossips/see-what-ebonyi-state-university-graduate-does-for-a-living-amazing/



what of the guys wey dey do bricklayer and carry pon pon for construction site nkor what of the guys wey dey do bricklayer and carry pon pon for construction site nkor

God bless all hardworking ladies......

Charcoal smooth skin faster . She is probably enjoying it

So what should we do? 1 Like

I hail her sense of industry but charcoal business is a no-no for me because of health issues and deforestation

How’s this news pls?



I work as a Medical Practitioner here and still runs a profitable Shea butter business with materials from Ilesha!



Yet, I still have time for my family and still slays!!



I also know a lady that’s a student, works at IHOP during the day and strips at Onyx every night!



U people just make every small thing look spectacular

Nice indeed. poo hole country

Please give me her number. I have something rewarding to discuss with her.

hollywater:

Pretty as usual from Biafran. I'm not surprise at all. . 1 Like

abike12:

So what should we do? swallow stone

In as much as I am like whats she's doing, I expect her to approach this charcoal business differently from what others are doing since she is a graduate.