Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by vanessaRN(f): 3:17pm

The singer who is no stranger to bold fashion statements stepped out in this lovely ankara jumpsuit and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Gisthoodng(m): 3:28pm
Invest what u gat don't turn to model oo u and clothing sha

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Billyonaire: 3:38pm
And, she has finally lost her mind.....

Looks like a reptilian.

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Osgilliat(m): 3:41pm
She really need to sing more than dancing.
Faded
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by dantyboy: 3:56pm
Ok
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by omooba969(m): 3:56pm
Her pant & bra fit be ankara sef. cool
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by swiz123(m): 3:56pm
Is there any fantasy better than the fantasy of ramming this girl doggy

3 Likes

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Osanebi007(m): 3:56pm
Hairstyle looking like Curved Pweek angry angry... don't quote me pls.....ayam nor feeling well

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Teeboi56: 3:57pm
End time hair styles
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by S3ttingz01: 3:57pm
Cool
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:57pm
RELEASE ANOTHER TRACK NA BABE!
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Follygunners: 3:57pm
She looks just like the Ancestral Yoruba deities... Orisa-Bunmi, Shigidi, Ebora, Anjonu, Ifa, Esu, Egun, Oya, Sango, Osun, Ogun, Obatala etc... grin

The pesin below me no sabi taste.. undecided

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:57pm
Nice outfit

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by naijjaman(m): 3:58pm
wink
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by biggy26: 3:58pm
Over exposure don dey worry this girl. Do music, you're not a fashion designer or stylist.
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by femi4: 3:58pm
looking like a gear box

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by curvilicious: 3:58pm
This babe has too much energy
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by TeeLawrnz: 3:59pm
Okay
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by blairlady(f): 3:59pm
��� to her hair stylist...
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by naijjaman(m): 4:01pm
Ok. I have seen the masquerade, where is the performance taking place? cheesy

2 Likes

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by missimelda01(f): 4:03pm
I wonder where she gets her fashion ideas from undecided
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Olypeppy(f): 4:03pm
Crazy fashion
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 4:03pm
mediocre, overhyped, overrated, undecided undecided undecided
everything qualifies her
she"s so doing everything to stay relivant

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by olafunny(m): 4:04pm
I dnt know what Nairaland is turning into oo. Celebrity this wear pant, celebrity that go to gym, this one go shopping, that one go eat. Must everything they go grace frontpage? they are not even on Nairaland fah. It's high time you mods started considering nairalanders too ooo.

I don bath 2 tyms 2day and nobody push am go front page

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Marival: 4:12pm
L

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Reelmii: 4:12pm
Osanebi007:
Hairstyle looking like Curved Pweek angry angry... don't quote me pls.....ayam nor feeling well
u are not feeling well but ur brain still fit process wetin d hair look like, u are really not feeling well
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Reelmii: 4:13pm
olafunny:
I dnt know what Nairaland is turning into oo. Celebrity this wear pant, celebrity that go to gym, this one go shopping, that one go eat. Must everything they go grace frontpage? they are not even on Nairaland fah. It's high time you mods started considering nairalanders too ooo.

I don bath 2 tyms 2day and nobody push am go front page
u no show us wen u dey barf, so we no belive u
Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Follygunners: 4:14pm
swiz123:
Is there any fantasy better than the fantasy of ramming this girl doggy

Her yansh fit dey stink from behind sef... abeg, think 2ce, padi mi. grin

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by olafunny(m): 4:17pm
Reelmii:
u no show us wen u dey barf, so we no belive u
shey u won see ni

1 Like

Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Deltayankeeboi: 4:23pm
NO OFFENCE. SHE LOOKS LIKE A HIGH PRIESTESS OF "IFA" SHRINE

1 Like

