Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) (10287 Views)

Biodun Okeowo Stuns In Red Jumpsuit (Photos) / Mercy Johnson & Her Curves Hot In Jumpsuit (Photos) / Chika Ike Leaves Her Bra At Home, As She Steps Out In Denim Jumpsuit (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



The singer who is no stranger to bold fashion statements stepped out in this lovely ankara jumpsuit and it’s absolutely gorgeous.



SOURCE

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/photos-singer-yemi-alade-stun-in-ankara-jumpsuit/



cc lalasticlala The singer who is no stranger to bold fashion statements stepped out in this lovely ankara jumpsuit and it’s absolutely gorgeous.SOURCEcc lalasticlala 1 Like

Invest what u gat don't turn to model oo u and clothing sha 1 Like

And, she has finally lost her mind.....



Looks like a reptilian. 1 Like

She really need to sing more than dancing.

Faded

Ok

Her pant & bra fit be ankara sef.

Is there any fantasy better than the fantasy of ramming this girl doggy 3 Likes

... don't quote me pls.....ayam nor feeling well Hairstyle looking like Curved Pweek... don't quote me pls.....ayam nor feeling well 1 Like

End time hair styles

Cool

RELEASE ANOTHER TRACK NA BABE!

Orisa-Bunmi, Shigidi, Ebora, Anjonu, Ifa, Esu, Egun, Oya, Sango, Osun, Ogun, Obatala etc...



The pesin below me no sabi taste.. She looks just like the Ancestral Yoruba deities...etc...The pesin below me no sabi taste.. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nice outfit 1 Like

Over exposure don dey worry this girl. Do music, you're not a fashion designer or stylist.

vanessaRN:



The singer who is no stranger to bold fashion statements stepped out in this lovely ankara jumpsuit and it’s absolutely gorgeous.



SOURCE

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/photos-singer-yemi-alade-stun-in-ankara-jumpsuit/



cc lalasticlala looking like a gear box looking like a gear box 1 Like

This babe has too much energy

vanessaRN:



The singer who is no stranger to bold fashion statements stepped out in this lovely ankara jumpsuit and it’s absolutely gorgeous.



SOURCE

https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/photos-singer-yemi-alade-stun-in-ankara-jumpsuit/



cc lalasticlala Okay Okay

��� to her hair stylist...

Ok. I have seen the masquerade, where is the performance taking place? 2 Likes

I wonder where she gets her fashion ideas from

Crazy fashion



everything qualifies her

she"s so doing everything to stay relivant mediocre, overhyped, overrated,everything qualifies hershe"s so doing everything to stay relivant 1 Like 1 Share

I dnt know what Nairaland is turning into oo. Celebrity this wear pant, celebrity that go to gym, this one go shopping, that one go eat. Must everything they go grace frontpage? they are not even on Nairaland fah. It's high time you mods started considering nairalanders too ooo.



I don bath 2 tyms 2day and nobody push am go front page

L

Osanebi007:

Hairstyle looking like Curved Pweek ... don't quote me pls.....ayam nor feeling well u are not feeling well but ur brain still fit process wetin d hair look like, u are really not feeling well u are not feeling well but ur brain still fit process wetin d hair look like, u are really not feeling well

olafunny:

I dnt know what Nairaland is turning into oo. Celebrity this wear pant, celebrity that go to gym, this one go shopping, that one go eat. Must everything they go grace frontpage? they are not even on Nairaland fah. It's high time you mods started considering nairalanders too ooo.



I don bath 2 tyms 2day and nobody push am go front page u no show us wen u dey barf, so we no belive u u no show us wen u dey barf, so we no belive u

swiz123:

Is there any fantasy better than the fantasy of ramming this girl doggy

Her yansh fit dey stink from behind sef... abeg, think 2ce, padi mi. Her yansh fit dey stink from behind sef... abeg, think 2ce, padi mi. 1 Like

Reelmii:

u no show us wen u dey barf, so we no belive u shey u won see ni shey u won see ni 1 Like