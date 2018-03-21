₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by vanessaRN(f): 3:17pm
The singer who is no stranger to bold fashion statements stepped out in this lovely ankara jumpsuit and it’s absolutely gorgeous.
SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/photos-singer-yemi-alade-stun-in-ankara-jumpsuit/
cc lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Gisthoodng(m): 3:28pm
Invest what u gat don't turn to model oo u and clothing sha
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Billyonaire: 3:38pm
And, she has finally lost her mind.....
Looks like a reptilian.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Osgilliat(m): 3:41pm
She really need to sing more than dancing.
Faded
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by dantyboy: 3:56pm
Ok
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by omooba969(m): 3:56pm
Her pant & bra fit be ankara sef.
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by swiz123(m): 3:56pm
Is there any fantasy better than the fantasy of ramming this girl doggy
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Osanebi007(m): 3:56pm
Hairstyle looking like Curved Pweek ... don't quote me pls.....ayam nor feeling well
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Teeboi56: 3:57pm
End time hair styles
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by S3ttingz01: 3:57pm
Cool
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:57pm
RELEASE ANOTHER TRACK NA BABE!
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Follygunners: 3:57pm
She looks just like the Ancestral Yoruba deities... Orisa-Bunmi, Shigidi, Ebora, Anjonu, Ifa, Esu, Egun, Oya, Sango, Osun, Ogun, Obatala etc...
The pesin below me no sabi taste..
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:57pm
Nice outfit
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by naijjaman(m): 3:58pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by biggy26: 3:58pm
Over exposure don dey worry this girl. Do music, you're not a fashion designer or stylist.
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by femi4: 3:58pm
vanessaRN:looking like a gear box
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by curvilicious: 3:58pm
This babe has too much energy
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by TeeLawrnz: 3:59pm
vanessaRN:Okay
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by blairlady(f): 3:59pm
��� to her hair stylist...
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by naijjaman(m): 4:01pm
Ok. I have seen the masquerade, where is the performance taking place?
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by missimelda01(f): 4:03pm
I wonder where she gets her fashion ideas from
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Olypeppy(f): 4:03pm
Crazy fashion
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Wapkoshcom(m): 4:03pm
mediocre, overhyped, overrated,
everything qualifies her
she"s so doing everything to stay relivant
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by olafunny(m): 4:04pm
I dnt know what Nairaland is turning into oo. Celebrity this wear pant, celebrity that go to gym, this one go shopping, that one go eat. Must everything they go grace frontpage? they are not even on Nairaland fah. It's high time you mods started considering nairalanders too ooo.
I don bath 2 tyms 2day and nobody push am go front page
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Marival: 4:12pm
L
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Reelmii: 4:12pm
Osanebi007:u are not feeling well but ur brain still fit process wetin d hair look like, u are really not feeling well
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Reelmii: 4:13pm
olafunny:u no show us wen u dey barf, so we no belive u
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Follygunners: 4:14pm
swiz123:
Her yansh fit dey stink from behind sef... abeg, think 2ce, padi mi.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by olafunny(m): 4:17pm
Reelmii:shey u won see ni
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Stun In Ankara Jumpsuit (Photos) by Deltayankeeboi: 4:23pm
NO OFFENCE. SHE LOOKS LIKE A HIGH PRIESTESS OF "IFA" SHRINE
1 Like
