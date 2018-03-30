₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Schneider Electric – As the Global Specialist in Energy Management™ and market leader in industrial automation and software. Schneider Electric enables people to experience and transform efficiency where they live and work; from home to enterprise, across the grid and the city. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, efficient, productive and green, the Group brings a world where innovative individuals use collaborative solutions to make the most of their energy, while using less of the common planet. Schneider Electric Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions) as follows;
1.) Senior Project/Program Manager Western Africa
Deadline: Ongoing.
Click Here To View Details
2.) Senior Tender Manager & Pipeline Manager
Deadline: Ongoing.
Click Here To View Details
3.) Sales Engineer
Deadline: 30th March, 2018.
Click Here To View Details
Source: https://schneiderele.taleo.net/careersection/2/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en#
|Re: Schneider Electric Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by miqos02(m): 3:58pm
Ss
|Re: Schneider Electric Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by ghiloman28: 3:58pm
SECOND ... FP
|Re: Schneider Electric Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by dantyboy: 3:58pm
Ok, after them don give their children finish, the reminant.
|Re: Schneider Electric Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by HRtechnique: 3:59pm
Nice...
|Re: Schneider Electric Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by MrRhymes101(m): 4:00pm
So jobs still dey this country... Wedding MC
|Re: Schneider Electric Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by ONeMAnMOPOL: 4:01pm
|Re: Schneider Electric Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by ONeMAnMOPOL: 4:03pm
ghiloman28:
You beta go and double ur hustle @alaba market
|Re: Schneider Electric Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by Teeboi56: 4:04pm
Abeg apply ur family to it
|Re: Schneider Electric Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by TDEMONEW: 4:13pm
as if the job is still available
|Re: Schneider Electric Fresh Job Recruitment (3 Positions) by segebase(m): 4:24pm
t
