|Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by vanessaRN(f): 3:24pm
Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha is today celebrating her daughter Chigozie’s 11th birthday.
Onuoha, sharing a baby photo of her daughter and a present one on IG penned down a deep post on what she passed through in the hands of her husband’s people.
According to her, she was maltreated and even almost killed as they vehemently kicked against their brother marrying an actress.
In her words;
1 and 11.. how time flies..
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by iMUMUweh(m): 3:26pm
see her playing the victim card.
When you were busy attacking your mother in-law in the dream, you never thought they will find out the source..
wicked witch
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by kulrunsman79(m): 4:42pm
Okay oooo
How is this news bikonu??
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by VIPERVENOM(m): 4:42pm
1 and 11.. how time flies..
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by 1stCitizen: 4:43pm
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Husty(m): 4:43pm
The fear of bleaching cream is the beginning of skin care
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Ennny(f): 4:44pm
which is she? and the person above me, she don winch u before? take am easy o
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by speedyconnect3: 4:44pm
The essence?
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Newpride(m): 4:45pm
How is this included in the news of the newly released abducted dapchi school girls.
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by ladiesreject(m): 4:45pm
vanessaRN:Na wao
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by omooba969(m): 4:45pm
Here in Madagascar we don't know her.
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by 1stCitizen: 4:45pm
Simply because I was an actor, I was dragged to every police station in Lagos, assassins were constantly sent to my home. I was shamed on every national News paper/tabloids like a common thief and was made an object of caricature
Only you one. Anyway there are 3 sides to every story like this.
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by okuneddie(m): 4:46pm
I'm not sure if she is still married to the man or if the man is still alive because he can't be and she will bring his family on social media. I don't want to know what they did but bringing them here is out of it. It shows who she is and her upbringing.
Because Oyinbo say Upbringing is a Virtual...Thaink u
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Talktoyoulater(f): 4:46pm
Tough times don't last but tough people do.thank u 4 sharing with us.but how am i sure u are saying the truth?
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by blesskewe(f): 4:47pm
If I talk na
One Mumu moderator go come ban me
Mumu
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Throwback: 4:47pm
She must have a very weak husband, to the extent that his family sent assassins after you on numerous occasions.
Or she is an actress who has confused her life story for a movie script she rehearsed.
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by chii8(f): 4:47pm
Someone quotes the whole stuff to type na waooo
The FTC person is talking about witches, how you take know.
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by aonag: 4:48pm
ah ahn.. so there was phone already that year... hmnm...
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:49pm
Some in laws sef
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by omooba969(m): 4:49pm
nairavsdollars:
How free are you with mature guys?
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Flexherbal(m): 4:50pm
Happy birthday to her!
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by kolawoleibukun: 4:50pm
hh
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by GentlemanAyo(m): 4:51pm
For the fact that she is Igbo, she is a pathetic liar. Never trust any Igbo, nothing good can come from that tribe.
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by AntiBrutus: 4:52pm
If a man's family doesn't want you, please don't force it.
Especially with an Igbo man, Igbo men are very family oriented.
Most times, the family wins! Just like they won in her case.
Happy birthday to her daughter.
She just had to steal some attention with her sob story
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Greyworld: 4:52pm
iMUMUweh:cloned copycat
shame
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by styless(f): 4:53pm
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by chii8(f): 4:54pm
GentlemanAyo:Are you alright?
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by GentlemanAyo(m): 4:56pm
chii8:
Go and ask your great grandfather in his grave
|Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by GentlemanAyo(m): 4:56pm
