Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha is today celebrating her daughter Chigozie’s 11th birthday.



Onuoha, sharing a baby photo of her daughter and a present one on IG penned down a deep post on what she passed through in the hands of her husband’s people.



According to her, she was maltreated and even almost killed as they vehemently kicked against their brother marrying an actress.



In her words;



1 and 11.. how time flies..

Lord I am humbled.Thank you for your many blessings upon her life. Lord you favored me and blessed me with the most gracious daughter in the household of the igwegbe’s. Despite the many battles from the enemies of Igwegbe’s household, you showed me mercy and gave me strength. I became a mom in the midst of a raging storm“ .



I was threatened constantly that “you will never marry my brother, you will never be a mom, you will be barren, i will kill you, I will rather die than have you bear my brother kids or step your foot in my father’s house , you and your children will be bastards”. For no just cause.. Simply because I was an actor, I was dragged to every police station in Lagos, assassins were constantly sent to my home. I was shamed on every national News paper/tabloids like a common thief and was made an object of caricature because I was in love with your father as he did me. My crime was wanting to settle down like every other young woman.



Through it all, I remained silent and pleaded my case before God. You o lord covered my shame and gave your final judgement. You blessed me with Chigozie and it’s been endless blessings since then. Lord continue to silence every roaring lion and enemies of our household. May every stone thrown at us be the solid rock upon which we build our foundation. May your grace never depart from her for she brought me comfort, peace and many blessings. Continue to protect her from all who have been fighting tirelessly to deny her her due place in her father’s home and the joy of growing up with her father like every girl deserves. Chigozie Being your mom was the best Job I ever had and continue to do till the day I close my eyes in perfect peace. I �you child of mine.

Happy 11th Birthday Nicole ���������

We love you and are proud to be your parents ����



https://www.instagram.com/p/BgkwZkUHxn2/?hl=en



source

see her playing the victim card.





When you were busy attacking your mother in-law in the dream, you never thought they will find out the source..





wicked witch



see her playing the victim card.When you were busy attacking your mother in-law in the dream, you never thought they will find out the source..wicked witch 1 Like

Okay oooo

How is this news bikonu??

.

The fear of bleaching cream is the beginning of skin care

which is she? and the person above me, she don winch u before? take am easy o

The essence?



How is this included in the news of the newly released abducted dapchi school girls.

Na wao Na wao

Here in Madagascar we don't know her.

Simply because I was an actor, I was dragged to every police station in Lagos, assassins were constantly sent to my home. I was shamed on every national News paper/tabloids like a common thief and was made an object of caricature

Only you one. Anyway there are 3 sides to every story like this. Only you one. Anyway there are 3 sides to every story like this.





Because Oyinbo say Upbringing is a Virtual...Thaink u I'm not sure if she is still married to the man or if the man is still alive because he can't be and she will bring his family on social media. I don't want to know what they did but bringing them here is out of it. It shows who she is and her upbringing. 1 Like



Tough times don't last but tough people do.thank u 4 sharing with us.but how am i sure u are saying the truth? Tough times don't last but tough people do.thank u 4 sharing with us.but how am i sure u are saying the truth?

She must have a very weak husband, to the extent that his family sent assassins after you on numerous occasions.



Or she is an actress who has confused her life story for a movie script she rehearsed. 1 Like

Someone quotes the whole stuff to type na waooo



The FTC person is talking about witches, how you take know. 2 Likes

ah ahn.. so there was phone already that year... hmnm...

Some in laws sef

nairavsdollars:

How free are you with mature guys? How free are you with mature guys?

Happy birthday to her!

For the fact that she is Igbo, she is a pathetic liar. Never trust any Igbo, nothing good can come from that tribe.



Especially with an Igbo man, Igbo men are very family oriented.

Most times, the family wins! Just like they won in her case.



Happy birthday to her daughter.

She just had to steal some attention with her sob story If a man's family doesn't want you, please don't force it.Especially with an Igbo man, Igbo men are very family oriented.Most times, the family wins! Just like they won in her case.Happy birthday to her daughter.She just had to steal some attention with her sob story

GentlemanAyo:

For the fact that she is Igbo, she is a pathetic liar. Never trust any Igbo, nothing good can come from that tribe. Are you alright? Are you alright?