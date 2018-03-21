₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,096 members, 4,146,798 topics. Date: Wednesday, 21 March 2018 at 05:42 PM

Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter (8091 Views)

Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Kemi Olunloyo’s Arrest & Detention In Port Harcourt / Georgina Onuoha Reacts To Apostle Suleman's Sex Scandal / Photos From Georgina Onuoha's Birthday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by vanessaRN(f): 3:24pm

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha is today celebrating her daughter Chigozie’s 11th birthday.

Onuoha, sharing a baby photo of her daughter and a present one on IG penned down a deep post on what she passed through in the hands of her husband’s people.

According to her, she was maltreated and even almost killed as they vehemently kicked against their brother marrying an actress.

In her words;

1 and 11.. how time flies..
Lord I am humbled.Thank you for your many blessings upon her life. Lord you favored me and blessed me with the most gracious daughter in the household of the igwegbe’s. Despite the many battles from the enemies of Igwegbe’s household, you showed me mercy and gave me strength. I became a mom in the midst of a raging storm“ .

I was threatened constantly that “you will never marry my brother, you will never be a mom, you will be barren, i will kill you, I will rather die than have you bear my brother kids or step your foot in my father’s house , you and your children will be bastards”. For no just cause.. Simply because I was an actor, I was dragged to every police station in Lagos, assassins were constantly sent to my home. I was shamed on every national News paper/tabloids like a common thief and was made an object of caricature because I was in love with your father as he did me. My crime was wanting to settle down like every other young woman.

Through it all, I remained silent and pleaded my case before God. You o lord covered my shame and gave your final judgement. You blessed me with Chigozie and it’s been endless blessings since then. Lord continue to silence every roaring lion and enemies of our household. May every stone thrown at us be the solid rock upon which we build our foundation. May your grace never depart from her for she brought me comfort, peace and many blessings. Continue to protect her from all who have been fighting tirelessly to deny her her due place in her father’s home and the joy of growing up with her father like every girl deserves. Chigozie Being your mom was the best Job I ever had and continue to do till the day I close my eyes in perfect peace. I �you child of mine.
Happy 11th Birthday Nicole ���������
We love you and are proud to be your parents ����

https://www.instagram.com/p/BgkwZkUHxn2/?hl=en

source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/actress-georgina-onuoha-opens-up-on-what-she-endured-from-her-husbands-family/

Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by iMUMUweh(m): 3:26pm
shocked


see her playing the victim card.


When you were busy attacking your mother in-law in the dream, you never thought they will find out the source..


wicked witch

shocked

1 Like

Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by kulrunsman79(m): 4:42pm
Okay oooo
How is this news bikonu??
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by VIPERVENOM(m): 4:42pm
1 and 11.. how time flies..
Lord I am humbled.Thank you for your many blessings upon her life. Lord you favored me and blessed me with the most gracious daughter in the household of the igwegbe’s. Despite the many battles from the enemies of Igwegbe’s household, you showed me mercy and gave me strength. I became a mom in the midst of a raging storm“ .
I was threatened constantly that “you will never marry my brother, you will never be a mom, you will be barren, i will kill you, I will rather die than have you bear my brother kids or step your foot in my father’s house , you and your children will be bastards”. For no just cause.. Simply because I was an actor, I was dragged to ev.........................................

10 Likes

Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by 1stCitizen: 4:43pm
.
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Husty(m): 4:43pm
The fear of bleaching cream is the beginning of skin care grin
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Ennny(f): 4:44pm
which is she? and the person above me, she don winch u before? take am easy o
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by speedyconnect3: 4:44pm
The essence?
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Newpride(m): 4:45pm
How is this included in the news of the newly released abducted dapchi school girls.
grin grin
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by ladiesreject(m): 4:45pm
vanessaRN:

Nollywood actress Georgina Onuoha is today celebrating her daughter Chigozie’s 11th birthday.

Onuoha, sharing a baby photo of her daughter and a present one on IG penned down a deep post on what she passed through in the hands of her husband’s people.

According to her, she was maltreated and even almost killed as they vehemently kicked against their brother marrying an actress.

In her words;



https://www.instagram.com/p/BgkwZkUHxn2/?hl=en

source
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/21/actress-georgina-onuoha-opens-up-on-what-she-endured-from-her-husbands-family/

Na wao
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by omooba969(m): 4:45pm
Here in Madagascar we don't know her. cool

Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by 1stCitizen: 4:45pm
Simply because I was an actor, I was dragged to every police station in Lagos, assassins were constantly sent to my home. I was shamed on every national News paper/tabloids like a common thief and was made an object of caricature

Only you one. Anyway there are 3 sides to every story like this.
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by okuneddie(m): 4:46pm
I'm not sure if she is still married to the man or if the man is still alive because he can't be and she will bring his family on social media. I don't want to know what they did but bringing them here is out of it. It shows who she is and her upbringing.

Because Oyinbo say Upbringing is a Virtual...Thaink u grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Talktoyoulater(f): 4:46pm
angry
Tough times don't last but tough people do.thank u 4 sharing with us.but how am i sure u are saying the truth?

Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by blesskewe(f): 4:47pm
If I talk na



One Mumu moderator go come ban me





Mumu
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Throwback: 4:47pm
She must have a very weak husband, to the extent that his family sent assassins after you on numerous occasions.

Or she is an actress who has confused her life story for a movie script she rehearsed.

1 Like

Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by chii8(f): 4:47pm
Someone quotes the whole stuff to type na waooo

The FTC person is talking about witches, how you take know.

2 Likes

Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by aonag: 4:48pm
ah ahn.. so there was phone already that year... hmnm...
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:49pm
Some in laws sef
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by omooba969(m): 4:49pm
nairavsdollars:
k

How free are you with mature guys?
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Flexherbal(m): 4:50pm
Happy birthday to her!
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by kolawoleibukun: 4:50pm
hh
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by GentlemanAyo(m): 4:51pm
For the fact that she is Igbo, she is a pathetic liar. Never trust any Igbo, nothing good can come from that tribe.
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by AntiBrutus: 4:52pm
If a man's family doesn't want you, please don't force it.
Especially with an Igbo man, Igbo men are very family oriented.
Most times, the family wins! Just like they won in her case.

Happy birthday to her daughter.
She just had to steal some attention with her sob story undecided
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by Greyworld: 4:52pm
iMUMUweh:
shocked


see her playing the victim card.


When you were busy attacking your mother in-law in the dream, you never thought they will find out the source..


wicked witch

shocked
cloned copycat

shame
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by styless(f): 4:53pm
grin

Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by chii8(f): 4:54pm
GentlemanAyo:
For the fact that she is Igbo, she is a pathetic liar. Never trust any Igbo, nothing good can come from that tribe.
Are you alright?
Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by GentlemanAyo(m): 4:56pm
chii8:

Are you alright?

Go and ask your great grandfather in his grave

1 Like

Re: Chigozie Nicole Igwegbe’s 11th Birthday: Georgina Onuoha Celebrates Her Daughter by GentlemanAyo(m): 4:56pm
undecided

(0) (1) (Reply)

Desmond Elliot And Ini Edo / Comedienne And Presenter Helen Paul Welcomes A Babyboy / Nicki Minaj Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction Flaunting Her Boobs In Hot Outfit

Viewing this topic: bukatyne(f), feelme3(m), jarkbauer, olaboy1, Temple1288(m), qubys(m), FortifiedCity, samragyone(m), AmyGod, Jehitalahun, veritas2001, Carinaflo(f), eph12(m), queenblossom, Adaowerri111, Immune1(m), oyes2015, pussyAvenger, Teetol, MamaGiovanni, freecocoa(f), ClassicMG, Boleyndynasty2(f), chinah609(m), engrrash, AutoJoshNIG, ejifranks(m), LotannaAnaekwe, barnacle, eneji50(m), LGISREAL, JVgal(f), Iyajelili(f), alphaconde(m), jossy1luv(f), addictiv(m), rockcitie, Hungarriman, teetee123, ojaybaba(m), bloodsiamese(m), NaijaElba(m), Spoilt4toto, Bellarod05, Fizz29(m), 1dafulmi(f), funshyboi(m), wizzy11, qmd24(m), neezar, JayXclusive03, watchwoman(f), Adedoks(m), Lacoolmley, hypertension(m) and 132 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.