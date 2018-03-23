Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder (13333 Views)

Brian Acton, who co-founded WhatsApp with Jan Koum in 2009, has declared it's time for you to leave Facebook, following the recent scandal with Facebook's alleged indirect involvement in the US Elections of 2016.



A little backstory in case you missed it - data mining and analytics firm Cambridge Analytica misused Facebook user data in violation of Facebook's guidelines and terms, leading to a continuing, huge scandal. The data played a huge role in influencing voters in the 2016 US Elections to favor then-candidate Donald Trump. The scandal has lead to a big drop in Facebook stock value in the past week.



It goes without saying that many in the tech community have turned their attention to Facebook and CEO Mark Zuckerberg's silence has been troubling. Some investors are even reportedly suing Facebook over the stock price drop.



So in light of the evolving controversy Brian Acton voiced his opinion on Twitter that people should delete their Facebook accounts, saying "Delete and forget. It's time to care about privacy."



Brian Acton left WhatsApp earlier this year. Facebook's $22B acquisition of the messaging app has lead to his impressive $5.5B net worth. He has recently invested some $50M into a WhatsApp-rival service Signal.



Mark zuka has apologized and promised to belt up and protect users data from unwanted privacy infringement. He lost over $9B just in 4 days. Abeg make we pity am small na





"On February 19, 2014, months after a venture capital financing round at a $1.5 billion valuation, Facebook announced it was acquiring WhatsApp for US$19 billion, its largest acquisition to date."



Funny how, after getting several Billion USD (!Billion with a B) from Facebook can post this on Twitter.



Funny how, after getting several Billion USD (!Billion with a B) from Facebook can post this on Twitter.

I would do the same if I was a Billionaire

I guess when Obama and Hillary Clinton campaigns worked directly with FB it was okay? Trump won and every line of reasoning is out of the window.

Maybe FB should come "clean" and release info about other campaigns they sold user data to. 40 Likes 1 Share

Deleted my Facebook account with over 1000 'friends' in April of 2013 after too many amebos and secret stalkers were using my information (that I willingly posted) to spread rumors, cause fights, and embarrass me. So I did the needful and never looked back. Can't wait to celebrate my 5 year anniversary from that diabolical, vacuous, time-wasting, nonsensical site.





i stand with whatsapp

i stopped posting and deactivated my facebook account on 27th December 2016, the deleted it on 3rd January this year. Reason; it has so far become useless. 12 Likes

make we pity wetin u kw how many of my account him Don block abeg hooo no carry that one come

Seconded mehn

Guidette:

What do you do with spare time.?

What do you do with spare time.?

I only visit Facebook and nairaland.

Facebook is a great and useful platform both personally and professionally.



It all has to do with self-control. If you lack self-control then you should probably stay off of social media.



There's only one gripe that I have, I spent too much time having to check my settings to set things to private instead of public.



I've been able to find long lost friends on Facebook, this could not have happened elsewhere.



I will not delete Facebook but I will continue to monitor my privacy settings. 39 Likes 4 Shares

Facebook is a great and useful platform both personally and professionally.



It all has to do with self-control. If you lack self-control then you should probably stay off of social media.



There's only one gripe that I have, I spent too much time having to check my settings to set things to private instead of public.



I've been able to find long lost friends on Facebook, this could not have happened elsewhere.



I will not delete Facebook but I will continue to monitor my privacy settings.





It's obvious you have no idea what cookies in your browser does

Mark zuka has apologized and promised to belt up and protect users data from unwanted privacy infringement. He lost over $9B just in 4 days. Abeg make we pity am small na

You know how much the guy makes from paid ads?



He's selling and making money off your privacy.



You know how much the guy makes from paid ads?

He's selling and making money off your privacy.

If Mark were to be someone who's not influential, I bet his ass will rot in jail.

It's obvious you have no idea what cookies in your browser does

It's obvious you have no idea of what I do for a living and probably for longer than you've been alive



It's obvious you have no idea of what I do for a living and probably for longer than you've been alive

I'm not one of your inept underlings on here.

Good.



Good.

I never had any social media acct cos I knew what was coming. Your information are in the hands of the matrix overlords. You are a product

Good.



I never had any social media acct cos I knew what was coming. Your information are in the hands of the matrix overlords. You are a product

This one that you're on nko? Is Nairaland not social media?

This one that you're on nko? Is Nairaland not social media?

It is, but what is my name again

It is, but what is my name again

Thank you. Have a nice evening.

Deleted my Facebook account with over 1000 'friends' in April of 2013 after too many amebos and secret stalkers were using my information (that I willingly posted) to spread rumors, cause fights, and embarrass me. So I did the needful and never looked back. Can't wait to celebrate my 5 year anniversary from that diabolical, vacuous, time-wasting, nonsensical site.

It's all the monitoring-spirit furkery that i couldn't ever get used to.



And the obvious fakery everywhere that makes you retch and wanna choke somebody esp when the unavoidable but inevitably daft ones starting cussing they-selves the hell out!



It's all the monitoring-spirit furkery that i couldn't ever get used to.

And the obvious fakery everywhere that makes you retch and wanna choke somebody esp when the unavoidable but inevitably daft ones starting cussing they-selves the hell out!

Been inactive so long i might as well delete it.

But, how do you want a lot of these 9ja girls to feed? The world is trying to help Nigeria curb malnutrition and you people are here saying people should delete their social media accounts. 3 Likes

Well, your pix is on your nl profile, you are not totally free

you funny

Bj

This 4kin vindictive guy...just because them pursue u for beginning 1 Like

Trump is doing well and has focused on delivering his campaign promises.



You guys will wail and wail and wail until Trump finish his second tenor.



Ndi ara.



Come and delete whatsapp for us.



Make una com swap the idiot you guys and Obama gave us as president.



Nkita ra ike unu!!! 2 Likes