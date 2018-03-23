₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by Newsprex(m): 8:55am On Mar 22
Brian Acton, who co-founded WhatsApp with Jan Koum in 2009, has declared it's time for you to leave Facebook, following the recent scandal with Facebook's alleged indirect involvement in the US Elections of 2016.
Source - https://prexblog.com/brian-acton-co-founder-of-whatsapp-wants-you-to-delete-and-leave-facebook/
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by uzohrome(m): 9:15am On Mar 22
Mark zuka has apologized and promised to belt up and protect users data from unwanted privacy infringement. He lost over $9B just in 4 days. Abeg make we pity am small na
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by OrestesDante(m): 9:49am On Mar 22
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by MarkWayne89: 10:59am On Mar 22
"On February 19, 2014, months after a venture capital financing round at a $1.5 billion valuation, Facebook announced it was acquiring WhatsApp for US$19 billion, its largest acquisition to date." https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WhatsApp#Facebook_subsidiary_(2014%E2%80%93present)
Funny how, after getting several Billion USD (!Billion with a B) from Facebook can post this on Twitter.
I would do the same if I was a Billionaire
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by blowedfish: 12:05pm On Mar 22
I guess when Obama and Hillary Clinton campaigns worked directly with FB it was okay? Trump won and every line of reasoning is out of the window.
Maybe FB should come "clean" and release info about other campaigns they sold user data to.
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by Guidette(f): 1:47pm On Mar 22
Deleted my Facebook account with over 1000 'friends' in April of 2013 after too many amebos and secret stalkers were using my information (that I willingly posted) to spread rumors, cause fights, and embarrass me. So I did the needful and never looked back. Can't wait to celebrate my 5 year anniversary from that diabolical, vacuous, time-wasting, nonsensical site.
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by Earthspilgrim: 3:09pm On Mar 22
see all the big big monies they are calling, me I cannot go and kill myself
big people drama
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by Khd95(m): 4:36pm On Mar 22
i stand with whatsapp
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by DjAndroid: 6:15pm On Mar 22
i stopped posting and deactivated my facebook account on 27th December 2016, the deleted it on 3rd January this year. Reason; it has so far become useless.
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by Olachase(m): 6:24pm On Mar 22
uzohrome:make we pity wetin u kw how many of my account him Don block abeg hooo no carry that one come
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by Samusu(m): 7:17pm On Mar 22
Seconded mehn
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by 1zynnvn(m): 8:01pm On Mar 22
Guidette:
What do you do with spare time.?
I only visit Facebook and nairaland.
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by EgunMogaji: 10:09pm On Mar 22
Facebook is a great and useful platform both personally and professionally.
It all has to do with self-control. If you lack self-control then you should probably stay off of social media.
There's only one gripe that I have, I spent too much time having to check my settings to set things to private instead of public.
I've been able to find long lost friends on Facebook, this could not have happened elsewhere.
I will not delete Facebook but I will continue to monitor my privacy settings.
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by dake40(m): 10:19pm On Mar 22
EgunMogaji:
It's obvious you have no idea what cookies in your browser does
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by dake40(m): 10:22pm On Mar 22
uzohrome:
You know how much the guy makes from paid ads?
He's selling and making money off your privacy.
If Mark were to be someone who's not influential, I bet his ass will rot in jail.
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by EgunMogaji: 10:43pm On Mar 22
dake40:
It's obvious you have no idea of what I do for a living and probably for longer than you've been alive
I'm not one of your inept underlings on here.
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by Billyonaire: 11:14pm On Mar 22
Good.
I never had any social media acct cos I knew what was coming. Your information are in the hands of the matrix overlords. You are a product
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by EgunMogaji: 12:03am
Billyonaire:
This one that you're on nko? Is Nairaland not social media?
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by Billyonaire: 12:14am
EgunMogaji:
It is, but what is my name again
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by EgunMogaji: 12:17am
Billyonaire:
Thank you. Have a nice evening.
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by IdeyFindWife: 4:42am
Guidette:
It's all the monitoring-spirit furkery that i couldn't ever get used to.
And the obvious fakery everywhere that makes you retch and wanna choke somebody esp when the unavoidable but inevitably daft ones starting cussing they-selves the hell out!
Been inactive so long i might as well delete it.
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by GreenArrow1(m): 5:12am
But, how do you want a lot of these 9ja girls to feed? The world is trying to help Nigeria curb malnutrition and you people are here saying people should delete their social media accounts.
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by femi4: 5:51am
Guidette:Well, your pix is on your nl profile, you are not totally free
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by falcon01: 6:50am
Billyonaire:you funny
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by Fanatique: 7:51am
Bj
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by cr7lomo: 7:52am
This 4kin vindictive guy...just because them pursue u for beginning
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by Promismike(m): 7:54am
Trump is doing well and has focused on delivering his campaign promises.
You guys will wail and wail and wail until Trump finish his second tenor.
Ndi ara.
Come and delete whatsapp for us.
Make una com swap the idiot you guys and Obama gave us as president.
Nkita ra ike unu!!!
|Re: "It's Time To Delete Your Facebook Account" - Brian Acton, Whatsapp Co-founder by sotall(m): 7:54am
Ok
