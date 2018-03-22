₦airaland Forum

Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by NaijaCelebrity: 9:57am
Popular Lagos-based makeup artist,Tonia who dragged Nollywood actress Susan Peters on the social media some days ago has been paid.

The make up artist humiliated Susan Peters over her refusal to pay for her service and pick her call.

To prevent herself from further ridiculous humiliation, the Nollywood actress quickly settled her debt.

The actress has started firing back at the inpatient MUA on the social media.

Here are some of her posts.

“WakandaKingdom, no room for attention seekers. #SusanPeters #Suezplace #SuezKitchen #SueRitzPlc #Suezplace #Agboyiventures #12ADProductions we no be mates at all #nooneisindispensable Nigerians always like one sided story , looking for cheap publicity. I have gone out the building, we are made of steel. Makeup by bellb, I will soon post all the alerts to all the accounts paid.”

“I will live and let God, he alone knows the truth, God of Shiloh!!! Certain people will always bad mouth people forgetting this world is a circle, it s well.”

Tonia also fired back at Susan Peters:

Her words:

“Do NOT take my Quietness for Stupidity. If being TRUTHFUL makes me Bad.
Then I’m F**king BAD. Please leave my dp alone. It’s been there for weeks, I’m not gonna change it now.
To all those talking bout patience, I pray and hope to God, you don’t get owed in your business at a time of EMERGENCY , I pray.
If I wanted cheap publicity, I would have done it since not now”.

The situation of things in Nigeria is not helping the ‘Big Girls’. Big girls are not smiling oooo.

 

http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-susan-peters-settles-debts-called-debtor/

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Olalan(m): 9:59am
Naija celebs living fake lives....

12 Likes

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by olasaad(f): 10:05am
If someone own you and don't want to pay just go to his/her social media page and ask for your money there. let the world settled am for you

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by biacan(f): 10:08am
Better cheesy
Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by miracool946: 10:24am
onigbese

2 Likes

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by EsotericMonk: 11:47am
The Susan thief Peters got served. Some morons on the other thread were thinking via their anus when they said the make up artiste should be patient and would be spoiling her market by taking it to social media.
Shebi celebs live on social media. If their olosho business pays with a mansion, they would use it to blind our eyes. You have to go rogue when dealing with a rogue.
And to those who talked about spoiling her market, If you are good, you are good. Deep calls unto deep.

9 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by miqos02(m): 11:47am
Wow

1 Like

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Nwaohafia1(f): 11:48am
According to NwaAmaikpe....the MUA social media may trend today but her business may trek tomorrow.

Hahaha.

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by busky101(m): 11:48am
She no for pay am na..... Perhaps she underestimated the power of social media

1 Like

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 11:48am
shocked shocked

what is that bump below her lower jaw?


Is it what my Yoruba friends call gegelorun?


Or is she using caterpillar to shave her beards

1 Like

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by judecares1(m): 11:49am
foolish gal,after sleeping with politicians they just paid u now that was y u remembered to pay ur debits
fine gal na money
Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by NwaAmaikpe: 11:49am
shocked


She is a fool to have paid back.

The girl has disgraced her already, so she has nothing at risk, what face is she saving?

Afterall there is a famous Kalabari proverb that says;
"You don't tell a woman who has given birth in the market square to close her legs when sitting in public"

13 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by adaksbullet(m): 11:50am
As bigged has these woman his, he's still owed debts undecided undecided undecided undecided


Shamed in u Satan peter angry angry angry angry angry

1 Like

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 11:51am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
Sneeze it out

1 Like

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Nwaohafia1(f): 11:51am
olasaad:
If someone own you and don't want to pay just go to his/her social media page and ask for your money there. let the world settled am for you

Let the Court of Public Opinion settle am for you

2 Likes

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Izecson3D(m): 11:51am
let me call out Lalasticlala since he's owing me Front page..

2 Likes

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Longifa: 11:52am
lol
Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Xisnin(m): 11:52am
So she has the money but refused to pay. Evil debtor.
Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Onyinye15(f): 11:52am
angry
Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Iseoluwani: 11:53am
Aunty susan

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by olabrad: 11:54am
Those of you measuring your life by the make-believe standard of social media, hope you can see how stupid you are?
Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by folakemigeh(f): 11:56am
The Makeup Artist's act will make her lose customers.

She wanted to make fame, but she did that in a wrong way
Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by HORLADSTAR(m): 11:57am
Rubbish
Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by soberdrunk(m): 11:58am
The way ladies spend money on makeup baffles me, i nearly had a seizure the day my friends sister told me she spent "550 thousand" for wedding makeup that will only last "24 hours", how much is it to paint a full "three bedroom flat" that will last years...... angry

2 Likes

Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Queenslary(f): 12:01pm
onigbese funmi lowo mi, ati fe gba Olide cheesy
Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by onomeabuja: 12:01pm
I.M NOT PART OF THIS THREAD OOOOOOOOO
Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Queenslary(f): 12:03pm
folakemigeh:
The Makeup Artist's act will make her lose customers.

She wanted to make fame, but she did that in a wrong way

are you saying she shouldn't have called her out to pay?

