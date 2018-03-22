Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt (9484 Views)

Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public / Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" / Nollywood Actress Susan Peters Weds Today - Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The make up artist humiliated Susan Peters over her refusal to pay for her service and pick her call.



To prevent herself from further ridiculous humiliation, the Nollywood actress quickly settled her debt.



The actress has started firing back at the inpatient MUA on the social media.



Here are some of her posts.



“WakandaKingdom, no room for attention seekers. #SusanPeters #Suezplace #SuezKitchen #SueRitzPlc #Suezplace #Agboyiventures #12ADProductions we no be mates at all #nooneisindispensable Nigerians always like one sided story , looking for cheap publicity. I have gone out the building, we are made of steel. Makeup by bellb, I will soon post all the alerts to all the accounts paid.”



“I will live and let God, he alone knows the truth, God of Shiloh!!! Certain people will always bad mouth people forgetting this world is a circle, it s well.”

Tonia also fired back at Susan Peters:



Her words:



“Do NOT take my Quietness for Stupidity. If being TRUTHFUL makes me Bad.

Then I’m F**king BAD. Please leave my dp alone. It’s been there for weeks, I’m not gonna change it now.

To all those talking bout patience, I pray and hope to God, you don’t get owed in your business at a time of EMERGENCY , I pray.

If I wanted cheap publicity, I would have done it since not now”.

The situation of things in Nigeria is not helping the ‘Big Girls’. Big girls are not smiling oooo.







http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-susan-peters-settles-debts-called-debtor/ Popular Lagos-based makeup artist,Tonia who dragged Nollywood actress Susan Peters on the social media some days ago has been paid.The make up artist humiliated Susan Peters over her refusal to pay for her service and pick her call.To prevent herself from further ridiculous humiliation, the Nollywood actress quickly settled her debt.The actress has started firing back at the inpatient MUA on the social media.Here are some of her posts.Tonia also fired back at Susan Peters:Her words:The situation of things in Nigeria is not helping the ‘Big Girls’. Big girls are not smiling oooo.

Naija celebs living fake lives.... 12 Likes

If someone own you and don't want to pay just go to his/her social media page and ask for your money there. let the world settled am for you 17 Likes 1 Share

Better

onigbese 2 Likes

The Susan thief Peters got served. Some morons on the other thread were thinking via their anus when they said the make up artiste should be patient and would be spoiling her market by taking it to social media.

Shebi celebs live on social media. If their olosho business pays with a mansion, they would use it to blind our eyes. You have to go rogue when dealing with a rogue.

And to those who talked about spoiling her market, If you are good, you are good. Deep calls unto deep. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Wow 1 Like

According to NwaAmaikpe....the MUA social media may trend today but her business may trek tomorrow.



Hahaha. 15 Likes 1 Share

She no for pay am na..... Perhaps she underestimated the power of social media 1 Like





what is that bump below her lower jaw?





Is it what my Yoruba friends call gegelorun?





Or is she using caterpillar to shave her beards what is that bump below her lower jaw?Is it what my Yoruba friends call gegelorun?Or is she using caterpillar to shave her beards 1 Like

foolish gal,after sleeping with politicians they just paid u now that was y u remembered to pay ur debits

fine gal na money







She is a fool to have paid back.



The girl has disgraced her already, so she has nothing at risk, what face is she saving?



Afterall there is a famous Kalabari proverb that says;

"You don't tell a woman who has given birth in the market square to close her legs when sitting in public" She is a fool to have paid back.The girl has disgraced her already, so she has nothing at risk, what face is she saving?Afterall there is a famous Kalabari proverb that says; 13 Likes 3 Shares







Shamed in u Satan peter As bigged has these woman his, he's still owed debtsShamed in u Satan peter 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:

Sneeze it out Sneeze it out 1 Like

olasaad:

If someone own you and don't want to pay just go to his/her social media page and ask for your money there. let the world settled am for you

Let the Court of Public Opinion settle am for you Let the Court of Public Opinion settle am for you 2 Likes

let me call out Lalasticlala since he's owing me Front page.. 2 Likes

lol

So she has the money but refused to pay. Evil debtor.

Aunty susan

Those of you measuring your life by the make-believe standard of social media, hope you can see how stupid you are?

The Makeup Artist's act will make her lose customers.



She wanted to make fame, but she did that in a wrong way

Rubbish

The way ladies spend money on makeup baffles me, i nearly had a seizure the day my friends sister told me she spent "550 thousand" for wedding makeup that will only last "24 hours", how much is it to paint a full "three bedroom flat" that will last years...... 2 Likes

onigbese funmi lowo mi, ati fe gba Olide

I.M NOT PART OF THIS THREAD OOOOOOOOO