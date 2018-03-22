₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,474 members, 4,148,247 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 01:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt (9484 Views)
Halima Abubakar And Susan Peters Wash Their Dirty Linen In Public / Susan Peters: "When I Answered Call Near 3rd Mainland Bridge, What Happened" / Nollywood Actress Susan Peters Weds Today - Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by NaijaCelebrity: 9:57am
Popular Lagos-based makeup artist,Tonia who dragged Nollywood actress Susan Peters on the social media some days ago has been paid.
The make up artist humiliated Susan Peters over her refusal to pay for her service and pick her call.
To prevent herself from further ridiculous humiliation, the Nollywood actress quickly settled her debt.
The actress has started firing back at the inpatient MUA on the social media.
Here are some of her posts.
“WakandaKingdom, no room for attention seekers. #SusanPeters #Suezplace #SuezKitchen #SueRitzPlc #Suezplace #Agboyiventures #12ADProductions we no be mates at all #nooneisindispensable Nigerians always like one sided story , looking for cheap publicity. I have gone out the building, we are made of steel. Makeup by bellb, I will soon post all the alerts to all the accounts paid.”
Tonia also fired back at Susan Peters:
Her words:
The situation of things in Nigeria is not helping the ‘Big Girls’. Big girls are not smiling oooo.
http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-susan-peters-settles-debts-called-debtor/
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Olalan(m): 9:59am
Naija celebs living fake lives....
12 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by olasaad(f): 10:05am
If someone own you and don't want to pay just go to his/her social media page and ask for your money there. let the world settled am for you
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by biacan(f): 10:08am
Better
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by miracool946: 10:24am
onigbese
2 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by EsotericMonk: 11:47am
The Susan thief Peters got served. Some morons on the other thread were thinking via their anus when they said the make up artiste should be patient and would be spoiling her market by taking it to social media.
Shebi celebs live on social media. If their olosho business pays with a mansion, they would use it to blind our eyes. You have to go rogue when dealing with a rogue.
And to those who talked about spoiling her market, If you are good, you are good. Deep calls unto deep.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by miqos02(m): 11:47am
Wow
1 Like
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Nwaohafia1(f): 11:48am
According to NwaAmaikpe....the MUA social media may trend today but her business may trek tomorrow.
Hahaha.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by busky101(m): 11:48am
She no for pay am na..... Perhaps she underestimated the power of social media
1 Like
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 11:48am
what is that bump below her lower jaw?
Is it what my Yoruba friends call gegelorun?
Or is she using caterpillar to shave her beards
1 Like
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by judecares1(m): 11:49am
foolish gal,after sleeping with politicians they just paid u now that was y u remembered to pay ur debits
fine gal na money
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by NwaAmaikpe: 11:49am
She is a fool to have paid back.
The girl has disgraced her already, so she has nothing at risk, what face is she saving?
Afterall there is a famous Kalabari proverb that says;
"You don't tell a woman who has given birth in the market square to close her legs when sitting in public"
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by adaksbullet(m): 11:50am
As bigged has these woman his, he's still owed debts
Shamed in u Satan peter
1 Like
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 11:51am
NwaAmaikpe:Sneeze it out
1 Like
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Nwaohafia1(f): 11:51am
olasaad:
Let the Court of Public Opinion settle am for you
2 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Izecson3D(m): 11:51am
let me call out Lalasticlala since he's owing me Front page..
2 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Longifa: 11:52am
lol
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Xisnin(m): 11:52am
So she has the money but refused to pay. Evil debtor.
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Onyinye15(f): 11:52am
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Iseoluwani: 11:53am
Aunty susan
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by olabrad: 11:54am
Those of you measuring your life by the make-believe standard of social media, hope you can see how stupid you are?
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by folakemigeh(f): 11:56am
The Makeup Artist's act will make her lose customers.
She wanted to make fame, but she did that in a wrong way
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by HORLADSTAR(m): 11:57am
Rubbish
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by soberdrunk(m): 11:58am
The way ladies spend money on makeup baffles me, i nearly had a seizure the day my friends sister told me she spent "550 thousand" for wedding makeup that will only last "24 hours", how much is it to paint a full "three bedroom flat" that will last years......
2 Likes
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Queenslary(f): 12:01pm
onigbese funmi lowo mi, ati fe gba Olide
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by onomeabuja: 12:01pm
I.M NOT PART OF THIS THREAD OOOOOOOOO
|Re: Susan Peters Settles Tonia MUA After Makeup Artist Called Her Out Over Debt by Queenslary(f): 12:03pm
folakemigeh:
are you saying she shouldn't have called her out to pay?
A Nairalander With Korede Bello / Checkout How Bleaching Cream Transformed This Nigerian Lady (photos) / Nick Vujicic With Wife In Hawaii
Viewing this topic: kahara(m), soffyB, eniboi(m), sirp2007, Fresia01(f), ovieigho(m), Jaytee116, GnyOverlord, Mjshexy(f), Niza01(m), ganja06(m), Jflex07(m), yinusabass(m), lucind(f), Coscyn, dacblogger(f), kanirip, dguizman(m), kewhos(m), stodeda, Scholes007(m), ebenco2000, Lifesummary, mcjendol(m), wizzprince, Laeroy(f), cygnus05(m), DOLLARTEX(m), obatoro, Demmama7(m), prosper19, gaventa, Antara0503(m), BabaAduras, oibrahim11, olite93, namdy, offor88(m), K2asure, vlogger and 89 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7