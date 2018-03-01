₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:16am
@YomzzyBlog
Nigerian economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu is celebrating his 55th birthday today, March 22, 2018.
To mark this day, the businessman shared a video via his social media page carrying number foil balloons indicating he's 55 years old today.
Happy Birthday Sir!!
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:16am
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by remi1444(m): 10:24am
FTC to our brothers and sisters that are unfortunate in the hands of herdsmen.
hbd sir... May you live longer than those Persons who values the life of cow than citizens in Benue.
Than those who outrightly named IPOB terrorist group and was showcasing tanks but can never arrest myetti Allah nor tag them as even criminals. Nigeria is for everybody not for some certain slowpoke.ed, pedophiles And midgets.
One Nigeria can be achieved when we get rid of nepotism.
3 Likes
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by lollyheart: 12:12pm
A man Repping all Igbo people, its hard to see his type this days a man with indisputable character and immense intellectual proficiency what we see these days are bunch of online nuisance like Nwaamakipe . happy birthday sir
5 Likes
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by iSage: 12:12pm
Looks good for 55. Money is good
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by mayowascholar(m): 12:12pm
hbd
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by miracool946: 12:12pm
just 55 with those enormous achievements. kudos to him
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 12:13pm
happy birthday Tony Tonero. I heard they are packaging you for President in 2019. Good luck sir
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by judecares1(m): 12:13pm
money can make u do some funny crazy things
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by resurgentxtian4: 12:13pm
Ok. Next!!!
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by handsomeyinka(m): 12:13pm
Hbd tony,you are one of the reason I respect the igbos...though am an Afonja,but I will still hail them.
IGBO KWENU!!!
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by yztak: 12:14pm
My mentors
Hbd
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 12:18pm
OK...
I have nothing to say. HBD
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by yondiamekenpach: 12:18pm
any news on the said release of successful candidates for this year tef program
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by fmworld888(m): 12:22pm
Hbd sir tony.....
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 12:23pm
lollyheart:
ONLINE 419
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by MrNwaAmaikpe(m): 12:28pm
MAY THOSE WHO LIVE TO HELP OTHERS BECOME SUCCESSFUL NEVER LACK, MAY THE GOOD LORD SEE THEM THROUGH THEIR GOOD ENDEAVOURS. GOD BLESS TONY ELUMELU, GOD BLESS ALL THOSE ON THE QUEST OF BUSINESS START-UP.
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:33pm
Heavy man.
Re: Tony Elumelu Celebrates His 55th Birthday (Photos) by Boss13: 12:33pm
C’mon Tony Elumelu, if it’s not business or new idea stop popping up on social media. Tell your publicist to go get a better job. You are an entrepreneur and all I want to read about when I see your name is business and great ideas and not you working out, holding balloons of taking pictures with entertainers.
I’m not hating on you, it just that it reduces your influence over the very subject matter we hold you with high regards.
