|How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by Donahue(m): 10:24am On Mar 22
How often do you use the split screen function in your smartphone?
1 Like
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by sinaj(f): 10:27am On Mar 22
Never used it b4
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by lowkey28(m): 10:57am On Mar 22
I find it difficult using it unless I'm chatting with my girlfriend.
3 Likes
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by greenhulk: 12:07pm On Mar 22
I use it everyday. Watching YouTube and whatsapping couldn't be better.
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by Dannykool(m): 1:57pm On Mar 22
Honestly I am hearing dis for d first time. How do one go about d split screen.
Wouldn't mind trying if I know d proceedings
4 Likes
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by greenhulk: 3:20pm On Mar 22
Dannykool:
First of all ur phone must be on Android 7.0 and above. If it is then open an app, then press and hold the recent apps button to select another app. Very simple.
5 Likes
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by dkronicle(m): 4:11pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:wow I just did it now.
6 Likes
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by Tenison96(m): 6:02pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:
Not necessarily Android 7.0.
I first used it on android 5.1
9 Likes
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by benueguy(m): 6:22pm On Mar 22
Tenison96:how, pls?
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by greenhulk: 6:35pm On Mar 22
Tenison96:
Yes Samsung had it on their older devices, but it became a native Android feature from Android 7.0 upwards
1 Like
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by Dontquit: 7:14pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:
I am using M5 can it work on it?
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by greenhulk: 7:25pm On Mar 22
Dontquit:
Gionee m5? If it's not on nougat no it won't work
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by DCONE1(m): 7:27pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:i didn't get you correctly pls be clear... List the steps
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by Dontquit: 7:35pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:
Will I down load this on store.
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by greenhulk: 7:54pm On Mar 22
DCONE1:
If ur phone is not running Android 7.0 and above don't bother, unless u have a Samsung flagship phone then it can work with even Android 5.0. if ur phone meets the specifications, then open an app, then press and hold the recent apps button and it will bring out a list of apps that can be opened in the second window. Or u can also do it by holding the recent apps button, then press home button and select another app and both apps will appear in a multiwindow. The image below is me watching YouTube and doing nairaland.
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by greenhulk: 7:57pm On Mar 22
Dontquit:
U don't have to download anything. What software is ur phone running? Check the post right above this.
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by Dontquit: 8:37pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:
Bros sorry pls how will I know the software, I b jjc to all ds ur lang.
1 Like
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by 100naira(m): 8:41pm On Mar 22
Used it once
Didn't like it.
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by aro1(m): 9:10pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:samsung is rily bae,wuld u believe i use d function on my samsung s3 of year 2012, running on kitkat,thou it has supported apps, Samsung is rily leading in technological advancements
1 Like
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by ololadeimmanuel(m): 9:16pm On Mar 22
some people don't even know it exists
Donahue:
1 Like
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by greenhulk: 9:20pm On Mar 22
aro1:
Yes, Samsung has had multiwindow a long time before it became a general Android thing. I remember pop up window in the days of galaxy s3. Multiwindow has been around on Samsung flagships since around 2012 but didn't support many apps. The implementation from Android 7.0 upwards has made it support many more apps.
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by greenhulk: 9:22pm On Mar 22
Dontquit:
Go to settings, about phone and check ur software version.
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by aro1(m): 9:29pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:u ar rily on point,pls i want to ask,ar u a tech blogger? i do chk up on most of ur posts,u ar varsatile in mobile phones discussions
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by greenhulk: 9:53pm On Mar 22
aro1:
Nope I'm not a tech blogger. Just someone that loves gadgets and I watch a lot of tech videos.
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by aro1(m): 9:57pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:we share d same passion,i do always love ur inputs,balanced nd factual. thumbs up
1 Like
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by Dontquit: 9:58pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:
This is
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by kvngjesse(m): 10:00pm On Mar 22
Aosp
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by greenhulk: 10:11pm On Mar 22
Dontquit:
U are on Android 5.1. Sorry split screen can't work
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by Dontquit: 10:16pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:
Thank u, can I modify it?
|Re: How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? by Chimoski87(m): 10:42pm On Mar 22
greenhulk:
Mine is even s3 mini and its android version is 4.2.2 and it works perfectly. All you need is first, play the video from the inbuilt video player and you can take the video anywhere with you while equally doing other things. Or even if you are already doing something else, the video must be played from the inbuilt video player
1 Like
