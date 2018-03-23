Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / How Often Do You Use The Split Screen Function In Your Smartphone? (7121 Views)

See The Countries That Use The Most Gigabyte / Utilising The Split Screen Feature On TECNO Camon CX / How To Function In A Whatsapp Group? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

How often do you use the split screen function in your smartphone? 1 Like

Never used it b4

I find it difficult using it unless I'm chatting with my girlfriend. 3 Likes

I use it everyday. Watching YouTube and whatsapping couldn't be better.

Honestly I am hearing dis for d first time. How do one go about d split screen.

Wouldn't mind trying if I know d proceedings 4 Likes

Dannykool:

Honestly I am hearing dis for d first time. How do one go about d split screen.

Wouldn't mind trying if I know d proceedings

First of all ur phone must be on Android 7.0 and above. If it is then open an app, then press and hold the recent apps button to select another app. Very simple. First of all ur phone must be on Android 7.0 and above. If it is then open an app, then press and hold the recent apps button to select another app. Very simple. 5 Likes

greenhulk:





First of all ur phone must be on Android 7.0 and above. If it is then open an app, then press and hold the recent apps button to select another app. Very simple. wow I just did it now. wow I just did it now. 6 Likes

greenhulk:





First of all ur phone must be on Android 7.0 and above. If it is then open an app, then press and hold the recent apps button to select another app. Very simple.

Not necessarily Android 7.0.

I first used it on android 5.1 Not necessarily Android 7.0.I first used it on android 5.1 9 Likes

Tenison96:



Not necessarily Android 7.0. I first used it on android 5.1 how, pls? how, pls?

Tenison96:





Not necessarily Android 7.0.

I first used it on android 5.1

Yes Samsung had it on their older devices, but it became a native Android feature from Android 7.0 upwards Yes Samsung had it on their older devices, but it became a native Android feature from Android 7.0 upwards 1 Like

greenhulk:





First of all ur phone must be on Android 7.0 and above. If it is then open an app, then press and hold the recent apps button to select another app. Very simple.



I am using M5 can it work on it? I am using M5 can it work on it?

Dontquit:







I am using M5 can it work on it?

Gionee m5? If it's not on nougat no it won't work Gionee m5? If it's not on nougat no it won't work

greenhulk:





First of all ur phone must be on Android 7.0 and above. If it is then open an app, then press and hold the recent apps button to select another app. Very simple. i didn't get you correctly pls be clear... List the steps i didn't get you correctly pls be clear... List the steps

greenhulk:





Gionee m5? If it's not on nougat no it won't work

Will I down load this on store. Will I down load this on store.

DCONE1:

i didn't get you correctly pls be clear... List the steps

If ur phone is not running Android 7.0 and above don't bother, unless u have a Samsung flagship phone then it can work with even Android 5.0. if ur phone meets the specifications, then open an app, then press and hold the recent apps button and it will bring out a list of apps that can be opened in the second window. Or u can also do it by holding the recent apps button, then press home button and select another app and both apps will appear in a multiwindow. The image below is me watching YouTube and doing nairaland. If ur phone is not running Android 7.0 and above don't bother, unless u have a Samsung flagship phone then it can work with even Android 5.0. if ur phone meets the specifications, then open an app, then press and hold the recent apps button and it will bring out a list of apps that can be opened in the second window. Or u can also do it by holding the recent apps button, then press home button and select another app and both apps will appear in a multiwindow. The image below is me watching YouTube and doing nairaland.

Dontquit:





Will I down load this on store.

U don't have to download anything. What software is ur phone running? Check the post right above this. U don't have to download anything. What software is ur phone running? Check the post right above this.

greenhulk:





U don't have to download anything. What software is ur phone running? Check the post right above this.

Bros sorry pls how will I know the software, I b jjc to all ds ur lang. Bros sorry pls how will I know the software, I b jjc to all ds ur lang. 1 Like

Used it once









Didn't like it.

greenhulk:





Gionee m5? If it's not on nougat no it won't work samsung is rily bae,wuld u believe i use d function on my samsung s3 of year 2012, running on kitkat,thou it has supported apps, Samsung is rily leading in technological advancements samsung is rily bae,wuld u believe i use d function on my samsung s3 of year 2012, running on kitkat,thou it has supported apps, Samsung is rily leading in technological advancements 1 Like





Donahue:

How often do you use the split screen function in your smartphone? some people don't even know it exists 1 Like

aro1:

samsung is rily bae,wuld u believe i use d function on my samsung s3 of year 2012, running on kitkat,thou it has supported apps, Samsung is rily leading in technological advancements

Yes, Samsung has had multiwindow a long time before it became a general Android thing. I remember pop up window in the days of galaxy s3. Multiwindow has been around on Samsung flagships since around 2012 but didn't support many apps. The implementation from Android 7.0 upwards has made it support many more apps. Yes, Samsung has had multiwindow a long time before it became a general Android thing. I remember pop up window in the days of galaxy s3. Multiwindow has been around on Samsung flagships since around 2012 but didn't support many apps. The implementation from Android 7.0 upwards has made it support many more apps.

Dontquit:





Bros sorry pls how will I know the software, I b jjc to all ds ur lang.

Go to settings, about phone and check ur software version. Go to settings, about phone and check ur software version.

greenhulk:





Yes, Samsung has had multiwindow a long time before it became a general Android thing. I remember pop up window in the days of galaxy s3. Multiwindow has been around on Samsung flagships since around 2012 but didn't support many apps. The implementation from Android 7.0 upwards has made it support many more apps. u ar rily on point,pls i want to ask,ar u a tech blogger? i do chk up on most of ur posts,u ar varsatile in mobile phones discussions u ar rily on point,pls i want to ask,ar u a tech blogger? i do chk up on most of ur posts,u ar varsatile in mobile phones discussions

aro1:

u ar rily on point,pls i want to ask,ar u a tech blogger? i do chk up on most of ur posts,u ar varsatile in mobile phones discussions

Nope I'm not a tech blogger. Just someone that loves gadgets and I watch a lot of tech videos. Nope I'm not a tech blogger. Just someone that loves gadgets and I watch a lot of tech videos.

greenhulk:





Nope I'm not a tech blogger. Just someone that loves gadgets and I watch a lot of tech videos. we share d same passion,i do always love ur inputs,balanced nd factual. thumbs up we share d same passion,i do always love ur inputs,balanced nd factual. thumbs up 1 Like

greenhulk:





Go to settings, about phone and check ur software version.

This is This is

Aosp

Dontquit:





This is

U are on Android 5.1. Sorry split screen can't work U are on Android 5.1. Sorry split screen can't work

greenhulk:





U are on Android 5.1. Sorry split screen can't work

Thank u, can I modify it? Thank u, can I modify it?