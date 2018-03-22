



According to Borno based journalist, Junaid Jibril Maiva, the latest victim identified as Mallam Umar, an attendant in Lawthel pharmacy near University Of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital - was attacked today ( Thursday Morning 22/03/2018) in a Keke Napep by the cyclist and one another after he came out from FCMB bank along Baga Road, Maiduguri.



The attackers allegedly poured something of liquid nature on his both eyes and threw him away after collecting some amounts of money from him.



The victim is currently undergoing treatment in the accident and emergency ward of the University of Maiduguri Teaching hospital UMTH..



Fatima Habu Usman had boarded a tricycle at her school’s park on Friday 16th March, 2018 en route her residence when she was abducted by the men. The robbers allegedly took turns to rape her in a bush and poured chemicals on her body. The chemicals reportedly caused blisters and burns on different parts of her skin.



Meanwhile, Borno Deputy Governor has met with the leadership of the commercial tricycle riders association in his office, with a view to finding ways in ending such ugly incidence in future.



The association was given a final warning by government to sanitize its house and entire membership so as to weed out the bad eggs among them or else government will be forced to take some drastic measures against them.



