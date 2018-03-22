₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by Angelanest: 3:14pm
Residents of Maiduguri, Borno state capital have been gripped with fear following the menace caused by some tricycle operators a.k.a Keke Napep riders in the town. Six days after Fatima Habu Usman, a 24-year old final year student of the University of Maiduguri, was abducted and bathed with acid after boarding a tricycle, comes another alleged attack by a Keke rider.
According to Borno based journalist, Junaid Jibril Maiva, the latest victim identified as Mallam Umar, an attendant in Lawthel pharmacy near University Of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital - was attacked today ( Thursday Morning 22/03/2018) in a Keke Napep by the cyclist and one another after he came out from FCMB bank along Baga Road, Maiduguri.
The attackers allegedly poured something of liquid nature on his both eyes and threw him away after collecting some amounts of money from him.
The victim is currently undergoing treatment in the accident and emergency ward of the University of Maiduguri Teaching hospital UMTH..
Fatima Habu Usman had boarded a tricycle at her school’s park on Friday 16th March, 2018 en route her residence when she was abducted by the men. The robbers allegedly took turns to rape her in a bush and poured chemicals on her body. The chemicals reportedly caused blisters and burns on different parts of her skin.
Meanwhile, Borno Deputy Governor has met with the leadership of the commercial tricycle riders association in his office, with a view to finding ways in ending such ugly incidence in future.
The association was given a final warning by government to sanitize its house and entire membership so as to weed out the bad eggs among them or else government will be forced to take some drastic measures against them.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/man-attacked-and-robbed-by-keke-napep-rider-in-maiduguri.html
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by ValZod(m): 4:13pm
Well it's only in the North that people are willing to end someone else's life on a whim.
I mean imagine how a keke rider be carrying acid upandan like seriously Buhari wtf
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by Bigii(m): 4:14pm
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by abiolag(m): 4:14pm
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by Owomkpo(m): 4:14pm
Nawaohh
What's wrong with Borno state?
Before, it was Boko haram, now it is pouring liquid in people's eyes.
Smh for these people.
I believe this menace should be nipped in the bud now oh before it spreads like wildfire to something else.
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by Vondoola: 4:14pm
BAN THEM SIMPLE
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by Queenserah26(f): 4:15pm
Sad news everywhere
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by Leetunechi: 4:15pm
Like this post for no reason
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by Emeskhalifa(m): 4:15pm
Ever since we changed president, goodnews stopped coming out of this country...
GEJ we are sorry.
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by nnanyereugo: 4:15pm
can anything good come from that state?
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by ujampie: 4:15pm
Hmmmmm another form of terror emanating again.... . God please save ur people ooo..
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by Stallion93(m): 4:16pm
peep the hospital bed
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by luckypeace1980: 4:16pm
Am so sorry for this man, may God intervention for you
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by AustineCJ: 4:17pm
home of peace...a state i once called home back then growing up....it well never be well with politicians,nw hoodlums have join the gang of evils.
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by ehie(f): 4:17pm
fall out of almajirism , no fault but theirs.
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by Jerrypolo(m): 4:17pm
Fulani kekemen?
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by cecymiammy(f): 4:18pm
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by uchman48(m): 4:18pm
The stupidity of these people will make them ban keke in that state now, thereby causing problems for the legitimate hustlers.
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by ehie(f): 4:19pm
Meanwhile, Borno Deputy Governor has met with the leadership of the commercial tricycle riders association in his office, with a view to finding ways in ending such ugly incidence in future.what u can do about it is that every child should be educated..or else in 10 years to come, you will still be scratching your head when the poor young illitreates overtake the rich few there, you think governqnace is buying houses in dubai and abuja...e go shock una
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by Franzinni: 4:20pm
See medical facilities in 21St century.... The bed dey drink the man blood self...
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by ominet: 4:32pm
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 4:39pm
ehie:
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by chloride6: 4:41pm
After shouting Sai baba, see hunger every where.
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by AlphaMajestic: 4:49pm
Buhari will die very soon...so lets manage nd survive while his alive
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by Ddnana: 4:52pm
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by mechanics(m): 4:59pm
Again, it seems the language they will understand is when they are banned them from operating in the state, that's when they will do the needful.
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by nanakgh(m): 5:23pm
Hide your wives, hide your kids...they raping erbody out here lol.....seriously tho, first rape then this? Keke ban loading..
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by tokrizy(m): 5:29pm
people still dey dis place??..it ought to be desert now na..what's taking the BOKO niggas so long to make dis place HIROSHIMA AND NAGASAKI?
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by esthy86: 5:30pm
imagine such a hospital,
|Re: Keke Rider Attacks Man In Maiduguri, Days After Rape Of Female Student. Photos by scobyhybrid: 6:02pm
Emeskhalifa:
true talk
