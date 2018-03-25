Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / REVIEW: Why #mtvshuga Season 6 Is The Best Nigerian Content I’ve Seen This Year (5310 Views)

When you successfully execute an entertainment piece that also doubles as some form of education and the end product doesn’t come off as preachy, you don’t know the amazing stunt you have pulled off.



MTV Shuga is built on the pillar of sex education and this season is no different. Even though it slightly leans towards the topic of reproductive health, the core stays same. Target young people and tell them to make their sexual choices with little bit more conscious meditation. Everything else is secondary. But as you do this though, you need to strike a balance. The young people you want to say these things to must be entertained enough to stay with you and they must also be educated enough to stand up from seeing your content with something extra in their heads and on their minds.



MTV Shuga does this with minimal flaw. From the first three episodes I saw (from ten in total this season), I could count at least a dozen cogent messages. But each morsel was brilliantly rolled in draw soup and quickly inserted in our mouths while we opened them in awe at the beautiful pictures we saw on screen.



At the beginning though, the story’s movement as told with the picture was jarring. Following the camera and mini-scenes around almost got me dizzy. But it didn’t take long for it to settle down into a brilliant visual piece. And when it did, it was such a cool ride.





The most impressive part of the show for me was the acting brilliance of the “newbies”. Helena Nelson impressed me most with how she interpreted her role as Diana. As the character dictated, she owned the screen whenever she appeared on it regardless of whether she was in a pair or a group. A sassy, extremely forward, dull-when-it-comes-to-matters-of-the-classroom teenager was brought to life by Helena.





But Helena wasn’t the only one who put up a commendable delivery. Uzoamaka Aniunoh (Cynthia) who Georgia Arnold (the executive director of MTV Staying Alive Foundation) had a few similar kind words for at the premiere, Adebukola Oladipupo (Faa) Amal Umar (Hadiza) as well as veteran Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi were very good at what they did. Nobody was bad at what they did in this production which is a big statement by everyone involved in this production.





As long as Helena Nelson does not submit herself to mediocre directors and scripts that litter Nollywood and keeps working to improve her talent, we have a monster actor on our hands.





That's my take too...

Education must be made interesting through different forms of entertainments. Else BBA, BBN will just takeover useful brains. 1 Like

Good stuff. The previous episode were enlightening as well. I learnt to be afraid of sex from it.

True.



From the storyline to the actors... Any sane person will choose this over that God forsaken Jennifer's diary 4 Likes

I believe u op cos when I watched it back then I commended on a job well done

Damn the boys are cute

Hypnotic show taah!

I love dark men.

Mine is dAPChi girls season 1 & 2. 1 Like

cutie cast; I should be in it

Nollywood needs fresh talent and creative directors.

Usele$$ news everywhere, I better keep staying here & contemplate when to come back to the sh*thole country

Very educative. I'll always recommend the video to any adolescents that is just stepping into puberty. The characters are near perfect.

Good stuff. The previous episode were enlightening as well. I learnt to be afraid of sex from it.

Nollywood needs fresh talent, creative directors , intelligent story writers and smart producers.



They should do away with the silly royal movies and try to intregrate scenes with the environment not just sit in one place.

I haven't seen this series but my friends are saying one thing *you dey miss*

any link where I can download the episodes?

I cannot agree less with you

At first, season one, produced in Kenya has a superb storyline and was consistent.

Do you think anyone cares? With all the myrad issues plaguing our dear country you think it's MTV shuga Nigerians are concerned about ? Are you kidding.me ?



From.fulani herds men to dapchi girls , poor economy, no power supply, insecurity etc and you in is to post article on MTV shuga?



I think you are a basket case Do you think anyone cares? With all the myrad issues plaguing our dear country you think it's MTV shuga Nigerians are concerned about ? Are you kidding.me ?From.fulani herds men to dapchi girls , poor economy, no power supply, insecurity etc and you in is to post article on MTV shuga?I think you are a basket case 1 Like 1 Share

Life has different shades, What's worrying you or doing you, might not be the same with what's worrido anoda person. Get in line. 3 Likes

True.



From the storyline to the actors... Any sane person will choose this over that God forsaken Jennifer's diary

U speak the truth sometimes. U speak the truth sometimes.

Do you think anyone cares? With all the myrad issues plaguing our dear country you think it's MTV shuga Nigerians are concerned about ? Are you kidding.me ?



From.fulani herds men to dapchi girls , poor economy, no power supply, insecurity etc and you in is to post article on MTV shuga?



I think you are a basket case

How sensible are these statement of yours? Anyone concerning himself with the problems you stated up there would be long dead. Even the present government cares less about them. How sensible are these statement of yours? Anyone concerning himself with the problems you stated up there would be long dead. Even the present government cares less about them. 1 Like