Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stephanie Hornecker, Regina Askia’s Daughter Beautiful In New Photo (9455 Views)

Nwabunike Anulika Frances Victim Of Regina Daniels’ Nude Threat Posts Evidence / Regina Askia Flaunts Bare Butt In See-through Gown At Nollywood Event In US / Regina Askia’s Daughter, Stephanie, Smoking Cigar, Shows Off Sexy Bikini Body (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The beauty whose name is Stephanie Hornecker, looks just like her mum, pretty with same features.



http://newshelm.ng/beautiful-photos-of-regina-askias-daughter/









Daughter of former beauty queen Regina Askia, is one stunner.The beauty whose name is Stephanie Hornecker, looks just like her mum, pretty with same features. 5 Likes













See also

Nigerian Lady Show Off Unclad Post Patum Body With Her Kid,... Nice oneSee alsoNigerian Lady Show Off Unclad Post Patum Body With Her Kid,... http://www.praizeupdate.com/nigerian-lady-show-off-unclad-post-patum-body-with-her-kid-blasted-by-ig-users/







If I were Pat Attah; I'd go after this broad.

I know from experience that there's no better victory than scoring both mother and daughter. If I were Pat Attah; I'd go after this broad.I know from experience that there's no better victory than scoring both mother and daughter. 13 Likes 2 Shares

So much like her mum 1 Like

Pretty

Who ask you?

Damsel

Pretty 1 Like

Jst thinking of making askia fmly my newest inlaws

.

Same blue eyes

lalasticlala's meal

Fine geh, nice eyes!







The girl be like mama die...



NawaoThe girl be like mama die...

Beauty n handsome like me

she's stunning 1 Like





NwaAmaikpe:







If I were Pat Attah; I'd go after this broad.

There's no better victory than scoring both mother and daughter. NON SENSE 5 Likes 1 Share

Wow! She has her mother's eyes, i remember her mum back den in movies.

NwaAmaikpe:







If I were Pat Attah; I'd go after this broad.

There's no better victory than scoring mother and daughter.

Guy, for dis 21st century... Common sense isn't common after all sha!



On the other note, she might need some invisalign or dental braces Guy, for dis 21st century...after all sha!On the other note, she might need some invisalign or dental braces 2 Likes

Beautiful

OK, noted.

why spend much buying perfumes with chemical addictives that can harm your health when you can simply purchase the natural perfume oil at a friendly price and safeguard your health. Call today on 0705 734 4852, 0703 248 2237

She looks like her mum.

If I see 2million naira I don leave this country

only her mouth looks like mine :oonly her mouth looks like mine

NwaAmaikpe:







If I were Pat Attah; I'd go after this broad.

There's no better victory than scoring both mother and daughter.

Mentally disordered. Mentally disordered. 1 Like





Gaddafithe2nd:

She looks like her mum. She's beautiful too.

NwaAmaikpe:







If I were Pat Attah; I'd go after this broad.

There's no better victory than scoring both mother and daughter.

you deserve uppercut for your balls you deserve uppercut for your balls