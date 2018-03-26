Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC (11144 Views)

His arrest followed a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, by one Antonio Kaplanis of the Embassy of Greece, Abuja, alleging that the suspect had fraudulently obtained huge sums of money from unsuspecting Nigerians seeking visa to travel to Europe by claiming to be an employee of the Embassy of Greece with a mandate to make visa procurement easy for applicants.



Sequel to the above, the CP Lagos deployed crack detectives from the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) to fish out the culprit and his partners in crime. The detectives swung into action immediately the order was given. They located the suspect's hideout and carried out a sting operation on him. During the operation, some Nigerian passports, laptops and other visa related documents were recovered from the criminal's operating theatre.



Further scrutiny of the laptop confirmed that there were documents in the notepad that had different embassy visas and their respective price tags. It was also seen that the said Samuel Olowobola Gboyega made false presentations through publications on his website:



The CP noted with sadness that the activities of the young man had dented the image of the nation and greatly embarrassed the Embassy of Greece in Nigeria. He warned people behind this kind of crime to have a rethink or have the law to contend with.



Meanwhile, the suspect has been charged to court for the offences he committed.



cc; lalasticlala

Jail the idiot. 10 Likes

This one wey him trouser be like overused bra na him go help me travel abroad? Some people sef with desperation 21 Likes

the same way I was duped when I planned to board a plane from iyanapaja to oshodi



can you imagine.



I also pie where I was sopposed to and was arrested by those thugs and asked me to pay 10k or they handed me over to kai pple.



I just out smart them and gave them 200#



henceforth, I used adult pampers anytime am going out in this lag

This SHITHOLE is becoming unbearable.......

Some Nigerians and desperation to travel out. And Greece of all places, where citizens are homeless and the country finacially bankrupt.

Do what you can to survive in this bloody country, but prepared for the consequences.

look @ him.... your mate are there working hard day et night you are there duping people..... you just want to be rich without working... no way.. if you do what is easy your life will be hard.. go face the judgement.... Sh*t boy 2 Likes

Ripping guys of their hard earned money. Nor be only jail make una give am, death sentence join.

We know them! 17 Likes 1 Share

Afonja 10 Likes

Republic of skull miners again.. na dem 15 Likes

afonjas are just too razz

razzaites 4 Likes





Yorub... Yorub... 16 Likes

And he's dressed like a pastor on Facebook!



This World Sef!! 1 Like

This one has destroyed his future for peanuts. Sad! 1 Like

See how he kit like office man... Dangerous fraudster! Some of d victims would have left d shore of d country before they find out d green card wit them was fake. Double wahala 4 dead body in late Fela voice. 3 Likes

This one wey no look like person wey fit work for Togo embassy sef... 1 Like

It's a shame a young man like this will resort to crimes and bring sorrow and despair to individuals who needed to travel for whatever reason.

He sure have other options so this isn't a case of No Job but plain greed and rich quick syndrome.



May justice run its course fully. He deserve all he gets from the law-enforcement agency. 2 Likes

C d guy face sef...hunger all over.. how could his victims fall prey to seuch guy who looks like dat 1 Like 1 Share

Say no to crime.

ChangeIsCostant:

Iyajelili:

This one wey him trouser be like overused bra na him go help me travel abroad? Some people sef with desperation 1 Like





His website is real enough to confuse some mumus



Na real kingpin e be selfHis website is real enough to confuse some mumus 1 Like