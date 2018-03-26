₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by ChangeIsCostant: 6:00pm
The Lagos State Police Command has dismantled a major fraud haven situated at No. 48, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, and operated by a 26-year-old cyber criminal cum fraud kingpin, Samuel Olowobola Gboyega.
His arrest followed a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, by one Antonio Kaplanis of the Embassy of Greece, Abuja, alleging that the suspect had fraudulently obtained huge sums of money from unsuspecting Nigerians seeking visa to travel to Europe by claiming to be an employee of the Embassy of Greece with a mandate to make visa procurement easy for applicants.
Sequel to the above, the CP Lagos deployed crack detectives from the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) to fish out the culprit and his partners in crime. The detectives swung into action immediately the order was given. They located the suspect's hideout and carried out a sting operation on him. During the operation, some Nigerian passports, laptops and other visa related documents were recovered from the criminal's operating theatre.
Further scrutiny of the laptop confirmed that there were documents in the notepad that had different embassy visas and their respective price tags. It was also seen that the said Samuel Olowobola Gboyega made false presentations through publications on his website: www.kukutravels.com, attaching the name of Embassy of Greece to it.
The CP noted with sadness that the activities of the young man had dented the image of the nation and greatly embarrassed the Embassy of Greece in Nigeria. He warned people behind this kind of crime to have a rethink or have the law to contend with.
Meanwhile, the suspect has been charged to court for the offences he committed.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/26-year-old-fraudster-arrested-duping-nigerians-seeking-travel-abroad-photo.html
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by ChangeIsCostant: 6:01pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by GavelSlam: 6:10pm
Jail the idiot.
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by OrestesDante(m): 6:21pm
GavelSlam:
☣ ☠
∆ Se fini ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by Iyajelili(f): 6:32pm
This one wey him trouser be like overused bra na him go help me travel abroad? Some people sef with desperation
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by Jhayeahsam01(m): 6:32pm
the same way I was duped when I planned to board a plane from iyanapaja to oshodi
can you imagine.
I also pie where I was sopposed to and was arrested by those thugs and asked me to pay 10k or they handed me over to kai pple.
I just out smart them and gave them 200#
henceforth, I used adult pampers anytime am going out in this lag
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by Lexusgs430: 6:33pm
This SHITHOLE is becoming unbearable.......
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by datola: 6:33pm
His arrest followed a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, by one Antonio Kaplanis of the Embassy of Greece, Abuja, alleging that the suspect had fraudulently obtained huge sums of money from unsuspecting Nigerians seeking visa to travel to Europe by claiming to be an employee of the Embassy of Greece with a mandate to make visa procurement easy for applicants.
Some Nigerians and desperation to travel out. And Greece of all places, where citizens are homeless and the country finacially bankrupt.
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by Efostick(m): 6:33pm
Do what you can to survive in this bloody country, but prepared for the consequences.
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by Sirpaul(m): 6:33pm
look @ him.... your mate are there working hard day et night you are there duping people..... you just want to be rich without working... no way.. if you do what is easy your life will be hard.. go face the judgement.... Sh*t boy
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by peddyholly: 6:33pm
Ripping guys of their hard earned money. Nor be only jail make una give am, death sentence join.
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by vikky47: 6:35pm
We know them!
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by Alexkene(m): 6:35pm
Afonja
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by R2bees(m): 6:35pm
Republic of skull miners again.. na dem
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by HoodBillionaire: 6:36pm
afonjas are just too razz
razzaites
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by ozoebuka1(m): 6:36pm
Yorub...
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by ONeMAnMOPOL: 6:36pm
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 6:36pm
And he's dressed like a pastor on Facebook!
This World Sef!!
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by Quoran: 6:37pm
This one has destroyed his future for peanuts. Sad!
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by OhiOfIhima: 6:37pm
See how he kit like office man... Dangerous fraudster! Some of d victims would have left d shore of d country before they find out d green card wit them was fake. Double wahala 4 dead body in late Fela voice.
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by tobdee: 6:38pm
This one wey no look like person wey fit work for Togo embassy sef...
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by joshuaarmani2: 6:38pm
It's a shame a young man like this will resort to crimes and bring sorrow and despair to individuals who needed to travel for whatever reason.
He sure have other options so this isn't a case of No Job but plain greed and rich quick syndrome.
May justice run its course fully. He deserve all he gets from the law-enforcement agency.
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by calddon(m): 6:38pm
C d guy face sef...hunger all over.. how could his victims fall prey to seuch guy who looks like dat
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:39pm
Say no to crime.
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by soberdrunk(m): 6:39pm
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by free2ryhme: 6:41pm
ChangeIsCostant:
This one own don finish
The Nigeria police always swung into action as if every operations is a janglover
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by ezex(m): 6:43pm
Bad
Check my Siggy to Bring in your Goods from China now at $5/kg
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by BluntTheApostle: 6:45pm
Iyajelili:
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by macmiral(m): 6:46pm
Na real kingpin e be self
His website is real enough to confuse some mumus
|Re: 26-Year-Old Fraudster Arrested For Duping Nigerians Seeking To Travel Abroad.PIC by babs50g: 6:54pm
Iyajelili:
very funny. lollll
