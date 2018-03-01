₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,730 members, 4,149,250 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 12:14 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c (5567 Views)
BBNaija: Don Jazzy And DJ Neptune React To Cee-C Claiming To Be A Virgin / BBNaija: “I Was Here For Money But Now In Love With Miracle” – Nina / #bbnaija – I Am Sexually Attracted To Lolu – Khloe (1) (2) (3) (4)
|#bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by Ayodele70: 8:14pm On Mar 22
Controversial housemate, Cee-C has revealed she has a beautiful relationship outside the house, and that Tobi can't be the best.
She went further to say she is not interested in what Tobi has to offer even outside the house.
This is coming during a question and answer dice game this evening after Alex asked her about forgiveness as regards Tobi.
She said;
"I don't have something against Tobi. I have something beautiful going on outside the house that is better. I am not interested in what he has to offer even outside the house"
Watch video here; https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-beautiful-relationship-outside-house-cee-c.html
Cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by Homeboiy: 8:15pm On Mar 22
lecturer no go teach anything carry assignment wey big pass class give us
3 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by DynasTee: 8:27pm On Mar 22
Why are you telling me?
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by veli1(m): 9:06pm On Mar 22
But U Said Dat U Are A Virgin Some Weeks Ago.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by jodavid(m): 10:18pm On Mar 22
Okay o.
Meanwhile,
Perfectly working HP 655 Laptop for sale
Location: OBIA-AKPOR RIVERS STATE
Price: 40k (Negotiable)
Whatsapp or Call me on 07085904837
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by Malaikadine: 10:19pm On Mar 22
We know
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by Acidosis(m): 10:20pm On Mar 22
and you've been on a kissing spree with Tobi in the house?
My dear, you don't have any beautiful relationship outside the house. It's all in your head
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by madameverything: 10:21pm On Mar 22
You've tried it elsewhere and it seems not to work... Now come let's do it together. We teach, educate, sells tools. Just a click on my signature….. If you know, you know.
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by Bowwow11(m): 10:21pm On Mar 22
na them sabi weytin concern me.
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by wizzywisdom(m): 10:21pm On Mar 22
...yet she's a V
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by hammer6F: 10:21pm On Mar 22
OF COURSE SHE DOES.
ALL OF THEM ARE OLD ENOUGH TO HAVE SUCH RELATIONSHIP.
AFONJA EXPECT HER TO CHEAT AND GET PREGNANT INSIDE THE HOUSE NI?
ABI WAT IS ALL THE NOISE OVER CEEC ABOUT?
UNA THEY TAKE THREAT, PRESSURE AND BLACKMAIL INDUCE SEX AND KISSIING?
WEN WILL U LOT GET CIVILISED?
CEEC REMAINS MY BEST IN DAT HOUSE.
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by zedman1(m): 10:21pm On Mar 22
Wait, now playing; crayzie bone of BT&H........ Good music.
4 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by Mhizizzy(f): 10:22pm On Mar 22
Cee c are you confused?
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by oshe11: 10:25pm On Mar 22
Believe anything that comes out of her mouth at your own peril
2 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by hammer6F: 10:26pm On Mar 22
oshe11:
SEE PERSON!
NA SO THE MATTER DON REACH?
A RAPIST MINDSET!
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by oshe11: 10:30pm On Mar 22
hammer6F:Which one is rapist again na.....
WHO VIOLATED YOU AS A CHILD
TELL ME, MAKE I ARRANGE CEEC TO DEFEND U FOR COURT
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by jaxxy(m): 10:31pm On Mar 22
She doesn't even know how to lie well so we can believe
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by Hotzone(m): 10:34pm On Mar 22
Thinking about Leah, the abandoned Dapchi girl....but Chukwu okike can never abandon her!!!!
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by CodeTemplar: 10:36pm On Mar 22
veli1:does relationship starts and ends with Unclad frog jump?
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by Jzbabel: 10:40pm On Mar 22
2 to 4 odds. Buzz 0706 169 4248
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by amazon14: 10:41pm On Mar 22
veli1:
That u have a relationship doesn't mean you are sleeping with that one. Okay?
2 Likes
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by Jzbabel: 10:41pm On Mar 22
2 to 4 odds. Buzz 0706 169 4248
100% refund
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by amazon14: 10:42pm On Mar 22
CodeTemplar:
Good reply
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by Reeb2244: 10:57pm On Mar 22
veli1:Stop this. Thinking every relationship must lead to disvirgin one another.
But I doubt this girl though.
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by masterchi(m): 11:06pm On Mar 22
jodavid:
will get in touch with u 2moro
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by masterchi(m): 11:08pm On Mar 22
veli1:being in a relationship does not change virginity.. sex does.
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by veli1(m): 11:10pm On Mar 22
CodeTemplar:Wat Does She Mean By "Beautiful", Ordinary "Relationship" Is Okay.
Oya Choose 1: Cat Walk Or Python Dance
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by seangy4konji: 11:14pm On Mar 22
Your cup of tea..
Stupid confused girl...
I think your brain is paining you.
1 Like
|Re: #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c by doladisu: 11:25pm On Mar 22
Want to Know 5 mistakes Single Ladies Make Dating or waiting? and how to avoid them? Check this video out ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UT3XmyNE2k&t=5s
Dangerous Men: The Next Big Nigerian Film After Ije / Unnecessary Screaming And Shouting In Nollywood Movies / Full HD 720p Movies Only 310mb.com
Viewing this topic: groovie(m), Lildoks(m), rukytaiga(m), beejay1207(m), HAkorehdeh(m), Qasim6(m) and 19 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12