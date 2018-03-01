Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #bbnaija: I Have A Beautiful Relationship Outside The House - Cee-c (5567 Views)

She went further to say she is not interested in what Tobi has to offer even outside the house.



This is coming during a question and answer dice game this evening after Alex asked her about forgiveness as regards Tobi.



She said;



"I don't have something against Tobi. I have something beautiful going on outside the house that is better. I am not interested in what he has to offer even outside the house"



Watch video here;



lecturer no go teach anything carry assignment wey big pass class give us 3 Likes

Why are you telling me?

But U Said Dat U Are A Virgin Some Weeks Ago. 3 Likes 1 Share

Okay o.



Meanwhile,



We know

and you've been on a kissing spree with Tobi in the house?





My dear, you don't have any beautiful relationship outside the house. It's all in your head 6 Likes 2 Shares

na them sabi weytin concern me.

...yet she's a V

OF COURSE SHE DOES.



ALL OF THEM ARE OLD ENOUGH TO HAVE SUCH RELATIONSHIP.



AFONJA EXPECT HER TO CHEAT AND GET PREGNANT INSIDE THE HOUSE NI?



ABI WAT IS ALL THE NOISE OVER CEEC ABOUT?



UNA THEY TAKE THREAT, PRESSURE AND BLACKMAIL INDUCE SEX AND KISSIING?



WEN WILL U LOT GET CIVILISED?



CEEC REMAINS MY BEST IN DAT HOUSE.

? Cee c are you confused 1 Like

Believe anything that comes out of her mouth at your own peril 2 Likes

oshe11:

Believe anything that comes out of her mouth at your own peril

SEE PERSON!



NA SO THE MATTER DON REACH?



A RAPIST MINDSET! SEE PERSON!NA SO THE MATTER DON REACH?A RAPIST MINDSET!

hammer6F:





SEE PERSON!



NA SO THE MATTER DON REACH?



A RAPIST MINDSET! Which one is rapist again na.....





WHO VIOLATED YOU AS A CHILD





TELL ME, MAKE I ARRANGE CEEC TO DEFEND U FOR COURT Which one is rapist again na.....WHO VIOLATED YOU AS A CHILDTELL ME, MAKE I ARRANGE CEEC TO DEFEND U FOR COURT 5 Likes 1 Share

She doesn't even know how to lie well so we can believe 1 Like

veli1:

But U Said Dat U Are A Virgin Some Weeks Ago. does relationship starts and ends with Unclad frog jump? does relationship starts and ends with Unclad frog jump? 1 Like

veli1:

But U Said Dat U Are A Virgin Some Weeks Ago.

That u have a relationship doesn't mean you are sleeping with that one. Okay? That u have a relationship doesn't mean you are sleeping with that one. Okay? 2 Likes

CodeTemplar:

does relationship starts and ends with Unclad frog jump?

Good reply Good reply 1 Like 1 Share

veli1:

But U Said Dat U Are A Virgin Some Weeks Ago. Stop this. Thinking every relationship must lead to disvirgin one another.



But I doubt this girl though. Stop this. Thinking every relationship must lead to disvirgin one another.But I doubt this girl though. 1 Like

veli1:

But U Said Dat U Are A Virgin Some Weeks Ago. being in a relationship does not change virginity.. sex does. being in a relationship does not change virginity.. sex does. 1 Like

CodeTemplar:

does relationship starts and ends with Unclad frog jump? Wat Does She Mean By "Beautiful", Ordinary "Relationship" Is Okay.

Oya Choose 1: Cat Walk Or Python Dance Wat Does She Mean By "Beautiful", Ordinary "Relationship" Is Okay.Oya Choose 1: Cat Walk Or Python Dance

Your cup of tea..



Stupid confused girl...



I think your brain is paining you. 1 Like