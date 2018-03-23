Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) (1631 Views)

According to a facebook user this handicapped Woman was spotted in owerri recently struggling to take her three children to school.











See more photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/handicapped-woman-spotted-in-owerri-struggling-to-take-her-children-to-school-2/

Ehya



God bless her and may help find her!

I just pray this is not a routine for her



The father or baby daddy ought to be there





Woman of virtue, if na for some places now, u go see her line up with de children with plates dey beg... I too love my Igbo brethren 13 Likes

See fine children



If this thing hit front page, her story will change for good





God bless her struggle





In the country I come from... A minor fracture in the leg can pass for "Handicap"

Am I supposed to take her kids to school for her

She did the fvck... She should do the time. In the country I come from... A minor fracture in the leg can pass for "Handicap"Am I supposed to take her kids to school for herShe did the fvck... She should do the time.

Am touched

The woman's husband ought to be ashamed

She is a strong woman

God help her

Eeya, God bless her.

Beautiful.

I wonder where the husband is.

Is she not the one that gave birth to them?

It is well.



The Lord is her strength...

A car is underway for her. I trust my kinded Nigerians after seeing this.

Strong-willed woman and her kids are lovingly well cared for.

Moment of glory lurking...

that Owerri Imo state is a Hub of prostitution...its a very dirty environment devoid of morality to bring up ur children in...

Wow the Lord will be HR strength

Well, what should I say,

May God bring helper on her way, just like I am seriously in need of money to set up business, serving for 9 years without giving me a kobo...

When there is life, there is still hope...

The lord knows... 2pac shakur

where is her husband