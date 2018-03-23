₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,840 members, 4,149,655 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 08:58 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) (1631 Views)
Opeyemi Aiyeola Shows Off Her Children With Cute Selfies / Charly Boy's Wife, Lady D With Her Children & Grandchildren (Photos) / Henrietta Kosoko's Wake-Keeping, Her Children, Comedian Princess, Aimakhu Attend (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by praizblog: 6:20am
According to a facebook user this handicapped Woman was spotted in owerri recently struggling to take her three children to school. See screenshots below
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/handicapped-woman-spotted-in-owerri-struggling-to-take-her-children-to-school-2/
2 Likes
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by praizblog: 6:20am
Eeeyah
See more photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/handicapped-woman-spotted-in-owerri-struggling-to-take-her-children-to-school-2/
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 6:23am
Ehya
God bless her and may help find her!
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by izzou(m): 6:25am
I just pray this is not a routine for her
The father or baby daddy ought to be there
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by nero2face: 6:43am
Woman of virtue, if na for some places now, u go see her line up with de children with plates dey beg... I too love my Igbo brethren
13 Likes
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by Kingwizzy16(m): 6:44am
See fine children
If this thing hit front page, her story will change for good
God bless her struggle
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by MrMicholo(m): 6:50am
In the country I come from... A minor fracture in the leg can pass for "Handicap"
.
Am I supposed to take her kids to school for her
.
She did the fvck... She should do the time.
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by tyson99(m): 6:50am
Am touched
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by starbuck(f): 6:55am
The woman's husband ought to be ashamed
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by emiwanlee(m): 7:05am
She is a strong woman
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by Wiziman(m): 7:09am
MrMicholo:Sad soul
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by izzou(m): 7:31am
MrMicholo:
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by Holywizard(m): 7:42am
God help her
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by BiafraIShere(m): 8:52am
Eeya, God bless her.
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by Owomkpo(m): 8:53am
Beautiful.
I wonder where the husband is.
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by SuperBlack: 8:53am
Is she not the one that gave birth to them?
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by pawesome(m): 8:54am
MrMicholo:my nigga
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by ebyjoyken(f): 8:54am
MrMicholo:Are you for real. you must very wicked to lack sympathy for her.
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by maestroferddi: 8:54am
It is well.
The Lord is her strength...
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by tobdee: 8:55am
A car is underway for her. I trust my kinded Nigerians after seeing this.
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by BigIyanga: 8:55am
Strong-willed woman and her kids are lovingly well cared for.
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by igben(m): 8:55am
Moment of glory lurking...
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by SuperBlack: 8:55am
MrMicholo:Is Either you're Buhari. Or You're Buhari's Boko Haram.
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by hmabdool(m): 8:55am
that Owerri Imo state is a Hub of prostitution...its a very dirty environment devoid of morality to bring up ur children in...
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 8:56am
Wow the Lord will be HR strength
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by Britishcoins: 8:56am
Well, what should I say,
May God bring helper on her way, just like I am seriously in need of money to set up business, serving for 9 years without giving me a kobo...
When there is life, there is still hope...
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by omocalabar(m): 8:56am
v
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by bjayx: 8:56am
The lord knows... 2pac shakur
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by Asowari(m): 8:56am
where is her husband
|Re: Woman In Wheelchair In Owerri Struggling To Take Her Children To School (Photos) by Justbright(m): 8:57am
MrMicholo:
Dead brain cells spotted
(0) (Reply)
What You Must Know About Staph / Is Birdflu Out Again? / Staying Healthy As A Living Being- 3 Simple Tips
Viewing this topic: Tic4tac(m), maureen44(f), snipesdam(m), PedroEastman, titiforever, ungjustice(m), Masanto(m), yinkard4me(m), Smarte724(m), idibuzo(m), favoured247(m), Muckross1122(m), Larben, tlongevity(m), jonathan111, Abiona001(m), infogreat, ebyjoyken(f), smartiyke78, Ourboss, omotola90(m), zheja(m), mimiejacobz(f), Tessie01(f), Elgeelistic, XhosaNostra(f), felix000000(m), oloriooko(m), okerekeikpo, Tukor32, kingwill2050(m), mikhail777, Rebuke, blessedfingerz(m), sixbon2000(m), mcocolok(m), candance, Dotmax53, Samueldodo781(m), PrettyN, dman4mdmoon(m), ogundokun, Timbi, lailo, nellybadas, caterpillar, TolaTosin, annnikky(f), sammy4life1(m), izzou(m), oladotcom, HAkorehdeh(m), Krak(m), amiibaby(f), jaysmama(f), Fasholu, gboyeng, dogstyle007(m), Cornerstone2020, Dronedude(m), dominique(f), adaksbullet(m), mokane28, subseaman(m), yousooph(m), ezefrank87(m), Detailnews, BluntTheApostle, Napoleon27(m), maliee, Donwizbro(m), gflower1000(m), lankieman, fweshh(m), ItzBIM(m), Happy90, Sydney17(m), Coolval22com, okusbaba(m), myboy2111, Larasisi(f), Cornido(m), prettyanu, Hunterone(m), ONeMAnMOPOL, akinloluwao, anishe(m), dnative(m), xkbd, Cupidkc(m), gbengus26(m), omoadeleye(m), Johnpsite, Ebios(m), donholy28(m), permsec, Seunolad1(m), obumsway(m), OPA6IX(m), Abiriba1stson, stevecantrell, AdaIhiala(f), topgun98, GavelSlam, echekings(m), shugasofttouch, roshney50, PrinceFola(m), Deen100, amani63(m), lieutenantprime(m), EZENWEGBU25, edniroya01, unisnaira, McDonJay(m), Lisaint(m), madgoat(m), Trumptech(m), whisper2esi(m), blessingsystem, Ojeifo12(m), TheEminentLaity, stevodot22(m), AnetComputers, Mrindependence, salamudeen(m), pawesome(m), ajumma, Oba4eva(m), Ogonimilitant(m), gameboyo, talk2archy, priestman, unikazzy(m), Paradigm777, oyejohn, itzmoni(m), hmabdool(m), kechup1(f), Follygunners, remedies4a(m), abiodunalasa, flexclusive(m), Asowari(m), kenneth4000, Odioko1(m), iyatrustee(f), Vikky014(f), mumAAA, SuperBlack, ebujany(m), emmyjaysnr(m), Godisallgood, chiabahi(m), Dething, izzywin, webmaster3, HopeAlive14(m), hopowers, toscolee(m), Davidcruze(m), javalady(f), omocalabar(m), ufoskomo, debonairprinx(m) and 305 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19