Data Subscription in different countries is usually different due to the economic conditions and operating costs of the Telecom Companies in each country. Airtel for example ,offers cheaper data services in its home country - India , than it does in Nigeria. In this post I collaborated with Dickson Otieno of Tech-Ish.com, a Kenyan Tech Blog. We'll be comparing the data plans in both countries and at the end we'll be calculating who spends more on data.





I believe this will let us know how much it costs citizens of both countries to access the internet and of course those who have enough data to waste on Twitter wars. If you are an active twitter user , you must have come across the #NigeriaVsKenya hashtag sometime. Well just in case you haven't brace yourself, it's about to get messy - Check a tweet with that hashtag -



#NigeriavsKenya the devil originated from Kenya.....sack heart, dark soul, dark blood

— Azubuike uche (@uc9ce) December 5, 2017

Who spends more on data ?





For 1GB , Kenyans spend an average of 240-499 KES that's between N850- N1600 (for normal data plans)



Nigerians spend between N1000 - N1200 (KES 280 - KES 336 ) for 1GB and 1.5GB data plans





For 3GB - Kenyans spend between KES 499 - KES 999 that's between N1700 - N3400



Nigerians spend between N2000-N2500 .( KES- 560 - KES 700)



So It seems Kenyans actually spend more on data services. Nigerian Telcos are less expensive than their Kenyan counterparts. Of course , If there's an error in this post, feel free to let me know. Don't forget to tweet this and share as well. 1 Like

Nigerian Plans 1 Share

Kenyan Plans 1 Share





cc mynd44 Source - http://www.naijatechguy.com/2018/03/nigerians-and-kenyans-see-who-pays-more.html cc mynd44

The only nigerian matter wen we don take get better news 3 Likes

But they get value for the much they spend



I doubt if their services are as poor as ours



I can bet that Glo subscribers may see this post at midnight



42 Likes 1 Share

izzou:

But they get value for the much they spend



I doubt if their services are as poor as ours



I can bet that Glo subscribers may see this post at midnight











guy easy now. i pay 1k for 2gb on glo and where i am, the network is bomb 9 Likes

izzou:

But they get value for the much they spend



I doubt if their services are as poor as ours



I can bet that Glo subscribers may see this post at midnight



you kn i use glo and i have seen the post already. you kn i use glo and i have seen the post already. 5 Likes

Demonicide:

you kn i use glo and i have seen the post already.

Forgive me



I use Glo too and I have thrown the SIM away



No vex 9 Likes

wow, small Kenya paying more dan Nigeria.

The way i see it their 1gig is equivalent to our 2 gig here. Airtel,Glo and Etisalat wey sabi zap data like craze 2 Likes

Naija still dey better than other

European countries o..



For example here in Germany, I pay 20 euro (almost 9000 Naira) for 5GB on Lyca Mobile.



For 3GB data na 15 euro... Etc 3 Likes 1 Share

SenR:



Naija still dey better than other

European countries o..



For example here in Germany, I pay 20 euro (almost 9000 Naira) for 5GB on Lyca Mobile.



For 3GB data na 15 euro... Etc

At least it's faster At least it's faster 4 Likes

SenR:



Naija still dey better than other

European countries o..



For example here in Germany, I pay 20 euro (almost 9000 Naira) for 5GB on Lyca Mobile.



For 3GB data na 15 euro... Etc

and the economy is good there. and the economy is good there. 1 Like

izzou:

But they get value for the much they spend



I doubt if their services are as poor as ours



I can bet that Glo subscribers may see this post at midnight





NaijaTechGuy:

Kenyan Plans The daily plans are the most attractive in Kenya. The daily plans are the most attractive in Kenya.

Somebody said if Glo sponsors NYSC, there would be no service 28 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria been dey believe themself

Oga op Nigeria n kenya isnt d same, d living standards r 2 worlds apart

whichever way you look at it, Nigeria na the sheetest hole. with the highest population in Africa you would expect a reduction of tariff as per economists more population lesser tariff. criminals and thieves have found respect and comfort in Nigeria. comparing a country reliant on hospitality and a top supplier of petroleum product in the world is like comparing a giant to a rat.



Nigerians are suffering from corruption even to the grass root. Kenyans have electricity which we do not have. that should have been the basis for the discussion not even phone bills. 4 Likes



I just looked at the currency values and I think Nigeria's naira is laughable after the dullardeen promised

#1=$1



Bubu you're gone!

I say it again, you're gone! I didn't look at the data stuff.I just looked at the currency values and I think Nigeria's naira is laughable after the dullardeen promised#1=$1Bubu you're gone!I say it again, you're gone! 2 Likes 1 Share





1gig in Nigeria is fabricated, its less than 500mb. If you don't believe me monitor your data usage counter after usage and see what it reads 1gig in Kenya is actually 1gig1gig in Nigeria is fabricated, its less than 500mb. If you don't believe me monitor your data usage counter after usage and see what it reads 1 Like

Okay...So I should go and shake Buhari bah

SenR:



Naija still dey better than other

European countries o..



For example here in Germany, I pay 20 euro (almost 9000 Naira) for 5GB on Lyca Mobile.



For 3GB data na 15 euro... Etc

Different purchasing power. Different purchasing power.

Olamyyde:

Somebody said if Glo sponsors NYSC, there would be no service

There is God oh There is God oh 1 Like

We

mate you been mugged .

I pay 20 pounds for umlimited and 30gb hotspot with three network ,and still able to roam in 48 countries to use my free mins which is unlimited to mobile calls in uk [b][/b]

SenR:



Naija still dey better than other

European countries o..



For example here in Germany, I pay 20 euro (almost 9000 Naira) for 5GB on Lyca Mobile.



For 3GB data na 15 euro... Etc [b][/b] 2 Likes 1 Share

Olamyyde:

Somebody said if Glo sponsors NYSC, there would be no service lols lols