|Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by NaijaTechGuy(m): 6:57am
Data Subscription in different countries is usually different due to the economic conditions and operating costs of the Telecom Companies in each country. Airtel for example ,offers cheaper data services in its home country - India , than it does in Nigeria. In this post I collaborated with Dickson Otieno of Tech-Ish.com, a Kenyan Tech Blog. We'll be comparing the data plans in both countries and at the end we'll be calculating who spends more on data.
I believe this will let us know how much it costs citizens of both countries to access the internet and of course those who have enough data to waste on Twitter wars. If you are an active twitter user , you must have come across the #NigeriaVsKenya hashtag sometime. Well just in case you haven't brace yourself, it's about to get messy - Check a tweet with that hashtag -
#NigeriavsKenya the devil originated from Kenya.....sack heart, dark soul, dark blood
— Azubuike uche (@uc9ce) December 5, 2017
Who spends more on data ?
For 1GB , Kenyans spend an average of 240-499 KES that's between N850- N1600 (for normal data plans)
Nigerians spend between N1000 - N1200 (KES 280 - KES 336 ) for 1GB and 1.5GB data plans
For 3GB - Kenyans spend between KES 499 - KES 999 that's between N1700 - N3400
Nigerians spend between N2000-N2500 .( KES- 560 - KES 700)
So It seems Kenyans actually spend more on data services. Nigerian Telcos are less expensive than their Kenyan counterparts. Of course , If there's an error in this post, feel free to let me know. Don't forget to tweet this and share as well.
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by NaijaTechGuy(m): 6:58am
Nigerian Plans
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by NaijaTechGuy(m): 7:00am
Kenyan Plans
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by NaijaTechGuy(m): 7:01am
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by emiwanlee(m): 7:02am
The only nigerian matter wen we don take get better news
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by izzou(m): 7:07am
But they get value for the much they spend
I doubt if their services are as poor as ours
I can bet that Glo subscribers may see this post at midnight
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by OrestesDante(m): 7:30am
izzou:
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Shedrack777(m): 7:34am
guy easy now. i pay 1k for 2gb on glo and where i am, the network is bomb
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Demonicide(f): 7:38am
izzou:you kn i use glo and i have seen the post already.
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by izzou(m): 7:45am
Demonicide:
Forgive me
I use Glo too and I have thrown the SIM away
No vex
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Jacktheripper: 7:52am
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Gozbrown: 10:09am
wow, small Kenya paying more dan Nigeria.
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Ahmed0336(m): 10:13am
The way i see it their 1gig is equivalent to our 2 gig here. Airtel,Glo and Etisalat wey sabi zap data like craze
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by SenR(m): 10:17am
Naija still dey better than other
European countries o..
For example here in Germany, I pay 20 euro (almost 9000 Naira) for 5GB on Lyca Mobile.
For 3GB data na 15 euro... Etc
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by NaijaTechGuy(m): 10:19am
SenR:
At least it's faster
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Ebuka007: 11:17am
SenR:
and the economy is good there.
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Samusu(m): 11:53am
izzou:
Hahahahaha, yhu be Boi Wicked�����
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Muafrika2: 12:07pm
NaijaTechGuy:The daily plans are the most attractive in Kenya.
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Olamyyde(m): 12:43pm
Somebody said if Glo sponsors NYSC, there would be no service
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by eleojo23: 6:14pm
OK..seen
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by mikemodel24(m): 6:15pm
Nigeria been dey believe themself
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by calddon(m): 6:15pm
Oga op Nigeria n kenya isnt d same, d living standards r 2 worlds apart
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by kolawoleibukun: 6:15pm
whichever way you look at it, Nigeria na the sheetest hole. with the highest population in Africa you would expect a reduction of tariff as per economists more population lesser tariff. criminals and thieves have found respect and comfort in Nigeria. comparing a country reliant on hospitality and a top supplier of petroleum product in the world is like comparing a giant to a rat.
Nigerians are suffering from corruption even to the grass root. Kenyans have electricity which we do not have. that should have been the basis for the discussion not even phone bills.
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by KingsleyCEO: 6:15pm
I didn't look at the data stuff.
I just looked at the currency values and I think Nigeria's naira is laughable after the dullardeen promised
#1=$1
Bubu you're gone!
I say it again, you're gone!
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by lilfreezy: 6:15pm
1gig in Kenya is actually 1gig
1gig in Nigeria is fabricated, its less than 500mb. If you don't believe me monitor your data usage counter after usage and see what it reads
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by dhabrite(m): 6:16pm
Okay...So I should go and shake Buhari bah
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Xisnin(m): 6:16pm
SenR:
Different purchasing power.
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by ZombieTAMER: 6:18pm
Olamyyde:
There is God oh
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by visijo(m): 6:18pm
We
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Iko5000: 6:18pm
mate you been mugged .
I pay 20 pounds for umlimited and 30gb hotspot with three network ,and still able to roam in 48 countries to use my free mins which is unlimited to mobile calls in uk [b][/b]
SenR:
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by UpdateBaba: 6:18pm
Olamyyde:lols
|Re: Nigerians And Kenyans: Who Pays More For Data Services? by Cadec007(m): 6:21pm
izzou:GLO is da bomb.....fvckk mtn!
