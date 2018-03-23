Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria (4259 Views)

Apart from the fact that these schools are strict in their cut off point and admission process, there is a pride you have when you study in any of them. A student of the University of Ibadan will be proud to say, “I AM A UI STUDENT”. It is good attending a school you will be proud of.



A question comes to mind, what are really the very competitive Universities in Nigeria? See them below:



Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria



1. University of Ibadan (UI)



2. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)



3. University of Benin (UNIBEN)



4. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)



5. University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN)



6. Federal University of Technology Owerri



(FUTO)



7. University of Lagos (UNILAG)



8. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK)



9. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)



10. University of Calabar (UNICAL)



11. University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)



12. University of Jos (UNIJOS).



State Universities:



13. Lagos State University (LASU)



14. Delta State University



Private University:



15. Covenant Univeristy (CU)



What do you think about this guys? Which other school do you think should be on the list?



Where's FUT MX?



What's the criteria used in this ranking? Just curious 4 Likes

skimmy005:

what abt aau They are just partial and prejudicial. They are not competitive. They are just partial and prejudicial. They are not competitive.

Just wait...everybody will come and say that their own university is more competitive now 5 Likes

are you asking us or telling us? are you asking us or telling us? 1 Like

MAULAG



1 Like

where is lautech 2 Likes

Here to read others' comments on why their schools were not included

You are entitled to ur own opinion 1 Like

I tought university of suya was going to top

Federal;



1. University of Ilorin(Unilorin)



2. University of Lagos(Unilag)



3. Obafemi Awolowo University(O.A.U)



4. University of Ibadan(U.I)



5. Ahmadu Bello University(A.B.U) 4 Likes

skimmy005:

what abt aau

AAU na university?



That is me assuming AAU means Ambrose Ali University. AAU na university?That is me assuming AAU means Ambrose Ali University.

op your list Is not in order



federal:



1. Uniilorin

2. Abu

3. ui

4. oau

5. unn

6. unilag

7. unizik

8. uniben

9. Buk

10. uniport

11. futo

12. unical



state:

13. lasu

14. imsu



private:

15. cu

you must be a science student for not adding FUTA to this list 3 Likes

More like list of federal institutions, else for top competitive university, the like of Uniport, Unijos and Unicalabar should not be on that list. Some states owned Institution are way more competitive.

A list without FUTA at federal and LAUTECH at state level is incomplete and a beer parlor list .

you guys must be joking...Where is state senior secondary school

IGBOS DON TAKE OVER UNICAL. I DE VEX

where is NDA?



Please where is my Almighty Sokoto State University ...Please where is my Almighty Sokoto State University

lautech is no longer competitive. Ask me y 1 Like

To be candid, this is sh***.

Quite valid. People are eager to go to such school

Jhayeahsam01:

where is lautech

...at Ogbomosho, Oyo State. ...at Ogbomosho, Oyo State. 1 Like



Watch this video on setting goals and achieving them, no be by school alone



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCtnlAdzExA Its great to go to good school but at the end of the day, you need to decide what you want to be or become and achieve them without that all this top school or bottom school list na waste oWatch this video on setting goals and achieving them, no be by school alone

What kind of Lie Muhammad list is this??



What is DELSU doing there?



Where is FUTA?

Competitiveness should be based on academic excellence not" JAMB organized quota system" 1 Like