|Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by Lautechgossip(m): 9:37am
Anytime I write articles on Jamb Cut of mark and Admission process, I always use the term “COMPETITIVE UNIVERSITIES“. What really are competitive Universities? Competitive Universities are those that everyone wants to gain admission into. These schools Usually have large number of applicants every year and at such difficult to gain admission into.
Apart from the fact that these schools are strict in their cut off point and admission process, there is a pride you have when you study in any of them. A student of the University of Ibadan will be proud to say, “I AM A UI STUDENT”. It is good attending a school you will be proud of.
A question comes to mind, what are really the very competitive Universities in Nigeria? See them below:
Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria
1. University of Ibadan (UI)
2. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN)
3. University of Benin (UNIBEN)
4. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)
5. University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN)
6. Federal University of Technology Owerri
(FUTO)
7. University of Lagos (UNILAG)
8. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK)
9. Ahmadu Bello University (ABU)
10. University of Calabar (UNICAL)
11. University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)
12. University of Jos (UNIJOS).
State Universities:
13. Lagos State University (LASU)
14. Delta State University
Private University:
15. Covenant Univeristy (CU)
What do you think about this guys? Which other school do you think should be on the list?
http://fabinfos.com/see-the-top-15-most-competitive-universities-in-nigeria/
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by skimmy005: 10:54am
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by Kurupt01(m): 11:37am
Where's FUT MX?
What's the criteria used in this ranking? Just curious
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by Deckline(m): 11:53am
skimmy005:They are just partial and prejudicial. They are not competitive.
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by eleojo23: 11:59am
Just wait...everybody will come and say that their own university is more competitive now
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by faithugo64(f): 12:00pm
are you asking us or telling us?
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by kennosklint(m): 12:00pm
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by gazilion: 12:00pm
MAULAG
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by Jhayeahsam01(m): 12:00pm
where is lautech
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by Benjom(m): 12:01pm
Here to read others' comments on why their schools were not included
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by Tekajoi(m): 12:01pm
You are entitled to ur own opinion
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by ct2(m): 12:01pm
I tought university of suya was going to top
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by profmsboi(m): 12:01pm
Federal;
1. University of Ilorin(Unilorin)
2. University of Lagos(Unilag)
3. Obafemi Awolowo University(O.A.U)
4. University of Ibadan(U.I)
5. Ahmadu Bello University(A.B.U)
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by nwabobo: 12:01pm
skimmy005:
AAU na university?
That is me assuming AAU means Ambrose Ali University.
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by nlandgrandfada(m): 12:02pm
op your list Is not in order
federal:
1. Uniilorin
2. Abu
3. ui
4. oau
5. unn
6. unilag
7. unizik
8. uniben
9. Buk
10. uniport
11. futo
12. unical
state:
13. lasu
14. imsu
private:
15. cu
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by macphilip: 12:02pm
you must be a science student for not adding FUTA to this list
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by kolaaderin: 12:03pm
More like list of federal institutions, else for top competitive university, the like of Uniport, Unijos and Unicalabar should not be on that list. Some states owned Institution are way more competitive.
A list without FUTA at federal and LAUTECH at state level is incomplete and a beer parlor list .
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by Afflalo(m): 12:03pm
you guys must be joking...Where is state senior secondary school
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by Rikidony(m): 12:03pm
IGBOS DON TAKE OVER UNICAL. I DE VEX
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by Herex6(m): 12:05pm
where is NDA?
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by FrenchWay: 12:05pm
Please where is my Almighty Sokoto State University
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by fineyemi(m): 12:05pm
lautech is no longer competitive. Ask me y
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by YhungPablo(m): 12:06pm
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by dhabrite(m): 12:06pm
To be candid, this is sh***.
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by MsFaith(f): 12:07pm
Quite valid. People are eager to go to such school
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by Sixaxis: 12:07pm
Jhayeahsam01:
...at Ogbomosho, Oyo State.
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by doladisu: 12:11pm
Its great to go to good school but at the end of the day, you need to decide what you want to be or become and achieve them without that all this top school or bottom school list na waste o
Watch this video on setting goals and achieving them, no be by school alone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCtnlAdzExA
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by adextetoo(m): 12:13pm
What kind of Lie Muhammad list is this??
What is DELSU doing there?
Where is FUTA?
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by IgbosAreOsus: 12:13pm
Lautechgossip:NO
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by Chukazu: 12:16pm
Competitiveness should be based on academic excellence not" JAMB organized quota system"
|Re: Top 15 Most Competitive Universities In Nigeria by frankpro27(m): 12:17pm
Unizik is 3rd most sort after university from 2012 till dat. Get ur facts right
