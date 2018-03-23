₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Drops To 38th Position, U.S Retains Top Spot by Babygiwa(f): 2:42pm
Germany dropped out of the top two in the FIFA women’s rankings for the first time since 2009 after a poor run of results while the United State retained top spot.
The United States’ team were unbeaten as they won this month’s sheBelieves Cup on home soil, while Germany failed to register a single victory at the annual invitational tournament.
England’s second place in the tournament under new manager Phil Neville secured them at the second spot in the rankings for the first time.
France rose to fifth after finishing third in sheBelieves Cup.
The Netherlands remain at Number seven while Sweden rose to ninth after being named joint winners of the Algarve Cup.
Canada, who finished fifth at the event, climbed to fourth in the rankings.
Japan, who won the World Cup in 2011 and finished runners-up in 2015, has dropped out of the top 10 for the first time since 2007.
They lost two of their four matches this year.
Cyprus Cup champions Spain rose to 12th, their best yet.
Nigeria dropped one step to 38 in the rankings, after amassing 1608 points, five less than 1613 it gathered a month earlier.
But Nigeria is still Africa’s number one on the CAF rankings, with Ghana and Cameroon maintain their second and third places respectively.
Top 10 FIFA women’s rankings (previous positions in brackets):
U.S. (1)
England (3)
Germany (2)
Canada (5)
France (6)
Australia (4)
Netherlands (7)
Brazil (
Sweden (10)
Korea DPR (11)(NAN)
|Re: FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Drops To 38th Position, U.S Retains Top Spot by MATAY(m): 3:58pm
ok
|Re: FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Drops To 38th Position, U.S Retains Top Spot by elgramz: 3:59pm
How do they even rank this women national teams sef?
|Re: FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Drops To 38th Position, U.S Retains Top Spot by Asowari(m): 3:59pm
They Will bounce back d super eagles will surely bounce back
|Re: FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Drops To 38th Position, U.S Retains Top Spot by CofOLandOfPeace(m): 4:00pm
Keep it up Baby Giwa.
|Re: FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Drops To 38th Position, U.S Retains Top Spot by dejavubobo1(m): 4:00pm
ranking is just number..
am sure our girls can eaze pass some of those teams up there
|Re: FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Drops To 38th Position, U.S Retains Top Spot by davodyguy: 4:01pm
Babygiwa:
Pathetic. Germany is Number 2, but cos of the follow follow mentality of everything English football, they had to place England above Germany.
What stops you from doing this?
U.S. (1)
Germany (2)
England (3)
Australia (4)
Canada (5)
France (6)
Netherlands (7)
Brazil (
Sweden (10)
Korea DPR (11)
God will save Nigerians
|Re: FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Drops To 38th Position, U.S Retains Top Spot by BabatCargo(m): 4:09pm
Everything about our dear country is dropping
|Re: FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Drops To 38th Position, U.S Retains Top Spot by Kaxmytex(m): 4:13pm
Do you know that if you add The population in germany, England and canada, e no reach Nigeria own.. .
And they are ranked 2nd,3rd and 4th...
I no go tok more than that..
|Re: FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Drops To 38th Position, U.S Retains Top Spot by ElChidi: 4:13pm
EVERYTHING GOING DOWN DOWN DOWN UNDER BUHARI
|Re: FIFA Women’s Rankings: Nigeria Drops To 38th Position, U.S Retains Top Spot by costail: 4:15pm
Ook
