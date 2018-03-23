₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by joseph6071: 6:16pm
Meet the alleged girlfriend of Big Brother Housemate, Tobi, According to multiple trending reports on social media.
Tobi who has been in an on and off relationship with Cee-C in the house has started withdrawing away from her since he earned two strikes from Big Brother.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGFHtucinDU
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by stephleena(f): 6:18pm
she be wrestler?
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Ever8054: 6:23pm
the ynash is OK but the muscle is what i don't understand...
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by GeeString: 7:01pm
If I'm not meeting her in my bedroom then the meeting is useless.
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Sixaxis: 7:39pm
...so we should fry raw beans abi?
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by itspzpics(m): 7:48pm
Lobatan
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Joelsblog(m): 7:54pm
Wooooow
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Joelsblog(m): 7:57pm
Lol
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by idu1(m): 8:49pm
Make I fry ice block?
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by LesbianBoy(m): 8:58pm
Lalasticlala and big nyansh.....na wa!
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Ariel20(m): 8:58pm
John Cena things
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Jackeeh(m): 8:58pm
Macho Mary
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by adamsbadoo(f): 8:58pm
.Bleep cee cee,
Bleep tobi
Bleep tobi's girlfriend
Bleep bbn,
Bleep poo hole
Bleep ME!...
nigeria is playing without mikel, but my girlfriend cheated on me because RONALDO is the best of all time.
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Follygunners: 8:59pm
The chic above me no get sense at al...
Anyway, see muscle for pesin girlfreind, chai
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by hammer6F: 8:59pm
DAT IS Y I SAID CEEC IS AN INTELLIGENT GIRL.
SOME STUPID GIRLS WOULD HAVE FALLEN CHEAPLY. I.E ALEX
CONSTANTLY, I DEFEND CEEC FROM THOSE WHO CHOOSE TO HATE HER FOR EXERCISING THE GOD GIVEN RIGHT OF CONTROL OVER HER OWN BODY AND HEART.
CEEC, U REMAIN MY FAVORITE IN THE HOUSE, PURELY FOR YOUR INTELLIGENCE AND STANDING FIRM WHEN HATERS GATHERED.
ALL YOUR HATERS, ARE NOT ON YOUR LEVEL.
THEY ARE LOW LIFE, THAT CANNOT BELIEVE THAT A WOMAN LIKE YOU, CAN BE SO RESOLUTE.
MORE GREASE BAE... MORE GREASE
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by SapphirePRINCEX(f): 8:59pm
Ikebe super
Muscle reloaded
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Agbafs2005(m): 8:59pm
Now I know why he is off and on with cee C in dah Ouse. I no blame u guy, the 3rd strikes send u back to this muscular woman. All dah best bro
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Mhizizzy(f): 9:00pm
This boy loves big yansh and hips
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Essentials1(m): 9:02pm
Cee- C is fier than her ten times over
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:02pm
Heavy duty... Lady looks like Alex sha.
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by sirugos(m): 9:02pm
Stupid post... may God protect these dogs as are about to pass calabar
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Mckandre(m): 9:02pm
this gal fyn o, cute small face with killer behind.
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by nairavsdollars(f): 9:03pm
Which one is rumoured girlfriend again?
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by hammer6F: 9:04pm
IF CEEC FOLLOW PEOPLE MOUTH, NA SO THEY FOR NACK HER YANSH ON LIVE TELEVISON INTERCONTINENTAL STYLE, GO SCOTT FREE.
COME CALL HER ODE ON TOP!#
I DONT LISTEN TO PEOPLE, RATHER, PEOPLE SHOULD LISTEN TO ME.
I AM WISER! I LOVE WOMEN THAT STAND FIRM, NO MATTER WAT.
DEY WELL! DEY BAM!
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:05pm
Ever8054:She works out at the gym... abi you need glasses She's not even that muscular.
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by DonPiiko: 9:05pm
Not attractive
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by deaconbiggy(m): 9:06pm
Mhizizzy:
We love it that way
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Tiddiesso: 9:07pm
beauty
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by bjayx: 9:09pm
This her yansh dey pepper ooo
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by atilla(m): 9:10pm
Reminds me of one real wives lemme look for her pic
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by BlackDBagba: 9:13pm
I know this chic
|Re: BBNaija: Meet Regina, Tobi Bakre's Rumored Girlfriend by Vision2045(m): 9:16pm
adamsbadoo:
Pass me the Weed
