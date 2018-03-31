₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by cheapgoals(m): 7:05pm
India Super League side ATK have secure the signing of Nigerian forward Kalu Uche on a lucrative one-year-deal, which will see him wind up as one of the highest players in the League.
The Aba-born striker had signed for the Delhi Dynamos in 2017 for a $129,999 expense fee and his stellar run of form in the just concluded 2017/18 season has impacted a higher pay for his services.
Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have offered Enyimba and Iwuanyanwu Nationale man a huge pay rise with a whopping deal worth around $300,000.
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by Aboguede: 9:28pm
Seen.
Good development. hard work and focus dreaming will surely pay after training you to make the right decision.
There is no shortcut to success
Money does not guarante success
There is a way that seemeth right unto men but the end is distruction
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by abbccc(m): 9:28pm
Good for him
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by KingsleyCEO: 9:29pm
Nice one. Congrats! It will get to my turn soon.
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by Flexherbal(m): 9:29pm
Congratulations to him !
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by doctorkush(m): 9:29pm
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by GreenMavro: 9:30pm
finally Uche don escape.....congrats!
I wish Mikel played today....he for score hat trick
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by bewla(m): 9:32pm
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by Benjom(m): 9:32pm
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by Essentials1(m): 9:34pm
Abeg all these big deals will end one day and we will not longer hear of them.. too bad
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by Atiku2019: 9:34pm
Kudos
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by Sphilip1(m): 9:35pm
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by mclorenzo(m): 9:36pm
I thought he has hanged up his boot. Congrats
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by Sweetcollins: 9:37pm
Igbo Amaka
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by babzo(m): 9:38pm
Congrats to Uche! But is it 300k or $30 million? If its mega deal, cant be 300k
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 9:38pm
Essentials1:Bad belle
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by Lampilo: 9:39pm
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:40pm
Kalu Uche is going ooo. Congratulations my brother
|Re: ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal by GURUGRAPHICS(m): 9:41pm
