Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / ATK Secure The Service Of Kalu Uche From Delhi Dynamos In Mega-deal (1615 Views)

Uche Kalu Buys Range Rover For Wife, Ada Uche-Kalu As Christmas Gift (photos) / Kalu Uche Celebrates 5th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife / Kalu Uche Honored With Chieftaincy Title (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Aba-born striker had signed for the Delhi Dynamos in 2017 for a $129,999 expense fee and his stellar run of form in the just concluded 2017/18 season has impacted a higher pay for his services.



Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have offered Enyimba and Iwuanyanwu Nationale man a huge pay rise with a whopping deal worth around $300,000.





READ MORE ON



http://cheapgoals.com/atk-secure-the-service-of-kalu-uche-from-delhi-dynamos-in-mega-deal/ India Super League side ATK have secure the signing of Nigerian forward Kalu Uche on a lucrative one-year-deal, which will see him wind up as one of the highest players in the League.The Aba-born striker had signed for the Delhi Dynamos in 2017 for a $129,999 expense fee and his stellar run of form in the just concluded 2017/18 season has impacted a higher pay for his services.Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have offered Enyimba and Iwuanyanwu Nationale man a huge pay rise with a whopping deal worth around $300,000.READ MORE ON

Seen.

Good development. hard work and focus dreaming will surely pay after training you to make the right decision.



There is no shortcut to success

Money does not guarante success

There is a way that seemeth right unto men but the end is distruction

Good for him 1 Like

Nice one. Congrats! It will get to my turn soon. 2 Likes

Congratulations to him ! 1 Like

1 Like

finally Uche don escape.....congrats!







I wish Mikel played today....he for score hat trick

can

Abeg all these big deals will end one day and we will not longer hear of them.. too bad

Kudos

typing

I thought he has hanged up his boot. Congrats

Igbo Amaka

Congrats to Uche! But is it 300k or $30 million? If its mega deal, cant be 300k 1 Like 1 Share

Essentials1:

Abeg all these big deals will end one day and we will not longer hear of them.. too bad Bad belle Bad belle

8 Day to Go.....EASTER SINGLES ~ MEGA HANGOUT!



This Event is specially packaged with Love and genuine matchmaking....LIVE IN LAGOS!



After attending this event, you cant go back and remain single, GUARANTEED! Else, demand for a refund!!! GUARANTEED!!!



Games, Karaoke, Volleyball (Guys vs Ladies), real live hook-ups, matchmaking and networking, food, drinks and dance...ALL LIVE ON THE BEACH!



If you want to remain single and lonely when all you need to do is attend and be hookedup...THEN DONT BOTHER ATTEND!!!



VENUES (TIME IS 11 am):



LEKKI (31/03/2018): ELEGUSHI BEACH, LEKKI, LAGOS



PASS: N4,999



Whatsapp/Call/Telegram: +2381~(632) ~ 429615)

Kalu Uche is going ooo. Congratulations my brother